By Amy Mek January 17, 2025

“This is an act of war against our country. These fires are not isolated natural disasters or the result of incompetence—they are part of a deliberate strategy to dismantle private property and force populations into controlled urban centers.” – Diana West

In an exclusive interview with RAIR Foundation USA, renowned journalist and author Diana West shared her incisive analysis of the recent catastrophic fires in Los Angeles and Lahaina, Hawaii. Known for her fearless critique of communism, Islamization, and Western decline, West offered a deep dive into the broader implications of these events, drawing connections to globalist agendas, environmental policies, and the calculated erosion of individual freedoms.

The Fires: A Catalyst for Deeper Reflection

West’s personal connection to the Los Angeles fires brought an emotional edge to her analysis. Having grown up in the Hollywood Hills, she spoke about the psychological impact of witnessing idyllic neighborhoods turned to ashes. “I grew up in Laurel Canyon,” West shared, “and the idea of fires burning these areas to the ground feels deeply personal.” Yet, beyond the personal, West framed these events as emblematic of a larger war on Western civilization.

“This is such an act of war against our country,” West asserted, emphasizing that these fires are not isolated natural disasters or the result of incompetence. Instead, she argued that they are part of a deliberate strategy to dismantle private property and force populations into controlled urban centers, aligning with globalist objectives such as the UN’s 2030 Agenda.

Echoes of Lahaina: A Pattern of Destruction

The devastation from the August 2023 fires in Lahaina, Hawaii, served as a chilling precedent for the West. Comparing the two events, she noted similar patterns of poor media coverage, restricted access for residents and journalists, and the absence of rebuilding efforts. “Lahaina could have been rebuilt by now,” West said, pointing out, “Its small structures—restaurants, gift shops, and family homes—should not have taken over 17 months to restore.”

Instead, Lahaina remains locked down, with discussions underway to transform the area into a national park. A resident, finally granted access, captured footage exposing not just the devastation but the deliberate roadblocks to any rebuilding efforts. Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s signing of the Lahaina National Heritage Area Study Act has fueled suspicions of a federal land grab under the guise of preservation.

West described this as a sinister example of how disasters are exploited to strip individuals of their property and autonomy, advancing the agenda of concentrating populations into tightly controlled urban zones.

“Checkpoint Charlie-style controls in Lahaina echo similar tactics in LA,” she noted, “with access restricted and information suppressed, further demonstrating the lengths to which authorities will go to hide the truth.”

The Controlled Narrative: ‘Limited Hangouts’ and Deception

A recurring theme in the interview was the concept of “limited hangouts,” a term West used to describe controlled releases of information designed to give the appearance of transparency while concealing critical truths.

“It’s a tactic to give the appearance of being a truth-teller but holding back the crux of the issue,” she explained, emphasizing, “If they don’t tell you something new, you can’t trust them.”

West pointed to figures like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who recently attempted to walk back Facebook’s history of censorship. “Zuckerberg’s recent mea culpa is an obvious contrivance,” she argued. “If he truly wanted to come clean, he’d name names and reveal the mechanisms behind the censorship.”

West also drew parallels to historical examples of narrative control, highlighting the role of figures like Walter Durante, the New York Times reporter who covered up Stalin’s genocidal policies in Ukraine. “Just as Durante’s reporting shielded Stalin’s atrocities from the West, today’s media obscures the malevolent intent behind these fires and other disasters,” West explained. She argued that this form of narrative manipulation keeps the public focused on surface-level narratives while the true scope of destruction and its implications remain hidden.

Environmentalism: The New Vehicle for Totalitarianism

West traced the roots of the current environmental agenda back to the early 1990s, citing the UN’s Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro as a pivotal moment.

“Victory in the Cold War was swiftly followed by Western leaders signing onto Agenda 21,” she noted, “despite its communist roots and its intent to erode middle-class prosperity.” West argued that environmentalism has been co-opted as a vehicle for communism, with policies like bans on brush clearing and weather manipulation exacerbating natural disasters.

The journalist also called attention to geoengineering and weather modification, practices she described as underreported but significant contributors to modern environmental crises. “Look up at the skies,” she urged. “They don’t look normal anymore, and these weather engineering projects are not just benign—they’re destructive.”

Malice, Not Incompetence

West’s sharpest critique was reserved for those who dismiss these events as mere incompetence.

“At a certain point, incompetence becomes a cover story for purposeful recklessness,” she declared. Citing examples such as lax enforcement of fire safety regulations, the intentional mismanagement of water resources, and the presence of known arsonists in vulnerable areas, West argued that these failures are deliberate and designed to destabilize and control.

She also connected the dots to broader policies, such as mass immigration and the push for “15-minute cities”—urban areas where residents live within tightly controlled grids. These initiatives, she suggested, align with efforts to depopulate rural and suburban areas under the guise of environmentalism and sustainability.

A Civilizational War

West characterized the ongoing crises as part of a “civilizational war” waged not just through physical destruction but psychological manipulation.

“By showing us the destruction of places like Pacific Palisades, they condition us to accept the unimaginable,” she said. “It’s a psychological assault, preparing us for the worst.”

This war, she noted, goes beyond environmental policies. “The fires are only one front,” she said. “Mass migration, educational indoctrination, and economic destabilization are all part of the same overarching strategy to destroy the pillars of Western identity—family, private property, and sovereignty.”

Hope and Action

While West expressed skepticism about political solutions, she acknowledged the potential of leaders like Donald Trump to act as disruptors. “Trump was an interrupter of the process,” she said, adding, “but even he was surrounded by globalist interests in his cabinet.”

West’s ultimate message was one of vigilance and the need for individuals to take responsibility for seeking truth.

“The authorities and media will not put the pieces together for you,” she warned. “You have to do it yourself.”

Understanding and Resisting

Diana West’s analysis serves as both a warning and a call to action. By exposing the malevolent forces behind disasters like the fires in LA and Lahaina, she challenges us to look beyond surface explanations and question the narratives fed to us. In a world increasingly shaped by deception and control, her insights offer a roadmap for understanding—and resisting—the forces reshaping our lives.

