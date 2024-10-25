One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Rhoda Wilson October 24, 2024

According to a 2022 article by UK journalist Jacqui Deevoy, euthanasia was not limited to elderly people. Hundreds of thousands of people have died during the past two and a half years, with many being actively euthanised, including those in their 30s, she said.

Unless politicians pass a bill that allows doctors to legally kill their patients, euthanasia, or assisted dying, is illegal in the United Kingdom. Assisting a suicide or euthanasia is a criminal offence in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Doctors and nurses who deliberately killed patients should be prosecuted for murder or manslaughter.

It’s Not Just The Elderly Being Euthanised

Written by Jacqui Deevoy as published by Ikonic on 23 November 2022. The page is no longer available on Ikonic’s website but you can find an archived copy of it HERE.

Hundreds of thousands of people died during the last two and half years and there’s incontrovertible proof that many were euthanised. But it wasn’t just the elderly being put on these death pathways.

Whilst writing an article on DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) orders – initially for The Telegraph – I spoke with a whistleblower cardiologist, who told me, using the pandemic as a reason, blanket DNRs were being put on a whole new range of people. Instead of them going on the old and terminally ill, they were now being put on anyone over 60, the mentally and physically disabled, people with mental health issues of all ages – even on children with autism. The doctor’s actual words were:

“I am horrified by what is happening at NHS hospitals across the UK right now. All patients over 60 automatically get a DNR, without them or any family members being consulted. I’ve seen the forms in their files with my own eyes. It’s not just the over 60s that get them – I’ve seen them being put in place for young people with mental health issues, for physically disabled people of all ages and for autistic people. We had a schizophrenic woman in her early 30s admitted recently and I found a signed DNR form in her file. She hadn’t been asked whether she wanted one or not.”

This doctor told me that people who would otherwise survive were now being left to die and added that many were being actively euthanised. A small part of me thought the doctor might have been slightly insane but this turned out not to be the case.

Last year, while I was making the documentary ‘A Good Death?’ with Ickonic Media, I set up a WhatsApp support group, initially for the contributors to the film. There were about 15 of us in the group at the start: there are now 50.

Amongst those 50 are five whose loved ones were 60 or under when they were cruelly killed, some quickly, some over a matter of weeks, with deathly cocktails of Midazolam and morphine. Here, three of them tell their stories.

Nicola Evitts’ dad Martin was 59 when he was murdered in hospital in 2020. “My dad was isolating in early 2020 as he was worried about the virus. One day, he was feeling ill so he called 111 and was diagnosed over the phone with Covid. He was taken to A & E. Turned out he had heart failure. He was kept on a ‘hot ward’ for 16 days and sent home ‘covid positive’. None of the family were told – he was just wheeled to the car and dumped on us. He was home for four days but had to be re-admitted on the fifth day. He was heavily bleeding from his back passage on arrival at the hospital and a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) order was issued ten minutes later. The doctor told me on the phone that evening that he’d had in-depth conversations with him about having a DNR and that my dad was in agreement. Trouble was, my dad had trouble understanding and definitely wouldn’t have understood what the doctor was saying to him. I disputed it and was told ‘your opinion is irrelevant: we medically overrule you’. Those were the doctor’s exact words. Dad was there two days when we were told he had Covid. The next day we were told he was to be on a CPAP machine as he wasn’t a suitable candidate for ventilation. We were told the CPAP was working; that he’d been on comfort breaks and was chatting, eating etc, but the truth was that he was being starved and had been put on end-of-life care. We were told he’d be home soon and that all signs were positive. Ten hours later, he was dead. I didn’t find out for five hours as the hospital were calling to inform me on a phone number I hadn’t used for ten years, despite the fact they’d been calling me on the correct number for the previous 22 days. It says in his notes that they told him he was going to die and that he asked for me: that destroys my soul. I also saw in the notes that he’d been given Midazolam and morphine. Why? I believe they killed him and that he was one of thousands. I’m trying to get to the bottom of it all but it’s not easy. Two years have gone by and I’m still waiting for answers.”

