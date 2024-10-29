One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Kelleigh Nelson October 28, 2024

If you want to know about governments, all you need to know is two words: Governments lie. I.F.Stone, investigative journalist.

It is manifest that the only security against the tyranny of the government lies in forcible resistance to the execution of the injustice; because the injustice will certainly be executed, unless it be forcibly resisted. Lysander Spooner

Wherever the real power in a Government lies, there is the danger of oppression. James Madison

What is underground in northwest North Carolina? Lithium.

And with the climate change enthusiasts, lithium is a desired quantity, not only for their electric cars, which no one wants, but because lithium is also used in nuclear devices.

Leo Hohmann’s recent article, tells us that China is a top producer of lithium, but China and US relations are not the best. The federal government is pressuring Kings Mountain, NC, to reopen a lithium mine which was closed in 1988. The feds awarded

$240 million to restart the mine.

The city manager says the people don’t want it, but he and the Kings Mountain City Council are under state and federal pressure to reopen the mine.

“In mid-September, just two weeks before Hurricane Helene blasted this area of North Carolina, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded Albemarle Corporation of Charlotte, NC, a $90 million grant to restart mining operations in Cleveland County.”

Climate change is true, every year it changes four times, spring, summer, fall and winter. That’s it! As for the environmental impact of these stupid lithium batteries being forced down our throats with electric vehicles, they are toxic to the environment and cannot be recycled.

Kings Mountain may get off the hook as a new giant lithium source was just found in Arkansas. Suspended in the relic of an ancient sea beneath southern Arkansas, there may be enough lithium for nine times the expected global demand for the element in car batteries in 2030.

Albemarle, Lithium, and Quartz

There’s more to this than meets the eye however, and it isn’t pretty.

Albemarle Corporation’s website states, “Our Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the proposed Kings Mountain Mine is underway.

“The Kings Mountain site has one of the world’s richest lithium depositions, representing an essential part of the global clean energy transformation. Albemarle is seeking approval to resume open pit mining and expand the mine footprint of the Kings Mountain Mine which was idled in the early 1990s. Lithium from Albemarle’s proposed project is expected to be a crucial building block for the transition to clean energy and sustainable transportation and continue to support the manufacture a lot of products used every day.”

Albemarle’s top institutional stockholders are Vanguard, BlackRock, Capital Research Global Investors and State Street.

Kings Mountain is sitting on a huge lithium deposit. The people are opposed. No people, no problem. Blackrock has invested in the area and has a multi hundred-million-dollar contract to mine. Will the government use eminent domain to get people off their land? Maybe they will declare the land useless and pay a fraction of the cost.

Interestingly enough, Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ husband, has retirement investments in companies like BlackRock, Vanguard and Charles Schwab. These firms are heavily involved in resource extraction, including lithium mining. Emhoff's connections to these companies have raised ethical questions about potential conflicts of interest, especially as the Biden administration promotes policies supporting clean energy and domestic lithium production. The intersection of Emhoff's financial interests and his wife's role in public office has sparked debate about transparency and ethics in government, particularly concerning the mining industry's environmental impact​. Yet, without seeing Emhoff’s investment holdings, there is no documented proof he is invested in lithium production.

Emhoff’s family is connected to the largest producer of puberty blockers for children – AbbVie Inc. Douglas Emhoff, husband of the U.S. presidential candidate (who advocates for affordable gender-affirming surgeries for children) has a financial interest in ensuring that all children from 8 years old have unrestricted access to puberty blockers, which essentially make people sterile.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to AbbVie Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as part of an investigation to determine whether these manufacturers of puberty-blocking drugs deceptively advertised and promoted hormone blockers for unapproved uses without disclosing the potential risks to children and their parents.

Kamala Harris’ Connection to the Largest Elections Tech Firm, reveals that Emhoff’s former law firm is involved with election tech firms.

“Kamala Harris failed to disclose her relationship to Sir Nigel G. Knowles, her husband former boss at DLA Piper PLC of London, UK.

