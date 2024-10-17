One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"The targets are clear. Now it’s a matter of time."

Following Tuesday widespread reports that Prime Minister Netanyahu will heed the Biden administration's plea to avoid targeting Iranian oil and nuclear sites, Israeli officials now say Israel's military response for Iran's October 1st ballistic missile attack is ready. "Israel’s plan to respond to Iran’s October 1 attack is ready, a source familiar with the matter told CNN, without providing further information," writes the US news outlet on Wednesday. As for the timeline, Israel sources have only revealed that the retaliatory strikes are expected to happen before the US election day. "American officials expect Israel will retaliate against this month’s Iranian attack before November 5, sources tell CNN — a timeline that would thrust the growing volatility in the Middle East squarely into public view within days of the US presidential election," CNN has said in a separate report.

The US launched a round of strikes in Yemen against the Iran-backed Houthis on Wednesday evening. According to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the B-2 used stealth bombers to target five underground weapons storage facilities.

Three US defense officials told CNN following the attack that they had advanced conventional weapons used to target military and civilian ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. “This is a unique demonstration of America’s ability to target facilities that our adversaries cannot reach, no matter how deeply buried, hardened or fortified they are,” Austin said in a statement. “The work of the U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit long-range stealth bombers demonstrates U.S. global strike capabilities to take action against these targets anytime, anywhere, when needed.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday and discussed Israel's operations in Lebanon and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza after a letter earlier this week to Israel from Washington urged improvement of Gaza's humanitarian situation.

"The Secretary encouraged the Government of Israel to continue taking steps to address the dire humanitarian situation, noting the recent action by Israel to increase the amount of humanitarian assistance entering Gaza," the Pentagon said in a statement on Wednesday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Austin wrote to Israeli officials on Sunday demanding concrete measures to address the worsening situation in the Gaza Strip or face potential restrictions on US military aid. The Pentagon summary after the Wednesday call did not mention the letter.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN responds to accusations that Israel is not allowing enough aid to enter the Gaza Strip: The amount of aid is not the issue, but rather the fact that Hamas steals aid which is destined for Gazans.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, spoke to the media on Wednesday, before a session of the UN Security Council session, where he reiterated that the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza is not the issue, but rather the fact that Hamas steals aid which is destined for Gazans. “We’re hearing a lot of accusations about humanitarian efforts in Gaza, so I want to make it clear: The problem in Gaza is not lack of aid. The problem is Hamas, which hijacks the aid, steals it, stores it and sells it in order to feed its terror machine while civilians suffer,” said Danon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed for the IDF to take control of aid distribution in the Gaza Strip, according to a report on N12.

Suicide bombing was ordered by Hamas commander freed in Shalit deal

The failed suicide bombing in Tel Aviv in August was ordered and directed by the Hamas headquarters in Turkey, the Israel Police and Shin Bet security agency announced on Tuesday, following the end of an investigation. On Aug. 18, a powerful explosion shook southern Tel Aviv, killing the would-be terrorist and wounding a man riding an electric scooter nearby. The police said detonated too early by accident and could have killed dozens of people if the terrorist had reached a populated area. The investigation revealed the identity of the terrorist Jaafar Mona – a Hamas operative from the town of Nablus, in Samaria (West Bank).

A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.

In a telling shift from its longstanding policy of “strategic patience,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s appearance during the Friday prayer sermon in Tehran, with a rifle prominently displayed beside him, signals Iran’s readiness to pivot toward a more aggressive posture. This move comes in the wake of the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah – a seismic event that appears to have propelled Iran into an escalating conflict with Israel.

IDF captures 3 Radwan Force fighters, destroys massive Radwan command bunker

Most Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon fled before the Israeli advance, according to one of the first Hezbollah fighters captured in the area. In video footage of the interrogation released by the IDF, the captured terrorist, Waddah Kamel Younis, told IDF’s Unit 504 investigators he was captured in an underground compound, after his comrades, including field commanders, fled during the preceding days, leaving him alone in the tunnel. “Tell me about the Radwan Force – why did they flee?” one interrogator asked Younis. “In Hezbollah’s language? Lack of faith,” Younis explained. “It’s a person who comes to receive money and that’s it.” During the fighting in southern Lebanon, Israeli forces have so far captured 10 Hezbollah fighters, including 3 belonging to Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

He asserted that Lebanon will not step in to resolve Hezbollah’s crisis, emphasizing that the group must first disarm. Gemayel questioned the rationale behind Hezbollah’s decision to initiate a conflict with Israel on October 8, asking who compelled them to start this war.

