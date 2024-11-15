One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman November 15, 2024

A major peer-reviewed study has uncovered an alarming surge in excess cardiac arrest deaths among those who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The bombshell study analyzed the data of an almost universally vaccinated population to identify links between Covid injections and surges in cardiac arrests.

The researchers found a huge surge in cardiac arrests among vaccinated individuals.

The team of leading American cardiologists and researchers, led by Nicolas Hulscher, included Michael J. Cook, Raphael B. Stricker, and Dr. Peter McCullough.

The results of their peer-reviewed study, titled “Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after COVID-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington,” were officially published in the prestigious Journal of Emergency Medicine.

During an interview with Bill Quinn on CDM, lead researcher Nicolas Hulscher, an epidemiologist and administrator at the McCullough Foundation, raised the alarm about the study’s findings.

Hulscher presented significant concerns about the spike in cardiac arrests and related deaths among vaccinated people.

In the “Introduction” section of the study’s paper, the researchers write:

“Since the onset of widespread COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, there have been concerns about serious cardiovascular adverse events as a result of mass vaccination.

“This study aimed to estimate excess cardiopulmonary arrest mortality in King County, WA, and investigate any association with COVID-19 vaccination rates.”

In the “Methods” section, the researchers explain:

“An exploratory data analysis was performed.

“Comparative analyses were performed to evaluate the changes in total EMS attendances over time.

“Excess deaths were calculated using the 2015-2020 cardiopulmonary arrest mortality trend line.

“The relationship between excess cardiopulmonary arrest mortality and vaccination rates was analyzed using polynomial regression analysis.”

In the “Results” section, the researchers report:

“Approximately 98% of the King County population received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by 2023.

“As of August 2nd, 2024, there have been approximately 589,247 confirmed COVID-19 cases in King County.

“In 2021- 2022, Total EMS attendances in King County sharply increased by 35.34% from 2020 and by 11% from pre-pandemic years.

“Cases of ‘obvious death’ upon EMS arrival increased by 19.89% in 2020, 36.57% in 2021, and 53.80% in 2022 compared to the 2017-2019 average.

“We found a 25.7% increase in total cardiopulmonary arrests and a 25.4% increase in cardiopulmonary arrest mortality from 2020 to 2023 in King County, WA.

“Excess fatal cardiopulmonary arrests were estimated to have increased by 1,236% from 2020 to 2023, rising from 11 excess deaths (95% CI: -12, 34) in 2020 to 147 excess deaths (95% CI: 123, 170) in 2023.

“A quadratic increase in excess cardiopulmonary arrest mortality was observed with higher COVID-19 vaccination rates.

“The general population of King County sharply declined by 0.94% (21,300) in 2021, deviating from the expected population size.

“Applying our model from these data to the entire United States yielded 49,240 excess fatal cardiopulmonary arrests from 2021-2023.”

In the “Conclusions” section, the researchers note:

“We identified a significant ecological and temporal association between excess fatal cardiopulmonary arrests and the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

“The increase in excess cardiopulmonary arrest deaths may also be attributed to COVID-19 infection and disruptions in emergency care during the pandemic.

“Urgent further research is needed to confirm our observations with attention to risk mitigation for incident events and improved survival with resuscitation.”

Meanwhile, renowned cardiologist Dr. McCullough, one of the researchers in the study, has also issued a red alert about the proven dangers associated with the mRNA injections.

As Slay News previously reported, McCullough, one of the world’s most revered medical experts, issued a warning to the public that Covid mRNA “vaccines” were created to “strict military criteria” to serve as a “bioweapon.”

McCullough raised the alarm in a new interview while revealing the devastating impact on humanity caused by the mass global vaccination campaign.

The top doctor has been at the forefront of exposing the harms of the Covid mRNA injections.

“As a doctor, I have never seen something so injurious to the human body,” McCullough revealed.

McCullough continued by citing multiple studies, alongside his own findings, that prove the injections have caused unprecedented levels of death and injury.

The mRNA from the injections “invades the brain,” he explains.

“It invades the heart,” he continues.

“It causes brain and heart damage.

“It invades the bone marrow.

“It stimulates antibodies to attack cells and platelets.”

“It causes blood clotting and damage to blood vessels like we’ve never seen.”

He also noted that data from the University of Pittsburgh shows that the “vaccines” cause cancer.

“Since when do we have a protein that actually injures the brain, injures the heart, the bone marrow, the immune system, causes blood clotting, and potentially causes cancer in a single protein?” McCullough asked.

“It’s a weapon,” he concluded.

“According to strict military criteria, it’s a bioweapon.”

Source: slaynews.com

