By Cristina Laila December 4, 2024

‘Charlatan’ vaccine promoter Dr. Peter Hotez said multiple viruses will be unleashed on America one day after Trump is inaugurated next month.

“We have some big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21st,” Hotez said to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace before rattling off a list of viruses:

Bird flu

New Coronavirus

SARS

Mosquito-transmitted viruses

Dengue

Zika

Oropouche virus

Yellow fever

Pertussis/Whooping cough

Measles

Polio

Of course, Dr. Hotez failed to mention the measles outbreaks and Polio cases are primarily a problem with the illegal migrants invading the US.

WATCH:

Dr. Peter Hotez previously made headlines for refusing to debate author, activist, then-presidential candidate, attorney and now Trump’s nominee for HHS, Robert Kennedy, Jr., on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Rather than accept the challenge, Hotez lashed out at both Robert Kennedy Jr. and Joe Rogan, who invited the two to debate the facts on his show.

Hotez refused and smeared Robert Kennedy, Jr. instead. Hotez actually said, “Science is not something that is typically debated.”

Dr. Hotez also claimed last November that ‘Disease X’ is coming, which will be worse than COVID-19.

“So I am very worried that we as a nation, haven’t made that commitment to really fully protect the American people,” Hotez told FOX 26.

“We have a likelihood that new pandemic threats that people call them disease x are going to be rising on a regular basis.”

“COVID-19 is just the warm-up act. The next pandemic may not be as severe, but it could be much more severe,” he added.

WATCH:

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

