July 18, 2024

A group of Japanese scientists has used a specialized biopsy technique to finally prove that Covid mRNA shots are causing cases of deadly heart failure to surge around the world.

Dr. Hiroyuki Yamamoto Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Narita-Tomisato Tokushukai Hospital, Chiba, Japan, led a team of researchers seeking to identify the global spike in cardiac deaths.

The team is made up of several renowned researchers and investigators, including:

Katsuya Hashimoto, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Narita-Tomisato Tokushukai Hospital, Chiba, Japan

Hiroyuki Yamamoto, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Narita-Tomisato Tokushukai Hospital, Chiba, Japan

Yoshihiko Ikeda, Department of Pathology, National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center, Suita, Japan

Jun Isogai, Department of Radiology, Asahi General Hospital, Asahi, Japan

Toru Hashimoto, Katsuya Hashimoto, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Narita-Tomisato Tokushukai Hospital, Chiba, Japan

During their investigations, the team uncovered evidence of vaccine-associated myocarditis or “VAM.”

They warn that VAM can be deadly if left untreated.

However, it can often turn fatal as it’s difficult to diagnose, acting like a ticking time bomb that is only revealed when a person suffers a cardiac arrest.

Early diagnosis continues to be tough due to a broad clinical spectrum of phenotypes and pathophysiology, such as minor focal myocarditis, multisystemic inflammatory syndrome, and fulminant myocarditis.

Nevertheless, the researchers note in their study’s paper that “histological evaluation remains to be fully understood.”

The case report features Japanese specialists proving vaccine-associated cardiomyopathy.

The study’s paper was published in ESC Heart Failure.

It features a case report of a 78-year-old previously healthy female referred by her family physician.

The patient was then admitted to the Narita-Tomisato Tokushukai Hospital for management of dyspnea 11 days after receiving the third dose of a Covid shot – the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) injection.

The patient previously underwent a primary two-dose BNT162b2 (Pfizer) series.

Four days after the Moderna jab, “the patient experienced palpitations and dyspnea, which gradually worsened.”

With a history of mild dementia but no risk factors for coronary artery disease, the physician-investigators report the patient had no recent travel history, contact with patients with confirmed COVID-19, recent infectious prodrome, or any history of alcohol consumption, cigarette smoking, or illicit drug use.

The scientists performed a specialized biopsy which proved the patients died from vaccine-induced heart failure.

They performed an endomyocardial biopsy (EMB), the notion that regular technique would likely miss the VAM.

This study features VAM as evidenced by biopsy-proven dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) – pathological diagnosis of chronic myocarditis and inflammatory cardiomyopathy including (iDCM)

The Japanese specialists revealed that this was the first case of biopsy-proven iDCM ensuing days after heterologous mRNA-1273 immunization.

After performing an EMB, they were able to identify the heart damage and successfully treat it with corticosteroids, saving the patient’s life.

The researchers note that, without the EMB, the patient would have likely died, despite having already been admitted to the hospital, as her condition would have not been detected.

Vaccine-related iDCM is rare but treatable if diagnosed early.

The researchers are now calling on clinicians around the world to perform an endomyocardial biopsy (EMB) on patients presenting with the DCM phenotype following COVID-19 vaccination, especially via mRNA-based product.

This news comes amid a global surge in heart deaths among the Covid mRNA-vaccinated.

As Slay News reported, a recent comprehensive study by leading pediatric scientists confirmed that the devastating surge in heart failure among children is caused by Covid mRNA shots.

The peer-reviewed study, published in the prestigious journal Med, was conducted by scientists at the University of Hong Kong.

The team, led by Dr. Hing Wai Tsang at the University of Hong Kong, uncovered evidence to confirm that Natural Killer (NK) cell activation by Covid mRNA injections causes the pathogenesis of acute myocarditis.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that restricts the body’s ability to pump blood.

The inflammation causes strokes, and cardiac arrest, and can ultimately cause sudden death.

The study concludes that Covid mRNA shots massively increase the risk of myocarditis among children and young people, especially males.