Stevie Kennedy’s mum Angela was killed in hospital after being overdosed with Midazolam and morphine in November 2020. She was 57. “My mum contracted sepsis in October 2018 after catching pneumonia. The sepsis caused Atrial Fibrillation and leg ulcers. This caused my mum to be hospitalised multiple times. She was hospitalised the third and final time on October 3rd 2020, when the ulcers were so agonising that she was screaming in pain and terrified she was going to have a heart attack. She couldn’t stand or walk at all that day, indicating she was in Addisonian crisis, as she also had Addison’s disease. She was in the hospital for eight weeks, treated terribly, overdosed by them, sent to ICU, and had her right to bodily autonomy violated. They wouldn’t let my brother, her carer, see her. One day he had gone in and she was screaming at him to pull off the bandages they had forced on her ulcers without giving her pain relief first. He got the bandages off her, but the nurses yelled ‘you’re not a doctor’ at him and three of them tried to physically drag him out. After nearly eight weeks there, two OTs said her progress had been amazing and said she’d be able to go home soon. The next day my mum’s asthma was bad. I was told she had Covid and that if she got any worse ‘they would not escalate’. My brother and I contacted the chief executive by email and told them our mum did not consent to a DNR and neither did we. We then got a call, telling us to come to a meeting. There were seven of them and they kept interrupting us and contradicting themselves, trying to justify leaving our mum to die. They never mentioned the Midazolam (which was contraindicated for our mum for asthma as well as other things) they were giving her, nor did they tell us they had withdrawn her regular meds. The doctor said, ‘I wont withdraw treatment today or tomorrow’. We said if they withdrew treatment we’d take legal action. They let us see her. She seemed more drugged than ill. She was lucid but incredibly distressed. She said ‘I don’t consent to a DNR’ and ‘I don’t trust them’. I told her to keep fighting. That night the hospital called to tell us our mum was dying – that she was taking her last breaths. I asked if they’d taken her off the respirator: they said yes. I asked if they’d taken her off the respirator while she was still breathing and they said yes. I told them to put her back on and she did not consent to a DNR but they refused. We argued with them for ten minutes before they told us she had actually already died. In the notes, there are two different times of death. It says she was dead when they found her and that she’d taken off the heart monitor and respirator herself. The drug chart shows she was overdosed with Midazolam that day.”

Nurse Elena Vlaica joined the group after seeing the film ‘A Good Death?’ Her husband Stuart was put on end-of-life protocol a year ago. “My Stuart went into hospital on October 26th 2021 with shortness of breath and a suspected chest infection. Because of the Covid rules, I wasn’t allowed to visit. I found out later, he’d had a DNR put on him (the reason given for that in his notes – which I managed to get with the help of a solicitor – was that he possibly had Covid and was unvaccinated); he’d also been put on Midazolam and morphine without my or his consent. (I only discovered this later, when I saw his notes, and also found out that he’d been put on ‘fast track end of life care’, which was introduced at the start of the pandemic and allowed a consultant to decide whether a patient lives or dies.) His regular meds – blur pressure tablets and antidepressants – were withdrawn and he started having side effects. He developed flu-like symptoms – very common with sudden antidepressant withdrawal – and he became anxious because he couldn’t breathe due to his lungs being full of fluid. So, they gave him more Midazolam and morphine, which – not surprisingly as those two drugs used together suppress respiration – made him worse. Over the course of 11 days, they gave him 100mgs of Midazolam. I also found out that my Stuart was starved for 11 days. He wasn’t even given water during that time. When I eventually got to see him, he was naked in the bed. Staff said that because he’d tried to escape four times, they cut off his clothes and catheterised him. Stuart was a big man – 120 kgs – and it took four people to pin him down. All this to stop him running away. When I finally got to see him – on November 6th – although he was heavily sedated, he knew I was there. When I kissed him, I could see his blood pressure and heart rate improving. I’m a trained nurse myself so could easily see this. When I mentioned this to the junior doctor, she walked across the room and switched off the monitor. At that moment, a nurse appeared with five 10ml syringes on a blue tray. She pushed two of them into Stuart’s canula, he took three breaths, then died in my arms. I cried out ‘she killed him!’ and started to cry. She killed my Stuart. He was 54.”

According to Elena, a nurse for the past eight years “the staff do not have the training. These doctors will put you down for pocket money.”

And it seems they don’t care how old you are either.

About the Author

Jacqui Deevoy is a British freelance journalist, producer and truth l-seeker. She’s worked for national newspapers and magazines for over three decades, focusing mainly on controversial stories that the mainstream media refuse to publish.