“Sir Nigel is co-director of SGO Smartmatic with Lord George Mark Malloch-Brown who controls Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin voting machines from Dominion, Smartmatic, ES&S, Sequoia, Premier, Diebold and Optech machines responsible for the alleged 2020 voting fraud.”

In 2016, when Kamala Harris was running for Barbara Boxer’s former Senate seat, Emhoff got rid of several stockholdings in companies that could become a conflict like Caterpillar, Dominion Resources, Monsanto and Medtronic, opting to reinvest the proceeds in mutual funds and ETFs.

The joint wealth of Douglas Emhoff and Kamala Harris is reportedly $13 million. Before Harris took over as vice president, Emhoff announced he would be leaving his law firm and took up a job at Georgetown University's law school, where he reportedly makes $200,000. Legal Insurrection Through Lawfare is about what is being planned at Georgetown University’s law school should Trump win the election.

US Sun reported that last year, the couple gave $23,026 to charity. Their largest gifts went to Howard University and two colleges in California. They also contributed to nonprofit and religious organizations. If you haven’t read Manning Johnson’s 1958 booklet, Color, Communism and Common Sense, he writes that back then, Howard University’s president was charged with being a communist. This is the same university Judge Emmett Sullivan graduated from. He was the judge who refused to release Gen. Michael Flynn despite the proof the FBI had set him up.

Spruce Pine, NC Quartz

The Spruce Pine community of NC was hit hard and it could have spelled disaster for the global automotive industry. Spruce Pine is the world’s main source of high quality fused quartz, a material with unparalleled optical, mechanical and thermal properties that make it indispensable in the manufacture of high-tech products such as semiconductors, solar photovoltaic cells, optical fibre and quartz lighting.

Hurricane Helene ravaged Spruce Pine last week, inundating the tiny town with over two feet of water, which may have seriously hamper the production of those conductors.

The high-purity quartz is used in the production of silicon wafers for semiconductors and solar panels, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The town only has 2,200 residents, but is one of the most important (if not the most important) sources of the critical mineral in the world. Sibelco, a private Belgium mineral company, has a virtual monopoly. It also just happens to be the largest employer in Mitchell County, North Carolina.

Those who have studied United Nations Agenda 21/30 know the globalists want us living in 15-minute cities and using only bicycles or our feet for transportation. The loss of the quartz would have helped their efforts.

Sibelco, one of the two companies that mine quartz in Spruce Pine, is back in operation. The Quartz Company is also nearing operation. They survived 140 mph winds, tornados and land slides.

Helene Disaster

Northwest North Carolina has been declared a disaster area by the federal government, yet DHS Director Mayorkas told us they have run out of money because they’ve spent $1.4 billion on illegal aliens. Harris has said she is giving $750.00 to the survivors. In July, Mayorkas said that FEMA was "tremendously prepared" for hurricane season. "This is what we do. This is what they do."

The problem with this is that foreign illegals are receiving the tax-dollar funds which should go to our own people in times of disasters. There is enough money backlogged in FEMA, approximately $8 billion, but it is not being released.

Biden/Harris administration is pushing back against the allegation, saying that the alien resettlement funding—provided through the Shelter and Services Program (SSP)—is congressionally appropriated, specifically allocated for that purpose, and "completely separate" from disaster relief funds. But a DHS spokesperson told Fox News, “That these claims are completely false, a completely separate, appropriated grant program was authorized and funded by Congress and is not associated in any way with FEMA's disaster-related authorities or funding streams."

FEMA money has been spent on housing, travel and care of illegal aliens released from federal custody and awaiting immigration court proceedings. This fiscal year alone, the DHS pledged $640.9 million tax dollars toward these “humanitarian” services assisting illegals. The previous year, the DHS doled out $363.8 million.

Mia Cathell’s article in Townhall gives full insight as to where our money is going.

