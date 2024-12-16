One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By S.D. Wells December 13, 2024

Hurricane Helene caused extensive damage in North Carolina, with 1,400 landslides and significant damage to water and sewer systems.

The aftermath revealed alarming levels of toxic substances like arsenic, barium, cadmium, chromium, lead and selenium in the Nolichucky River silt post-Hurricane Helene.

Geologists found elevated levels of these substances, surpassing permissible exposure levels by significant margins.

Weather modification programs, disguised as "weather intervention," raise ethical concerns due to intentional alterations of atmospheric dynamics for specific goals.

The use of weather modification technologies for geopolitical gains, like resource extraction, highlights the exploitation of natural disasters for economic interests.

In the wake of Hurricane Helene's destructive path through North Carolina, a storm shrouded in mystery and suspicion, the true extent of the devastation and its underlying causes have come to light. The catastrophic impact of Hurricane Helene on North Carolina's communities was not merely a natural disaster but a man-made calamity orchestrated by the U.S. government under the guise of weather modification and climate intervention.

Within a span of three days, North Carolina experienced a deluge of rainfall equivalent to five months' worth, leading to catastrophic consequences. Roads were washed out, deadly landslides occurred, power outages persisted, and water shortages became a looming crisis. However, the aftermath of Hurricane Helene revealed a more sinister truth. Soil samples taken post-Hurricane Helene unveiled alarming levels of toxic substances associated with weather modification programs. Arsenic, barium, cadmium, chromium, lead and selenium were found in the Nolichucky River silt, surpassing permissible exposure levels by staggering margins.

The use of chemicals for weather modification purposes raises grave concerns about the ethical implications and the hidden agendas behind such interventions. Weather modification, often cloaked as "weather intervention," involves intentional alterations of atmospheric dynamics to achieve specific goals. The most common practice involves cloud seeding with agents like silver iodide to manipulate precipitation patterns. However, the consequences of these interventions are far-reaching and devastating, as seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Climate intervention, on the other hand, focuses on long-term strategies to address global climate changes. Despite the differences between weather modification and climate intervention, the boundaries between the two remain blurry, leading to potential misuse of technology for ulterior motives. The history of weather modification is marred with failed attempts and questionable practices, highlighting the dangers of playing with nature's balance.

The deployment of weather modification technologies for geopolitical gains, such as resource extraction like lithium-ion mining for electric car batteries, underscores the ruthless exploitation of natural disasters for economic interests. The manipulation of hurricanes and weather patterns for strategic advantages is a blatant disregard for human lives and the environment.

Hurricane Helene and the revelations of government-sponsored weather manipulation

As we confront the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and the revelations of government-sponsored weather manipulation, it is imperative to question the ethics and consequences of such actions. The planned destruction of regions for resource extraction under the guise of weather modification must be condemned and investigated thoroughly. The lives and livelihoods ruined by Hurricane Helene's wrath demand accountability and justice for those affected by this man-made catastrophe.

In a world where the line between natural disasters and human interference blurs, the need for transparency, ethical standards, and responsible environmental stewardship is more crucial than ever. The lessons learned from Hurricane Helene must serve as a stark reminder of the dangers of weaponizing the weather and manipulating natural phenomena for selfish gains. The voices of the affected communities in North Carolina must be heard, and those responsible for the devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene must be held accountable for their actions.

Geologists did a soil sample test in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, they found elevated levels of things typically used in weather modification programs. They were searching specifically for arsenic, barium, cadmium, chromium, lead, mercury, selenium, silver, and manganese above the permissible exposure level. “This is from the silt of the Nolichucky River (Western North Carolina) post hurricane Helene because of where that sample was taken.” Here’s what they found:

Arsenic, permissible exposure level 0.01. Actual, 8.27

Barium, permissible, 0.05. Actual, 853.73

Chromium, permissible, 0.05. Actual, 57.42

Lead, permissible, 0.05. Actual, 194.06

Selenium, permissible, 0.2. Actual, 2.26

So, you be the judge. Was "climate intervention" used to flog the NC region so the Biden Regime could steal some lithium? Tune your apocalypse dial to preparedness.news for updates on real news about surviving the government’s pilfering of resources while they destroy people’s lives and livelihood.

