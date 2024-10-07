One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Evil beyond belief. I just can’t get over how vile these people are! I can’t get my mind around the situation and understand why G-d hasn’t smote them.

Calling and working toward the death of 4 billion “useless eaters” with orchestrated “disasters,” adulterating and destroying the food supply, using biological and chemical weapons, destroying life-saving energy supplies, encouraging lawlessness, engaging in nonsensical and deadly wars - PURPOSELY HURTING human beings made in G-d’s image.

The Helene, East Palestine, Lahaina tragedies have brought this into such sharp relief.

They are so NOT like us and can execute their plans minus any burden of guilt.

It’s beyond my understanding. - Janet Levy Ross

North Carolina is in total chaos. Americans are stranded in the mountains. It appears as though our government has waited until people are lost and dying before they’ve ordered military help. Ft. Bragg has medical helicopters that could have been there in 3 hours on the first day.

Civilian helicopters have been helping, but were turned back in many instances by sheriffs or FEMA.

Listen to this woman from Tennessee telling what is happening in the North Carolina mountains. It’s only five minutes.

Click this link, it’s on X.com. Musk allows even non-members.

Eight days into this nightmare, the US Army North is beginning to respond to the horrors in Northeast Tennessee and Northwest North Carolina. How many are dead who may have been saved because of the despicable delayed response by our Stalinist run government?

Finally, at the request of FEMA, and in support of North Carolina and NC’s National Guard, the U.S. Army North is mobilizing active-duty Title 10 troops to assist with the Helene response and recovery.

Soldiers, equipment and resources, we don’t know just what, are being sent via the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, the 82nd Airborne Division and the 20th Engineer Brigade of the XVIII Airborne Corps. They are headed to Asheville, NC. They are also sending rotary wing air support and various engineering equipment for emergency route clearance. Bet me when they see what they’re dealing with, they’ll radio back that they will need far more.

They are supposedly going to partner with FEMA, but we haven’t seen squat from FEMA, and neither has Glenn Beck who has been there. The federal government has absolutely no right to stop neighbors from helping neighbors.

The Joint Force Land Component Commander, through USNORTHCOM, is the primary DoD organization coordinating defense support of civil authorities to assist federal partners in natural or man-made disasters.

Sorry folks, but where were they over a week ago when all hell broke loose in these mountains!

Here is Glenn Beck’s response. It will both horrify you and make you proud of our fellow Americans.

Video here:

The Devastating Reality

Last evening I spoke with our former county sheriff, Tim Hutchison. You may know of him because almost 18 years ago, he was instrumental in capturing the four black men and one black woman who murdered the young college couple, Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom, Jr.

Sheriff Hutchison has already been to NC with a Huey packed with supplies.

Hutchison’s helicopter crew was in Katrina rescuing and saving people and animals. He said that on day two there were 20 helicopters in Louisiana, day three there were 15 more and by day four, 200 more. Big difference with the Helene catastrophe. We’re over 10 days out and the rescue missions are just now getting their orders to help.

General Mike Flynn has been on this from the beginning. He lives in Florida and has seen damage from previous hurricanes. He was interviewed by Benny Johnson who asked the General, “Where is the American military?” The video is 35 minutes long, but General Flynn speaks nearly the entire time and clearly lays out the horrific devastation of Helene, especially in Asheville and the North Carolina mountains.

Video here:

Since I know that many of you don’t have the time to listen when this is so very important, I’ll give you some of the highlights. If you read my previous article on Helene and the damages, the General validates some of the rumors I listed.

Mike Flynn tells us there are over 150 counties from Apalachicola, Florida all the way up to the western mountains of Appalachia, North Carolina who are in a complete disaster zone. “It is a federal emergency of epic proportions, of Biblical proportions, and the federal government has totally been absent. In NC, there are over 1,000 dead who have been confirmed to me with just the body bags that have been filled. There are insufficient numbers of body bags.”

He says there are bodies lying aside that have not been bagged and he expects that they’ll have over 2,000 dead when this is over, if not more. Katrina was responsible for 1,392 deaths.

Mike tells us that the terrain and weather are what first must be considered in rescues, but the weather in the mountains at night is in the 30s now. How can people survive without food, water and shelter? And by the end of this month, nights will be below freezing.

“The federal government has done nothing.”