The Biden-Harris regime announced on Wednesday that they were sending another $425 million to Ukraine to fight their losing war against Russia.

As a reminder – none of the money going to Ukraine will be audited. Via Grok AI – The US has sent at least $174 billion to Ukraine for their war effort. $62 billion was channeled through the Pentagon for military support. Over $46 billion was sent for humanitarian efforts. The Department of Defense announced $2.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine in September.

The Ukrainian leader has demanded an immediate invitation to join NATO

Vladimir Zelensky presented his much-hyped “victory plan” to the Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday, suggesting it could help bring the conflict with Russia to a close as early as next year. However, he stressed that this outcome is possible only if Kiev rules out any compromises with Moscow and receives full support from the West. In his speech, Zelensky lamented that “victory has become an inconvenient word” for some people, adding, however, that he was certain that his “victory plan” would help end the conflict. “This plan can be implemented. It depends on the partners. I emphasize: on partners. It doesn’t exactly depend on Russia,” Zelensky said, accusing Moscow of not wanting peace.

A hegemonic power tends to create chaos and violence as it is being replaced, Vaclav Klaus believes

Veteran Czech politician Vaclav Klaus expects Ukraine and Russia to remain locked in armed conflict until the US chooses to stop the hostilities. Klaus was the second president of the Czech Republic between 2003 and 2013, having previously served as prime minister and held a range of cabinet portfolios. He shared his grim view of the Ukraine conflict with the online media outlet XTV last week. “The end of the war in Ukraine will come the moment when the falling hegemon of world politics says that the war must end,” he told host Lubos Xaver Vesely.. Klaus declined to make any predictions as to when this might happen, but said he expects Ukraine and Russia “to bleed for some more time.”

Berlin is ready to negotiate peace in Ukraine with Moscow, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed a readiness to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring the Ukraine conflict to an end. He made the remarks on Wednesday in a speech to the German Parliament. Scholz reiterated the call for another “peace summit” on Ukraine, and stated that Russia should be invited. “Therefore, it is also true that when we are asked whether we will also talk to the Russian president, we answer – yes, we will,” he said. The potential negotiations with Moscow, however, would not happen “over the heads of Ukraine and never without deliberation with our closest partners,” Scholz clarified.

The central bank doesn’t believe it will be too challenging for merchants to adopt the CBDC, as it plans to mandate a universal QR code with a draft law in preparation.

The following report is by Ledger Insights: Elvira Nabiullina, the Governor of the Bank of Russia, confirmed its central bank digital currency (CBDC) is on track for a mass rollout in July 2025. However, we previously reported that a second wave of banks started to onboard to the digital ruble pilot in January 2024, but it turns out this has not yet happened. Russia’s largest bank Sber was amongst the second group, so presumably it is not yet part of the pilot.

Moscow has reportedly established a "special Buryat battalion" composed of North Koreans, according to Ukrainska Pravda. The portal states that 18 of these soldiers have already fled from their positions on the border between the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Sources within Ukrainian intelligence, as cited by the portal, claim that the Korean soldiers were stationed about four miles from the front lines. The reasons for their escape remain unclear. Russian authorities have begun searching for the deserters, according to the Ukrainska Pravda informant. There are reports that Russian officials are also trying to withhold this information from their "higher command." Reports confirming the presence of North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region have also come from the UNIAN agency, citing its own sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

North Korea has said that its troops stationed at the border with South Korea are combat-ready after tensions between the two neighbors escalated.

