James Lindsay: "We stand in front of the global headquarters of one of the most evil organizations ever to curse this planet and I'm here to condemn it...

Their ambition is to control the world with a global tyranny and a global religion called sustainability and inclusion.

This vision was first articulated by a former assistant secretary general of this organization named Robert Mueller who laid out a vision leading up to the Millennium Assembly 25 years ago, not just for a global tyranny but for the United Nations to seize control of the entire evolution of man and the evolution of Earth.

That can not be.

He put forth this vision believing that the world is a meta organism, the nation of the world, the ecosystems of the world are like organs of a single body.

The people, the plants, the animals are like its cells and for them the United Nations will be its central nervous system, its brain, the center of its soul.

Obviously, we will have to sacrifice our sovereignties, national and individual to achieve this vision, this evil demonic vision and we must say no.

The sustainable development goals show that this has crystalized and was taken seriously and we come to Geneva to say no. We will not go with you, we will not allow this. Absolutely not.

Our sovereignty is sacred, we cannot give it and you cannot take it from us.

But to the United Nations I give a warning, that is not a building of glass and steel and concrete, that is a Babel and God shall not be mocked, their judgement is coming.

Source: “We Are The Change” Rally in Geneva

“We must move as quickly as possible to a one-world government, one-world religion under a one-world leader.” - Robert Muller (United Nations), author of the World Core Educational curriculum

"No one will enter the New World Order unless he or she will make a pledge to worship Lucifer. - David Spangler, Director of Planetary Initiative, United Nations