The Irish in Flynn rises up when he tells Benny Johnson that the money the government has is our money and he is speaking directly to Speaker Mike Johnson who as the head of the House can reallocate funds from one line item to another line item, with one simple vote, especially for disaster recovery in the United States. The President, who doesn’t even know what storm we’re talking about, can actually send funds immediately with the stroke of a pen or orders to subordinates. The president also has the authority to federalize and call out the National Guard with Army divisions capabilities.

There is plenty of FEMA money, but Open the Books tells us that because FEMA failed to follow correct procedures and bookkeeping, the agency has $8.3 billion in “unliquidated obligations” set aside to help victims of storms from before 2012! That’s according to a Homeland Security Office of Inspector General report titled “FEMA’s Inadequate Oversight Led to Delays in Closing Out Declared Disasters.”

This is money that FEMA has promised to spend, but it’s unclear when or if it will actually help American families. That’s a dozen years ago!

Meanwhile, the money can’t be used to help victims of Helene, previous hurricanes, or looming storms like Milton.

This is total insanity!

Flynn says we need a full division, an active division who has all the materials and facilities to help every situation in this crisis. “NC Forestry helicopters at Hickory Airfield in NC, were sitting idle for five days, and the pilots who know that part of the country like the back of their hands, were so frustrated because they were directed, ‘Don’t do anything.’ One phone call was made to Lt. Governor Robinson, and I’m going to give him a lot of cred right now because in that phone call, he told me that nobody was answering the phones in the governor’s office of NC, nobody was answering his calls to the DHS or in the White House. So, Mark went to the airfield and under his authority, directed those helicopters to go.”

There are a number of federal organizations who should have been put under a military unit immediately. The incompetence with FEMA and these organizations, not to mention the hierarchy in the federal government reaching to Biden and Harris, is as ineffectual and unskilled as the Secret Service at the first Trump rally in Butler, PA.

Once again, the purposeful disregard for human life is overt, not to mention the entire federal government being weaponized by former President Obama and his minions, Valerie Jarrett, John Brennan, James Clapper and Eric Holder.

Low level soldiers in Ft. Bragg are taking leave for a couple days to a week to go home to these mountains and help their people.

Mike tells Benny that there are gun shots being fired, looting going on, the people fighting back. And there are children they are finding with ropes on their arms and legs where they were tied to trees by their parents (to save them from washing away) and their parents are now dead and the children were able to get recovered.

“There are reports of illegals, of allegations of these illegals, raping some of these children. This is brutal, and this is a war zone, and when you have a war zone like that, you’re going to have all sorts of nefarious people and actors. The only way for a well-done, legitimate execution of recovery operation to take place, is if the United States government commits at least a brigade sized task force with about 7 or 8,000 soldiers with all the requisite capabilities for an operation this size.”

There is money and there are people in the government who can allocate all that is needed, but they’ve been purposely silent.

The General says, “Joe Biden is not there, Joe Biden needs to be 25th Amendment ed out. Kamala Harris, has no concept of what the military has and their ability to help.”

Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, knows the capabilities of our military and is doing nothing.

Flynn said there are top men who do search and rescue who have helicopters and FEMA always calls them. This time, nothing. So, they’re up there on their own. They’re getting fuel half price, and if we continue trying to do this by private citizens, they will need money for fuel.

Mike tells Benny, “We have people, American people, American citizens, that are at risk, that have died, that have lost every single thing that they owned. We have the full ability in this country to take care of them right now for an immediate period of time and I’m talking about certainly for the next 90 days, maybe longer. We can put them up like we put illegals up in hotels. We can bring them in. These are all things I know we’re capable of doing.

“And the military can get in there immediately and start to put people in at least tents, on a fairground and line it up like we’ve always done in places like overseas combat zones. We get in there with Seabees and build plywood homes, we can bring in complements of trailers. So much can be done, and our government is on its rearend doing nothing. You know what they’re hoping? They’re hoping it affects the outcome of the election particularly in places like Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina who are affected so much.”

Certainly, this is not the end of this horror for these states, it will be years before the ravaged areas in NC and TN can be rebuilt.

General Flynn has a list of organizations that need donations who are helping the areas devastated by Helene. I’ll send them out as soon as I receive them.

Conclusion

Helene’s destruction from Florida to North Carolina has wreaked havoc on the lives of the people and their communities. So many lives have been lost, and the destruction is horrendous. There aren’t adjectives to even describe the photos of the horrific damage. There are important businesses also in these communities, mining of materials used world over. We’ll look at them in the next article.

© 2024 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net