Pyongyang accused Seoul of recently flying drones over its airspace, dropping leaflets denouncing the propaganda regime in the North. South Korea has not commented on its neighbor’s claims. In a statement, North Korea’s Ministry of Defense ordered its border troops to be ready to "open fire." This announcement comes as North Korea has blown up the routes connecting the two countries. South Korea’s Ministry of Unification deemed the action "abnormal" and said it violated bilateral agreements aimed at reducing tensions between the two nations.

This week, North Korea recruited more than a million young people into its army. A decision taken by the Pyongyang government following accusations of drones being sent by its South Korean neighbors.

Tensions have remained high since the country was split in two, but the decision in question increases hostilities between the two nations. According to the official KCNA news agency, the country led by Kim Yong-un reported that "1.4 million students and youth have joined the armed forces in the past 48 hours" to respond to those who have committed serious provocations by violating the DPRK's sovereignty through drone infiltration.

Beijing has been materially supporting Moscow and helping it evade sanctions, an American diplomat has said

China has clearly been helping Russia in the Ukraine conflict, despite presenting itself as a neutral party, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith has said. The accusation came as the Pentagon announced a new military aid package for Kiev worth $425 million, including anti-air missiles, artillery shells, and armored vehicles. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Smith claimed that Beijing “does its very best to try and convince the world that it can maintain a very neutral status as it relates to the war in Ukraine.”

A close ally of Vice President Kamala Harris has worked to forge close business ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), promising to leverage the voices of African Americans in the United States to help the colonial-esque aims of the Chinese on the African continent.

Ron Busby—the leader of the U.S. Black Chambers business group—has been praised by Harris as an “extraordinary leader” and held numerous official meetings with Biden-Harris government staff, including dozens of visits to the White House. While Harris and other national Democrats have praised Busby for his work on behalf of black businesses in the United States, he has leveraged that attention to build close ties to key CCP leaders. The U.S. Black Chambers chief’s work with New York Democrats has been especially beneficial in these regards.

"Maybe you should consider swapping Kamala Harris for Joe Biden."

Kamala Harris appeared in a Fox News interview with Bret Baier Wednesday night, where she alternated between deflection, blame, and then had a complete meltdown when shown a clip of Donald Trump (full interview here). For starters, when asked if she would take responsibility for the flood of illegal immigrants after she and Joe Biden ripped up Trump's executive orders on immigration on day one, Harris spat out a well-work Democrat talking point about 'Trump killing a bill' that would have saved the day. Baier - a NeverTrumper who deserves credit for this one - pushed back.

"But now DailyMail.com can reveal that this apartment invasion is just the tip of the iceberg in the major..."

A new shocking report has found that Venezuelan transnational gang Tren de Aragua has taken over at least four apartment building complexes in San Antonio, Texas, as thousands of its illegal alien gangsters run amok nationwide, sparking crime and chaos from Colorado to Texas to New York City. Many of the members of the armed migrant prison gang invaded the nation through Biden-Harris' open southern borders. DailyMail revealed: A dangerous Venezuelan gang has taken over at least four apartment complexes in San Antonio, Texas, as it expands its reach in yet another America city, DailyMail.com can reveal. The report confirmed that Palatia Apartments was one apartment complex where TdA members were operating out. This complex was the scene of a recent raid...Just last week a small army of police officers raided an apartment complex in San Antonio and arrested 19 individuals - including four gang members.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is defending the explosion in annual net immigration to a record high of 762,000 under his premiership, despite having promised to reduce it during the Brexit referendum and his election campaign.

Speaking to Harry Cole, Johnson argued that, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the country was facing “a nightmare where we couldn’t stack the shelves and we couldn’t fill the petrol stations with petrol; everyone was freaking out.” He claimed “every business group” and every government department was demanding more migrants, so he had to massively increase the annual influx far beyond pre-pandemic levels despite promising to reduce it in his 2019 election platform. He also heavily implied mass migration was needed to reduce inflation.

We have been following the movement by multiple European nations trying to change their decade-old crippling, insane immigration policies in a variety of ways, but always criticizing the EU for advocating for unchecked mass migration that is ripping their social tissue apart.

