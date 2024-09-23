One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Halevi and Defense Minister Gallant say army will do what’s necessary to return displaced northern residents to their homes; Report says terror group may strike deeper into Israel

The chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces promised Sunday to keep pounding Hezbollah until it understands there is no preventing tens of thousands of Israelis, displaced for almost a year, from returning to their homes in the north, as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared the past week the worst the Lebanese terror group has ever gone through. In a video statement recorded at Israeli Air Force’s Tel Hanof base in central Israel, standing in front of an F-15 fighter jet, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi vowed to have Israel return northern residents to their homes and lauded an Israeli strike in Beirut on Friday that killed top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and other terror leaders.

Terror group says it targeted defense firm facility; driver believed to have panicked when alerts began and lost control of vehicle; IDF: Strikes ‘will continue and increase’

Some 85 rockets were launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon at the Haifa area in northern Israel on Sunday morning, following overnight launches at the Jezreel Valley, the terror group’s deepest rocket fire into Israel since the beginning of the war in October. A teenager was killed when he crashed his vehicle as sirens sounded in the early hours of the morning, and at least three people were injured as a result of the rocket fire. The military said that some of the rockets fired toward Haifa were intercepted, while others impacted Kiryat Bialik, a suburb of the northern coastal city, injuring three people.

Hagari's warning was unusual and different from mass evacuation warnings issued to date in Gaza.

The IDF, around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, initiated a fifth round of massive air strikes on Hezbollah, especially in southern Lebanon, including further from the border than in some prior cases. IDF Chief Spokesman Daniel Hagari, for the first time, issued a broad warning to the general public in southern Lebanon that if they have not already moved away from houses and other civilian buildings where they live and reside - but where Hezbollah has stored rockets or undertaken other actions - now they must leave those areas. Hagari's warning was unusual and different from mass evacuation warnings issued to date in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden tells querying journalists he is worried about rising tensions in the Middle East but that his administration is working to prevent them from boiling over.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep a wider war from breaking out. And we’re still pushing hard,” he says.

Unconfirmed reports suggest Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar may be dead. Israeli media reported he was killed in an IDF airstrike. Local media also reported that Israeli intelligence is split on whether he is dead

Unconfirmed reports have claimed that Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed in an Israeli airstrike. The claims, first reported by Israeli broadcaster Kan, suggest the terror group's leader was killed by an IDF airstrike in Gaza, though details about exactly where and when he may have been killed are scant. Israeli journalist Ben Caspit quoted sources as saying: 'There have also been times in the past when he disappeared and we thought he was dead, but then he reappeared.' Israeli media has reported that the intelligence community is split on whether he is in fact dead.

Determinedly seeking a hostage-ceasefire deal, Biden Administration officials in the past few days sent the draft text of a new proposal to Israel and, via Qatari and Egyptian mediators, to Hamas, Channel 12 news reported earlier tonight, citing an Israeli and an American source.

Israel expressed reservations, including over clauses relating to the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border and the Netzarim Corridor that runs between northern and southern Gaza, the report says. Hamas, however, flatly rejected the draft text, and said it would not accept any deal that differs from the proposal presented by US President Joe Biden at the end of May.

During closed-door meeting with lawmakers, Netanyahu argues putting pressure on Hezbollah could help force Hamas’s Sinwar to the table, predicts ICC arrest warrants coming soon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told lawmakers on Monday that he is weighing the so-called generals’ plan to lay siege to northern Gaza, promoted by a group of senior IDF reservists. Speaking to members of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, the prime minister also said that “according to the information we have, half of the [97 remaining] hostages in Gaza are alive,” a committee member said. His statements would indicate that around 50 hostages could be dead. The IDF has only confirmed the deaths of 33 of those still in Gaza.

The IDF is set to propose new plans for distributing humanitarian aid in northern Gaza, aiming to prevent Hamas from seizing and profiting from international assistance.

In the coming days, the IDF will present Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with several alternatives to the "partition plan" for humanitarian aid distribution in northern Gaza, with the goal of denying Hamas control over civil governance and the looting of aid, which is later sold at inflated prices. This update was provided on Sunday by Major General Eliezer Toledano, head of the IDF’s Strategic Division, during a security briefing to the Cabinet. Toledano's remarks came in response to a question from National Missions Minister Orit Strock, who asked why Israel does not put an end to the "vicious cycle" in which it allows Hamas to seize international aid entering Gaza, sell it at exorbitant prices, and thus maintain its rule.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, warned on Friday that Moscow's nuclear weapons are in "full combat readiness."

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, tensions between North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries and the Kremlin have continued as NATO leaders have increasingly warned that direct conflict with Moscow is a realistic danger as it has more nuclear warheads than any other country, according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICANW). This comes after Putin and senior Russian officials have repeatedly threatened nuclear escalation against Kyiv and its Western partners since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The American response to the threat of nuclear attacks brandished by Putin and the Kremlin was not long in coming, it' known as the Minuteman intercontinental missile.

Minuteman 3, is an intercontinental nuclear missile that is already known. It can go up to 9000 kilometers. Which means that Russia is generally within range of an American shot. A virtual test was carried out this week and the Americans said: "A message to our adversaries (China, Russia and North Korea) and to our allies, We (the United States) have tested a nuclear missile capable of reaching Russia" Today, according to the latest figures, the world's nuclear arsenal is divided as follows, Russia has 5580 warheads, the United States, 5044, China 500, France 290, the United Kingdom 225 and North Korea has 50 nuclear warheads

The Russians conducted a failed test of the intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat, which exploded. New satellite images of the explosion's aftermath have appeared online, according to Radio Liberty.

The launch of the RS-28 missile took place from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. The missile exploded in the silo, effectively destroying the infrastructure of the Yubileiny launch site. Analysts suggest that the liquid rocket fuel might have exploded during the refueling process, so the actual launch of the Sarmat might not have occurred. This is at least the fourth failed test of the Sarmat missile. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the only successful launch took place on April 20, 2022, from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. Despite this, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that the Sarmat missile had already been deployed to the military.

Ukrainian army says overnight it took out one of the three largest ammunition storage bases in Russia.

On Saturday Ukraine's military claimed several more successful strikes on Russian ammo depots. They happened in southern Krasnodar and western Tver regions, resulting in significant evacuations of more than 1,000 Russian citizens. Ukraine's army said two Russian weapons depots were struck, among them one of Moscow's "three largest ammunition storage bases" crucial for supplying its forces operating in Donbass, according to Ukrainian sources. And a separate alleged attack on an arsenal in Tver region's Oktyabrsky village resulted in a "fire and detonation" - Ukraine said. The governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, has confirmed that some 1,200 people were evacuated after a drone strike on the area resulted in a fire which "spread to explosive objects"

The US Republican vice presidential candidate’s peace plan is “awful,” Ukraine’s leader said

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has slammed former President Donald Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, as “too radical” in his views on ending Kiev’s conflict with Moscow. Zelensky’s comments were published as he arrived in the US, where he is expected to attend the UN General Assembly in New York and meet with President Joe Biden at the White House. Speaking to The New Yorker, the Ukrainian leader suggested that “that Trump doesn’t really know how to stop the war even if he might think he knows how.”n

Government sources have said the move would be intended to address national security concerns over data collection

The US Commerce Department may impose restrictions on the use of Chinese and Russian software in so-called connected vehicles, or cars with access to the internet, cloud services, or navigation systems. According to reports by Reuters and Bloomberg citing government sources over the weekend, the ban could be announced as soon as on Monday. Most modern cars can be considered connected, as they have onboard network hardware that allows internet access and data sharing with devices both inside and outside the vehicle. According to the reports, US officials consider connected vehicles potential targets for hacking, which could be achieved through intercepting the vehicle’s communication with software systems. The ban would presumably prevent China or Russia from hacking the cars or tracking them.

“We must meet all the objectives in this Navigation Plan to field the people and capabilities needed to fight and win today, in 2027, and beyond...”

The U.S. Navy on Sept. 19 released a new strategic document centered on countering communist China’s aggression in the Indo-Pacific. It directs the Navy to develop “readiness for the possibility of war with the People’s Republic of China by 2027,” pointing to China’s preparations for a possible invasion of Taiwan in the same year.

The U.S. is in the final stages of sending almost $570 million in security assistance to Taiwan — the largest such package to date, and one sure to frustrate China — according to multiple congressional aides and a U.S. official.

The administration will use its fastest tool available to deliver the aid: directly shipping its own stocks, a process it’s heavily relied on to support Ukraine’s self-defense. This $567 million package has already received the Pentagon’s approval and is now awaiting the president’s signature. As it stands, it would be almost double a package of $345 million sent last year. The president will likely approve the tranche before the fiscal year expires at the end of the month, said one aide and an official, who like others speaking for this story were not permitted to talk to the press and were granted anonymity.

The Republican candidate ruled out running for the White House for the third time

US Republican candidate Donald Trump has said that he would not seek another re-election bid if he loses the White House to Vice President Kamala Harris in November. During an interview on the TV show Full Measure on Sunday, Trump was asked whether he would consider launching another campaign in four years if he is unsuccessful this time around. “No, I don’t. I think that that will be it. I don’t see it all,” the former president replied, adding that he remains optimistic about winning the election this year.

"Even a two-week strike could disrupt supply chains until 2025" and destroy Kamala's election chances.

Late last week, the CEO of Flexport - one of largest US supply-chain logistics operators - warned that "the biggest wild card in the presidential election that nobody’s talking about? The looming port strike that could shut down all East and Gulf Coast ports just 36 days before the election.” With just over a week to go until D-Day, authorities are gearing up as a threatened strike by dockworkers at ports along the East Coast and Gulf Coast draws closer. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is "coordinating with partners across the supply chain to prepare for any impacts" from a possible work stoppage by workers represented by the International Longshoremen's Association as they negotiate with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), a Port Authority spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch on Friday.

Politico on Saturday announced that Democrats were going to focus on the “overseas voters” or UOCAVA votes to seal a victory in 2024. Politico also regurgitated the completely fraudulent figure that there are 1.6 million UOCAVA voters from swing states in this year’s election – a completely dishonest number. The Gateway Pundit was first to warn Republicans about this appalling scam that will allow Democrats to easily steal the 2024 election. Patty McMurray reported on the UOCAVA scam back on September 6th.

What strange bedfellows...

In a surprise to no one, 741 'high-ranking national security officials' have endorsed Kamala Harris' bid for the White House - with some suggesting that former President Trump has a "scary authoritarian streak.' "Vice President Harris has all the leadership qualities needed to be a strong commander in chief. She’s prepared. She’s strategic. She’s understands all sides of an issue," Navy Rear Admiral Michael Smith told The Hill. "We saw as much during the debate." "As we’ve seen for nearly a decade, however, former President Trump has none of those qualities, and he has a scary authoritarian streak," Smith continued.

There never will be an investigation

In a joint statement issued on September 18, 2024, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) revealed that Iranian hackers had stolen materials from the Trump campaign and passed some of them on to the Biden-Harris campaign: “Iranian malicious cyber actors in late June and early July sent unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with President Biden’s campaign that contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign as text in the emails.”

Chicagoans have become increasingly vocal about how the illegal crisis brought to the Windy City by the Biden-Harris regime is destroying a once-great city.

Thousands of illegals have arrived in the city over the past year by bus and plane, and millions in tax dollars have been poured into housing, healthcare, education, and living expenses to care for them. But Marxist Mayor Brandon Johnson and his compliant, and complicit, City Council do not seem to care. The Gateway Pundit previously reported the Chicago City Council recently blocked an effort to put the city’s sanctuary city status on the ballot during a meeting last week.

Bernadette “Bernie” Spofforth, was caught up in Great Britian Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s crackdown on online speech.

The Gateway Pundit reported that British authorities have warned that “keyboard warriors” will be arrested. Met Police Commissioner Mark Rowley recently told reporters, “We will throw the full force of the law at people. And whether you’re in this country committing crimes on the streets or committing crimes from further afield online, we will come after you.” “You can be guilty of offenses of incitement, of stirring up racial hatred, there are numerous terrorist offensives regarding the publishing of material.”

Charities claim the real figure is far higher, with some crimes not brought to the police

There is one rape reported every hour in London, according to police data published on Friday. Almost 8,800 cases were handled in 2023, which is an average of 24 each day. The figures, obtained by state broadcaster the BBC through Freedom of Information requests, show a further 11,000 reports of other sexual offences. The totals increased by 14% over the last five years to almost 20,000 in 2023, which means that sexual violence or rape was reported to police every 26 and a half minutes, on average.

On Thursday afternoon, September 19, 2024, the peaceful shores of Nerja were abruptly disturbed when a speedboat carrying some 30 Maghrebian migrants arrived, catching beachgoers off guard.

The boat, equipped with three outboard motors, sped toward the coastline before its passengers, mostly Moroccan men including six minors, leaped into the shallow waters just a few meters from the beach. The scene was chaotic as the migrants, dressed in casual clothing, quickly dispersed, fleeing toward the eastern coastal regions of the province. Spanish authorities, including the Guardia Civil and local police, were immediately dispatched to the area in a bid to locate and intercept the fleeing individuals.

Charity and support for the needy have been hijacked, transforming France into a welfare state for illegals and Islamic conquerors who weaken the nation from within and openly boast about exploiting the French.

In the latest example of how open borders have devastated French society, a shocking testimony from Villeurbanne reveals that French citizens are being denied aid simply because of their nationality. A homeless man recounts the humiliating experience of watching a migrant couple receive €180 in restaurant coupons, only to be refused the same assistance with the explanation, “It’s not possible, sir, because you are a Frenchman.”

Polls opened on Sunday in Brandenburg, Germany, where the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) is anticipated to finish first, surpassing Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) in an area historically dominated by the party.

This follows the AfD’s significant performance in other eastern states, including a recent first-place finish in Thuringia and a close second in Saxony. The AfD’s rise is part of a broader trend among rightist groups in Europe, who are dominating on concerns about economic slowdown, immigration, and the Ukraine-Russia war.

Well, most Americans have no idea what's happening right now in New York City. Over the weekend, the United Nations member states are gathering in the Big Apple at the UN headquarters for the historic summit of the future, as they're calling it. Their intention at this summit is a sign what's being called the pact for the future. What's actually in this pact for the future? Let's ask, Derrick Rose, investigative journalist from the last American vagabond who's been in New York and covering what's going on at the summit.

(Kitco News) – A future filled with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) may seem like a foregone conclusion for some, with the Atlantic Council reporting that “134 countries and currency unions, representing 98% of global GDP, are exploring a CBDC.” But as the Bank of Canada just showed, nothing is guaranteed, as they have put the creation of a digital Canadian dollar on hold for the time being.

As reported by CBC News, after several years of exploring the various facets of launching a digital currency in Canada, the central bank has decided to put its investigations on hold. “The Bank of Canada [BoC] confirmed to CBC News it has shifted its focus away from the idea of introducing a digital Canadian dollar, which could be used for online purchases and money transfers,” journalists Kyle Bakx and Meegan Read wrote.

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio says America’s $35.327646622839 trillion national debt will continue to grow no matter who wins the race for the White House.

In a new interview with Bloomberg at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2024, Dalio says the fast-approaching November election represents a crossroads for a number of critical issues including taxation and the reach of the federal government. The billionaire believes the national debt is bound to be ignored while the government uses inflationary policies to reduce the real burden of its debt. “We have an enormous amount of debt, and it’s going to keep increasing. And one man’s debts are another man’s liabilities… Nobody’s going to deal with the debt policy. That’s going to end up being monetized down the path.”

Once you're blacklisted, you can no longer get a bank loan, start a business, buy an apartment, or even send your children to a private school.

In 1953, I was 30 miles from Nagasaki, in the port city of Sasebo, Japan, on the way to Korea during the war there to keep communism from trampling every corner of Asia.

I did not know it at the time, but Nagasaki, the second city to be A-bombed in 1945, the last year of World War II, had a significant Christian population. It was a legacy of Japan’s 16th century opening of ports to foreign explorers and missionaries. Significantly, Nagasaki was once known as the “Capital of Christianity” in Japan. And so it was that on August 9, 1945 tens of thousands of men, women, boys, girls and babies vanished instantly from the face of the earth in one burst of an atomic bomb. I bring these facts of history up to highlight the inevitable inhumanity of global warfare and to underline the importance of Christianity to people anywhere on earth. That importance evidently reflects something deep in the human spirit that overrides cultural and political considerations.

Stunning requirement came as part of scorchingly hot fight over faith after party banned Christian candidate from its slate of candidates because of his beliefs

The "Liberal Democrat" political party in the United Kingdom is demanding that a Christian politician, in defense of his beliefs, must prove in court the divinity of Jesus Christ. The stunning requirement came as part of a scorchingly hot fight over faith after the party banned a Christian candidate from its slate of candidates, because of his beliefs. According to the UK Independent, a lawyer for Christian candidate David Campanale explained that the Christian beliefs are protected under section 10 of the Equalities Act, including the statement, "Jesus Christ is the way, the truth and the life," out of the gospel of John.

A legend in well-being, Deepak Chopra has been at the intersection of science and spirituality for almost half a century, meeting world-class leaders and celebrities alike and becoming a best-selling author with his dozens of books.

Born and raised in New Delhi, India, Chopra moved to the United States in his 20s, beginning his career as an endocrinologist before growing into a prominent figure in the New Age movement who became famous for teaching meditation to household names like Oprah and Michael Jackson. In his 95th book, “Digital Dharma,” Chopra explores his beliefs about technology and spirituality — like why he believes artificial intelligence is the key to personal growth. He told “CBS Saturday Morning” that while some people may prefer to focus on the “doomsday scenarios” associated with the technology, he wants to look at the positives.

