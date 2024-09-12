By Edward Dowd September 9, 2024

Today is the 3 year anniversary of the Biden administration Covid 19 vaccine mandates.

Those mandates caused hesitant or lazy millennials to get jabs to keep jobs. In a group life insurance survey from the Society of actuaries their own data showed a massive acceleration of excess death to 80% in the third quarter of 2021 for employed millennial individuals.

That was a mic drop moment for questions to be raised. Since then the evidence has only accumulated.

humanityprojects.info

“I don't think they can put lipstick on this pig much longer”

“Lets just start with a grand point that we are three years from the Covid mandates, and the Covid mRNA vaccines are still being touted by the CDC, they have not been recalled. There’s evidence everywhere they cause massive amount of deaths, disabilities and injuries. So at this point the Government Democide that I talked about on your show three years ago continuous…”