The death toll is huge, and is not being reported. A three-minute video on X.com shows men on horseback in Chimney Rock which Helene literally flattened. These are the first outsiders the survivors have seen after 22 days. A resident told the fellow bringing aid that only a YouTuber had been there to check on them. With the horror and devastation in these mountains, no one else has been there to help them until now.

In early October, Elon Musk reported that SpaceX engineers told him there were people helping in the disaster areas that were being blocked by FEMA. 10-News also reported that FEMA was blocking shipments and seizing goods and services locally and locking them away and stating they are their own.

On October 15th, Grindstone Ministries reported that the deaths and destruction were far worse than people know. He said there were thousands dead. The mud is polluted with cadavers and animals, sewage and lithium, and he could not allow his people to become contaminated in certain areas.

The Grindstone leader tells about Little Germany and Bumpus Cove, TN where the water is polluted from heavy metals in the soil and the river that washes past Little Germany and into Bumpus Cove, TN, has chemical plants washed into it, cadavers, dead animals, PVC manufacturing plant contaminants and nuclear fuels. At least one person from the area was admitted to the hospital for radiation sickness.

He reports that the land underneath these TN towns and in portions of NC are owned by lithium mining companies and the lithium underneath these towns seems to be the predicate for federal land grabs. That is not confirmed, but appears to be the goal.

Here is a two-minute video of NC Governor Roy Cooper confirming that government is buying out entire communities affected by “climate change.”

We have been losing assets to South African minerals, so we are desperate to find those minerals here, even if they are on private land.

FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, (FEMA) has built a massive new FEMA camp in Candler, NC. Locals raised concern about how it just popped up when the agency’s personnel have not been extending them assistance and appeared to have already left them without help after the disastrous aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Over a month and these folks are still hurting but FEMA built themselves a comfortable base camp.

Zelenko Freedom Foundation’s Ann Vandersteel went to the area to check the massive installation camp that popped up in just a matter of days. She decided to check on the property because they had seen drone footage but their team was surveilled by the personnel of the camp.

Here is the 21-minute video on X.com of Ann’s interview with the people outside this new FEMA camp. It is worth watching because of the worthless answers they gave Ann.

Ann saw huge climate-controlled trucks and trailers coming in and observed that the installation had just one entrance and exit. She also mentioned that locals have told her that the said FEMA property allegedly belonged to a trucking company that was leased to the federal government. Upon checking, her team found that the land was owned by Smoky Park LLC.

Followers on X lauded her efforts to go and clarify with the FEMA personnel herself. One person even commented, “Why are they building a FEMA camp for 700 ‘rescue workers’ and not helping the residents who lost everything and many dying or dead? Something evil is going on in those mountains.”

FEMA is more concerned with “equity” than with helping our people.

One citizen group is on a mountaintop in Little Switzerland collecting and distributing necessities, but what they really need is medicines. FEMA sent three pallets of electric chain saws to an area with no power. They need generators and fuel.

Kamala tells them to go on the internet and fill out the paperwork for your $750.00 check, which you have to pay back, when they have no internet, no power, and no home.

Every year, the U.S. Congress begins work on a federal budget for the next fiscal year. The federal government's fiscal year runs from October 1 of one calendar year through September 30 of the next.

FEMA just received their annual funding at the beginning of October and Mayorkas said FEMA was out of money. They spent it all in less than one month on illegal aliens? Or maybe that’s where Harris got $157 million for Lebanon.

Conclusion

Biden/Harris and DHS have abandoned our people, but not former President Trump. He started a Go-Fund-Me for the victims of Helene, and has raised $8 million in relief. Of the $8 million raised, $7 million has already been distributed to charities that are actively helping to clean up and rebuild the impacted areas. Trump has often worked with Samaritan’s Purse who also has an excellent reputation.

Political strategist James Carville calls on Democrats to take up arms against Trump regime if Kamala loses.

This is what we’re fighting. It is a battle between good and evil, life and death.

© 2024 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net

Share

Related articles: