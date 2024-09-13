One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Vladimir Putin has warned the U.S. and NATO would be 'at war' with Russia if the West lets Ukraine use long-range missiles.

US and British foreign ministers met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday with the war at a pivotal point. American officials have also been discussing easing restrictions on the use of weapons that could strike deep inside Russia. Putin said the move from the West would 'change the very nature of the conflict', and issued a severe threat against giving Zelensky more firepower. 'It would mean that NATO countries, the US, European countries, are at war with Russia,' he told a state TV reporter on Thursday.

The Biden administration is considering giving the go-ahead to Ukraine for the use of US-made ATACMS missiles, while the UK has reportedly agreed to allow the Kiev regime to expand the use of British-made Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.

"I believe that NATO countries skeptical to the use of long range weapons deep inside Russian territory don't want to be involved in giving permission for their use," Mikael Valtersson, former officer of Swedish Armed Forces and former defense politician and chief of staff with Sweden Democrats, told Sputnik.

President Putin has asked the government to consider restrictions on the export of strategic materials like nickel, titanium and uranium in response to unfriendly countries’ actions. Sputnik asked investment experts specializing in resource markets how these restrictions would impact the world economy. In short: it wouldn’t be pretty for the West.

Investors and market experts are buzzing over the Russian president’s instructions to Prime Minister Mishustin to whip up a report on measures Russia could take to limit the export of certain strategic minerals in response to Western sanctions policy, with uranium stocks enjoying an immediate price surge, and observers warning of shortages and hefty price increases for strategic metals if were to Moscow move forward with restrictions.

The Republican vice president candidate has outlined what peace talks with Russia might look like

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has a concrete proposal to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, has claimed. Trump has repeatedly said he would stop the fighting “in 24 hours” if elected, most recently at Tuesday’s debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ candidate to succeed President Joe Biden. To end the war, “you need somebody that first of all people are terrified of,” Vance told former US Navy SEAL and CIA contractor Shawn Ryan, in a podcast interview. “You need to be worried that if Donald Trump – or God forbid, Kamala Harris – says something, that they actually mean it. But you believe it with Donald Trump, you don’t believe that with Kamala Harris. That’s deterrence.”

The question of who owns Ukraine, and who will benefit from the commandeering of its resources, is one whose answer excludes the interests of ordinary people – and serves that of a Deep State-driven globalism.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Fox News anchor Clayton Morris has produced a report showing some of the complexity of corruption in Ukraine, reporting how Ukraine is preparing to export weapons as it continues to “beg for support” from the West. Morris traces the links between the recent Kursk offensive and the moves towards peace which it shattered, reminding viewers of the role of former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in sabotaging a peace deal agreed only six weeks after the outbreak of the war.

Polish MEP Braun on Blinken's visiting Poland today: "Blinken, go home as soon as possible. Get lost! We don't want you here. We don't want Polish people paying and dying for your wars."

Beijing maintains a conservative economic agenda in its relations with the continent, while finding it increasingly difficult to avoid a political confrontation with the West

The ninth forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the FOCAC summit held in Beijing on September 4-6 marked a significant phase in Africa’s relations with its global partners in the post-Covid era. China is the last major partner to hold a summit with African nations following the end of the pandemic; Africa summits were held by the EU and the US in 2022, and by Russia in 2023. The pandemic, coupled with rising global tensions, macroeconomic shifts, and a series of crises, underlined Africa’s growing role in the global economy and politics – something that China, which has undergone major changes (both internal and external) as a result of the pandemic, is well aware of.

SEAL Team 6 has reportedly been focusing on “a Taiwan conflict”

The US Navy’s elite special operations unit, SEAL Team 6, has been training to “help Taiwan” in case of a “Chinese invasion,” according to the Financial Times. The unit is most famous for the 2011 mission that killed Al-Qaeda head Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. SEAL Team 6 “has been planning and training for a Taiwan conflict for more than a year at Dam Neck, its headquarters at Virginia Beach about 250km south-east of Washington,” FT reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The Philippine Navy on Tuesday said it recorded at least 207 Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea – a new record high this year after a strong storm passed through the area.

In a regular media briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, Philippine Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said a few Chinese vessels withdrew during the passage of tropical storm Enteng, but they were soon replaced by other vessels. “No number is acceptable inasmuch as one ship within our EEZ is not acceptable,” Trinidad told reporters.

International Man: Former Libyan leader Muammar Ghaddafi once warned that “Europe runs the risk of turning black from illegal immigration… it could turn into Africa.”

Since the United States and NATO helped overthrow Ghaddafi in 2011, millions of migrants from Africa and the Middle East have poured into Europe. Many transited from Libya. This is all well known, and all signs point to this trend accelerating. What’s your take on where this is going? Doug Casey: It’s a pity Ghaddafi was taken out. Not that he was a nice guy—no one running an artificially constructed nation-state is. But at least it was a stable situation. Libya is still on the map, but it’s been replaced by at least two new rump states, after a bloody and costly civil war. Another disastrous US policy decision. Nice work by Hillary and Obama.

For the first time in EU history, Germany is at the forefront of immigration suspension. Other EU countries will follow…

Germany’s government announced plans to impose tighter controls at all of the country’s land borders in what it called an attempt to tackle irregular migration and protect the public from threats such as Islamist extremism. The controls within what is normally a wide area of free movement – the European Schengen zone – will start on Sept. 16 and initially last for six months, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Monday. The government has also designed a scheme enabling authorities to reject more migrants directly at German borders, Faeser said, without adding details on the controversial and legally fraught move.

Two Iraqi nationals have been arrested for allegedly taking part in the gang rape of an 18-year-old in a parking lot outside a nightclub in the German town of Herford, North Rhine-Westphalia. Reports suggest as many as seven men may have been involved in the August 24 attack.

Several of the accused in the case are said to be adolescents, with at least one holding Syrian citizenship. Others are German citizens, although their ethnic background remains unclear. Police spent weeks investigating the crime, finally identifying the suspects using CCTV footage from the scene.

Sweden plans to boost payments to up to $34,000 to immigrants who leave the nation that has been a haven for the war-weary and persecuted, the right-wing government said Thursday.

The Scandinavian country was for decades seen as a “humanitarian superpower”, but over the years has struggled to integrate many of its newcomers. Immigrants who voluntarily return to their countries of origin from 2026 would be eligible to receive up to 350,000 Swedish kronor ($34,000), the government, which is propped up by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, told a press conference. “We are in the midst of a paradigm shift in our migration policy,” Migration Minister Johan Forssell told reporters, as the government presented its latest move to crack down on migration.

A day after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer freed 1,700 convicted criminals from prison – with over 5,000 more to be released soon – a curious incident shows just how unsafe the Kingdom has become under Labour rule.

It now arises that Britain’s police and crime minister Diana Johnson had her bag stolen at a conference for senior and midranking police officers in which she spoke about the growing problem of theft and shoplifting, a government official said on Thursday.

Britain’s leftist Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and his Labour government are cutting winter fuel assistance for pensioners as the country is set to give nearly a billion dollars more to Ukraine.

The assistance cuts could force pensioners reliant on the payments to cut back on heating, resulting in thousands of deaths during cold weather. Beginning this autumn, pensioners in England and Wales who do not receive pension credit or other means-tested benefits will lose their winter fuel payments, typically ranging from £100 to £300. In response to allegations that the cuts could cause pensioners to die from cold, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds claimed that this year’s state pension is higher than last year’s, and energy bills have decreased.

'There's only so far the federal government can actually be nice and say "please," said the immigration minister. 'We also have levers that we need to pull...'

Ottawa is considering a plan to relocate tens of thousands of asylum seekers across Canada to take the pressure off of Quebec and Ontario. The immigration minister said Wednesday he will use what levers he has available to get uncooperative provinces to take more. According to a federal government briefing document obtained by National Post, 235,825 people are seeking asylum in Canada, with the bulk making their claims in Ontario and Quebec, Canada’s two most populous provinces. But if Canada were to find a way to distribute asylum seekers around the country based on provincial populations — similar to what premiers asked for following a July meeting — tens of thousands of refugees would be spread out around the country.

A woman is now facing legal consequences for what could be the most drenched assault case on record. So, if you're in Canada, better leave your water pistols behind or you might find yourself in legal hot water.

Officials in Aurora, Colorado, say local law enforcement arrested ten members of the Tren de Aragua gang on Wednesday.

The violent criminal organization—originating in Venezuela’s prison system—is comprised primarily of illegal immigrants who have entered the United States during the Biden-Harris government. The arrests follow recent viral surveillance footage showing armed individuals, purported to be members of the gang, taking over an apartment complex in the city. Additionally, residents in the building say the gang has forcibly collected rents and taken over empty apartments.

Residents have until 10 a.m. on Sept. 12 to vacate the hotel...

Texas authorities say they are shutting down a crime-ridden hotel housing Tren de Aragua gang members and investigating the gang’s criminal involvement in other cities. El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez filed a lawsuit on Aug. 27 to close the Gateway Hotel on Stanton St. in downtown El Paso, Texas, for multiple code violations, noting 693 police and service calls to the location over the past two years. The lawsuit names as defendants the Gateway Hotel; Gigante Enterprises LLC, which owns the business; and hotel owner Howard Yun. Tren de Aragua gang members have occupied the Gateway Hotel since at least June, according to court documents obtained by The Epoch Times.

He says there are no homeless Haitians in town because they all received vouchers. They are favoring illegals over Americans.

Police in Ohio have released grisly footage of a crazed woman who allegedly stomped on a cat's head before feasting on the feline in full view of horrified witnesses.

Allexis Ferrell, 27, was found with 'fur on her lips and blood on her hands' when police were called by shocked neighbors in the town of Canton on August 16. Authorities have now revealed bodycam video of the suspect after Donald Trump's extraordinary claim that Haitian migrants are killing and eating their neighbors' pets. 'Officers were able to determine that Allexis had smashed the cat's head with her foot and then began to eat the cat,' police wrote in their report. The GOP candidate platformed rumors that Haitian newcomers in the town of Springfield have been feasting on its domestic animals. The claim electrified the presidential debate on Tuesday.

City Hall in Springfield, Ohio, has been evacuated after a bomb threat was received on Thursday morning.

It comes as the city has found itself in the national spotlight amid a surge of Haitian migrants and complaints from longtime residents who say the newcomers have become a nuisance. Police said the threat was sent via email to multiple agencies and media outlets. Fulton Elementary School has also been evacuated, the Springfield Police Department said. Mayor Rob Rue said the sender identified themselves as a Springfield resident and mentioned frustration with city officials regarding Haitian immigration issues.

During her run for the Democratic Party’s 2020 nomination, Kamala Harris told the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) that she is committed to many far-left policies.

In addition to supporting taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries for illegal aliens in prison, raised by Donald Trump during the recent presidential debate, she also backed massive cutbacks to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) funding, an end to ICE detainers, and citizenship for 11 million illegals. “Throughout my career, I have made it clear that law enforcement should use their time and resources to keep communities safe, not act as federal immigration agents,” she wrote on an ACLU questionnaire, which asked if she would “commit to ending the use of ICE detainers,” in 2019.

WASHINGTON — The US Justice Department is preparing criminal charges in connection with an Iranian hack that targeted Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, two people familiar with the matter say.

It’s not immediately clear when the charges might be announced, but they’re the result of an FBI investigation into an intrusion that investigators quickly linked to an Iranian effort to influence this year’s presidential election. The two people who discussed the looming criminal charges spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because they are not authorized to speak publicly about a case that had not yet been unsealed.

Tehran officials plead to keep diplomacy alive, want dialogue with Europe...

Faced with furious US accusations that Iran has supplied Russia with ballistic missiles, Iranian officials in public and private are strenuously denying the claims. A senior Iranian diplomat, speaking to Middle East Eye on condition of anonymity, said Russia has indeed requested military assistance from Iran since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. "On multiple occasions, Russia has requested military assistance, including ballistic missiles, from Iran. Yet, at the highest levels, Iranian officials have categorically rejected these requests and firmly declined Moscow's appeals," the diplomat said.

Military discloses just 9 tunnels crossed from Gaza to Egypt, all had been blocked up before IDF arrived; over 2,000 terror operatives killed, 13 km of underground passages destroyed

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — The Hamas terror group’s Rafah Brigade has been decimated, at least 2,308 of its operatives have been killed by the Israel Defense Forces, and over 13 kilometers (8 miles) worth of tunnels have been destroyed, military officials told reporters in the Gaza Strip’s southernmost city on Thursday. Now, as the IDF maintains control of the entire city and the border area with Egypt, known as the Philadelphi Corridor, combat engineers are completing their investigations of a few dozen Hamas tunnels that have not yet been demolished, an operation that will not take longer than a few weeks.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi reportedly has chosen a date when he will step down, after the completion of the October 7th probes.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has indicated a possible date for his resignation: the end of December, three months from now, Channel 12 reported on Thursday. According to the report, the Chief of Staff chose December as his possible resignation date since the IDF predicts that by the end of the year, the investigations into the events of October 7th in all branches and arrays will conclude. Halevi will be able to sign on the investigations as the Chief of Staff and present them to the public. In addition, by December Halevi is expected to complete the preparations for an all-out war in Lebanon.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was snubbed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday established a new forum for managing the war effort with seven members including himself. The new forum comes some three months after, following the exit from the unity government of National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz, the premier dissolved the War Cabinet set up after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack. Discussions on the war have continued to take place in a small forum that includes Netanyahu and three other former War Cabinet members.

Israeli soldiers reportedly landed in helicopters, took documents and equipment

The alleged Israeli airstrikes near Masyaf in Syria late on Sunday were only a small part of a shocking commando raid on an Iranian IRGC facility, during which Israeli soldiers landed via helicopters, killed several gunmen, and took documents, according to unconfirmed reports widely covered by Israeli media on Thursday. The strikes killed at least 14 people and wounded around 46 others, the Syrian regime-affiliated news agency SANA reported. According to Syrian media, the targets in the Hama province included a military research institute affiliated with Iranian military experts.

