By Jim Ferguson

A highly educated top doctor and professor at seven universities, who is a senior virologist, epidemiologist, oncologist, and immunologist, has warned that graphene oxide is present in mRNA vaccines.

Professor Dr. Robert W. Gorter, who has received death threats from individuals linked to Big Pharma, has had to employ specially trained security officers and personal bodyguards because his research has exposed a truly evil plan that is being implemented.

He has provided concrete evidence of graphene oxide in the Pfizer vaccines, among others, and is warning that there is a way to track the vaccinated using 5G and particularly 6G masts.

This technology, being constructed across the planet in every major town and city, is actually linked to mass surveillance systems controlled by an extensive surveillance grid powered by AI technology.

Even more alarming is the ability to use drone technology to effectively administer pulses of 5G/6G into those with graphene oxide in their blood from the shots.

According to Professor Gorter, this could be used to punish people who do not comply and could even administer a shock strong enough to stop their hearts.

This information has been kept under wraps as they do not want people to know or understand what is happening.

It’s essential that people get ready and prepared.