Now, under unbearable pressure, the European Commission has decided to FINALLY propose a tightening of the EU’s stance on migration, as the arrivals by illegals have become a major political and security continental issue. Re-elected commissioner Ursula von der Leyen wrote to EU leaders, who are to gather tomorrow and Friday (17-18) to discuss migration, that she will address 10 issues to help the 27 countries members deal with the migration self-inflicted woes.

A YouTuber goes live and is surrounded and assaulted by ten Moroccan asylum seekers.

In an escalation of diplomatic tensions, Justin Trudeau’s government expelled six Indian diplomats in response to India’s decision to recall its High Commissioner from Canada.

For over a year, Trudeau has accused India of orchestrating the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, yet no concrete evidence has been presented. This diplomatic flare-up highlights the deteriorating relations between the two nations, exacerbated by Trudeau’s pandering to Khalistani extremists, damaging Canada-India relations in the process.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifies at the Foreign Interference Commission, where he says Russia "amplified the chaos" surrounding the 2022 Freedom Convoy and claims Dr. Jordan Peterson and American journalist Tucker Carlson are being funded by Russia's state broadcaster, RT.

The reprehensible story behind Shaken Baby Syndrome covering up vaccine induced infant deaths.

The laboratory-grown “meat” industry faces significant challenges securing the funding necessary to sustain itself.

Industry experts claim they need substantial government assistance to survive; with various sectors within agrifood tech seeing a steep decline in investments since early 2022, and private capital for lab meat almost vanishing. According to preliminary data from AgFunder, funding in the lab meat sector peaked at $989 million in 2021, decreased to $807 million in 2022, and then sharply dropped by 78 percent to just $177 million in 2023.

Neuroscience and invading the human brain as “dual-use” technology? The military complex says, “Well, somebody else is going to do it, so why not us?” What a gaslight! Obama’s BRAIN Initiative to “map the human brain” was a military operation from the start, and now the rotten fruit is surfacing. Forget MK Ultra, which was like the teletype machine compared to today’s supercomputers. — Technocracy News & Trends Editor Patrick Wood.

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality.

Surprising exactly no one paying attention to the slow erosion of privacy, the US General Services Administration (GSA) has rolled out its shiny new toy: facial recognition technology for accessing login.gov.

Yes, that beloved single sign-in service, connecting Americans to federal and state agencies, now wants your face—literally. This gateway, clicked into over 300 million times a year by citizens has decided the most efficient way to keep us all “safe” is by scanning our mugs. How very 2024. But of course, this little “upgrade” didn’t just appear overnight. Oh no, it dragged itself through bureaucratic purgatory, complete with false starts, delays, and some spicy critique from the Inspector General. Apparently, login.gov had been fibbing about its compliance with Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2)—a fancy label for a government-mandated security standard that requires real-deal verification of who you are.

A British army veteran who served in Afghanistan was found guilty today of praying silently near an abortion clinic in England.

Adam Smith-Connor breached a Public Spaces Protection Order by this action, according to the ruling at Poole Magistrates Court in the town of Poole near Bournemouth, Dorset, England. The court gave Smith-Connor a conditional discharge, meaning he will be sentenced only if convicted of future offenses within the next two years. “Today, the court has decided that certain thoughts — silent thoughts — can be illegal in the United Kingdom,” Smith-Connor said after the court ruling. “That cannot be right. All I did was pray to God, in the privacy of my own mind, and yet I stand convicted as a criminal?”

Living in Southern California, it may frequently cross your mind: when will the next big earthquake hit?

“We’re afraid of earthquakes because they’re sudden, we can’t predict them, you don’t see them coming,” seismologist Lucy Jones told Eyewitness News. Jones is the first to acknowledge common fears of injury or earthquake-related deaths, like those seen in the 1994 Northridge quake. But should that still be top of mind 30 years later? Maybe not, she said. “The earthquake is inevitable. The disaster is not,” she said. She does, however, point to one specific risk she says could impact all the Los Angeles metro area – a big quake along the San Andreas Fault. “Water’s potentially our worst problem and every one of the aqueducts that bring water into the Southern California area across the San Andreas Fault, and will be broken when that earthquake happens,” Jone said.

Can anyone still refute their existence!

