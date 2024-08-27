One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"The increase in cancer, according to the latest report, the US government data confirms a 143,233% increase in cancer cases due to COVID vaccination. That's unreal. But it's true."

Myrna Mantaring, MT, MCI, MS, MBA, CLSp MB (ASCP), who has more than 50 years of experience in the fields of Diagnostic and Research Laboratory Technology, Microbiology, Immunology, and Molecular Biology, describes for CHD: how there has been a "143,233% increase in cancers [in the U.S.] due to COVID vaccination."

”How can a government they trust do this to them?” This question summarizes Myrna Mantaring’s CHD.TV narrative in which she tells of pandemic abuses impacting family, friends, acquaintances and strangers. Myrna has experience in the healthcare laboratory sector which has given her a unique perspective on the protocols and countermeasures put in place during the COVID crisis Hear her valuable insights in this video.