Buy hey, nobody who works in public health actually cares how many people are killed by the lack of quality control on these vaccines. They are "safe and effective" even when they aren't.

Game over.

2024 was the year when the runaway US budget deficit was supposed to gradually normalize, and after two crisis-years, the US was supposed to end its drunken sailor spending ways. And for a while there, it seemed touch and go, with the cumulative US deficit initially overtaking 2023 - forget about the batshit insane 2021 and 2022 when the deficit hit a mindboglilng 18% of GDP...... before slowly easing back for a few months, only to sprint ahead of 2023 once more in August...... when THIS happened: an August budget deficit of a staggering $380 billion, up more than 50% from the $243 billion in July, and up more than 55% from July, and up 66% from last August... oh, and almost $100 billion more than the median estimate of $292.5 billion, which may be why the Treasury quietly snuck the number out by leaking it after 5am ET when everyone was sleeping, not at its regular time of 2pm ET.

Prepare to defend your family, your property and, most of all, your children because Operation Gladio is coming to America and it will be more ruthless than anyone imagines.

A noted historian, demographer, and author is warning that the United States is on the verge of another civil war.

Neil Howe, who co-authored the book The Fourth Turning: An American Prophecy, noted that four out of five predictors for a crisis have already happened, leaving the country on the edge of unparalleled internal conflict. (Related: The catalyst for the next US civil war?) In a recent interview with the Daily Signal, Howe summarized the factors he considers are pushing the American nation toward a possible civil war. He said the first of four that have come to pass is a “crisis over debt,” which Howe referred to as a “new tea party movement,” which manifested during the 2010 political conflicts under the same name.

The Harris/Trump debate highlighted an unfortunate reality. With all the sturm and drang over the fate of the unborn, border security and economic policies, neither candidate stepped up and fearlessly faced the core issues that are destroying our country.

While weaponization of government was touched upon, it was largely through each side alleging that the Department of Justice was being weaponized against political opponents, namely them. However, a larger and more significant weaponization has taken place, and neither candidate is discussing this. This weaponization involves the weaponization of government against us, the people of the United States. There does not appear to be disagreement on the basic principles, that our Constitution guarantees the basic rights of citizens to life, liberty, and property and that the responsibility of government is to protect those rights.

Do you know your First Amendment rights? Can you name all three branches of the U.S. government? If you’re scratching your head, you’re not alone. A recent survey shows that, even in an election year, many Americans are still fuzzy on some basic civics concepts.

The Annenberg Constitution Day Civics Survey to celebrate Constitution Day on Sept. 17, offers a fascinating glimpse into what Americans know (and don’t know) about their government and constitutional rights. First, the positive: nearly two-thirds of Americans (65%) can correctly name all three branches of government – executive, legislative, and judicial. It means most people understand the basic structure of our government and how power is divided.

“The government will then have the power to keep you from visiting certain websites, but more importantly they would have the power to trick you into believing that you are on website ‘x,’ when you are actually on website ‘y.'”

In a controversial move that has received next to no press coverage in Western media, the government of Malaysia has attempted to reroute DNS servers in the country to prevent residents from seeing certain content on different websites in a bold attempt to control the freedom of information and public opinion. However, due to severe backlash from citizens the government reversed course for the time being.

UPDATED with more details: A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit Malibu and nearby communities at 7:28 a.m. today, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A 2.8 aftershock arrived just minutes later, followed by four more ranging from 2.7-3.5 in the next hour-plus.

The first quake, originally reported as a 5.1 but later downgraded, was centered five miles north of Malibu and seven miles deep, USGS said. There have been no reports of injuries or significant damage yet. In a televised Q&A just after the temblor, USGS seismologist Lucy Jones said: “We have had more than the average [number of] magnitude-4 quakes in Southern California this year — the average being about eight magnitude-4 sequences, that being sequences of at least one magniture-4 … So far we’ve had 14 in Southern California; the largest previous year was 13.

"Frost Warning Issued for Three States as Temperatures Plunge. Cooler weather has hit the Northeast and the Midwest this week, with Montana seeing a storm cause 12 inches of snow in Glacier National Park" (from Newsweek). "Heatwave across US west breaks records for highest temperatures. Hottest summer on record continues, with millions from Phoenix to Los Angeles to Seattle under heat alerts (from The Guardian). Geoengineering operations have pushed the climate far past the breaking point, impact is coming fast. This week's installment of Global Alert News is below. All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Dane Wigington

