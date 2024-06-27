One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The June 19 defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea included a promise to provide military assistance to one another – within days Pyongyang said it was sending troops to Ukraine.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin made an official state visit to the Democratic Peoples’ Republic of Korea (DPRK) – North Korea, his first for almost a quarter of a century. As part of that visit Putin and Kim Jong Un signed a so-called defense pact in the North Korean capital on June 19. The military treaty states: “In the event that any one of the two sides is put in a state of war by an armed invasion from an individual state or several states, the other side shall provide military and other assistance with all means in its possession without delay.”

A new wave of Western sanctions with mass blocking of bank payments, including through countries that are considered "friendly", may lead to the "death" of the Russian economy.

This was stated on Wednesday at the session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum by the First Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia Vladimir Chistyukhin.

According to him, it is necessary to solve problems with payments "as quickly as possible" and not to be abspived even by exotic or outdated mechanisms. "What seemed to us yesterday, unpopular - there, I don't know, swaps, some clearing systems, the use of the crypt - everything needs to be tested, everything needs to be tried," Chistyukhin urged.

The Russian division of the Bank of China has suspended operations with Russian lenders sanctioned by the United States in order to avoid being hit with secondary sanctions, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Monday, citing industry insiders.

The Bank of China’s Russian division — which specializes in yuan payments between Russia and China — is the second-largest Chinese banking subsidiary in the country with 592.4 billion rubles ($6.7 billion) in assets as of spring 2024, according to Kommersant. Experts who spoke to the newspaper said the lender’s decision to suspend payments with sanctioned local banks would likely increase fraud risks given the subsequent shift to opaque intermediaries to process payments between Russian and Chinese entities.

Ukraine’s foreign backers are edging closer to the “point of no return,” Moscow’s senior diplomat has said

Moscow may be forced to downgrade the level of diplomatic ties with Western countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, citing hostile policies of the US and its allies. “We have not initiated such a step yet, despite all of the things related to the most tumultuous phase in our relations with the West,” the diplomat said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper that was published on Thursday. “Is a decision to downgrade the level of diplomatic ties possible? I can say that we are examining this issue. Such decisions are made on the highest level,” Ryabkov said, adding that it is too early to “speculate.”

A US diplomat has been found dead in Ukraine.

The unnamed embassy staffer was found in a room at the Hilton Hotel in Kyiv on Tuesday morning, per various local reports cited by Newsweek. The man, who arrived in Ukraine on June 15, reportedly suffered from high cholesterol, according Ukrainian outlet Strana UA. There were no sounds of foul play found at the scene. DailyMail.com has contacted the State Department for more information. The Ukrainian outlet was first to report the news, citing anonymous sources.

The bloc has pledged long-term support for Kiev in the conflict with Moscow

Brussels intends to sign a defense pact with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday, Reuters has reported, citing a draft document leaked to the outlet in advance. The deal is intended to show the EU’s long-term support for Kiev as the conflict with Moscow shows no sign of ending soon. Ukraine has “no immediate prospect” of joining either the EU or NATO, Reuters said. “Today, Ambassador Igor Zhovkva and I wrapped up discussions on the joint security commitments between the EU and Ukraine,” Charles Fries, the French diplomat who is the deputy secretary-general for ‘Peace, Security and Defense’ at the EU External Action Service, said on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. “The EU is fully united and resolved to support Ukraine, whatever it takes.”

Lately it seems that every day we are faced with yet another escalation by the Joe Biden administration from hell towards a military confrontation with Russia.

Days after Biden began allowing Kiev to fire US-supplied long range missiles on Russian territory, it now surfaces that he is about to allow American PMC companies to fight in the Ukraine war. That’s American boots on the ground. And worse – on the side that’s being decimated by the overwhelmingly superior Russian air force, artillery, missile and drone capabilities. Prepare the body bags.

President Luis Arce appears on balcony to assure supporters & the nation...

It appears the short-lived coup attempt is over, with reports of the following: The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce has just stated during a Press Conference that the Leader of the Coup d'état in the Capital of La Paz, General Juan José Zúñiga has been arrested by his own Troops after they realized he was conducting a Coup against the Government; with all remaining Troops currently Returning to their Bases. News wires are also confirming: BOLIVIA'S EX-ARMY GENERAL ZUNIGA ARRESTED AFTER COUP ATTEMPT. Now begins the speculation over whether there was any external state backer or hidden hand in this brief episode. It also seems that for now at least, Arce's supporters were able to present enough of a showing to get the military leadership to back off.

June 26 (UPI) -- The Japanese yen fell below 160 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, its lowest point in more than 37 years as Tokyo scrambled to determine what appropriate intervention measures to take.

The record fall of the yen follows Japanese and South Korean national forecasters expressing alarm on Tuesday after the depreciation of their currencies. The United States had placed Japan on its watch list of currency manipulators last week.

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - North Korea has successfully conducted an important test aimed at developing missiles carrying multiple warheads, state media agency KCNA said on Thursday, a claim rejected by South Korea as "deception" to mask a failed launch.

North Korea said the test was carried out on Wednesday using the first-stage, solid-fuel engine of an intermediate-range ballistic missile. The dispatch came a day after South Korea's military said North Korea had launched what appeared to be a hypersonic missile off its east coast that exploded in midair. KCNA said the missile succeeded in separating warheads, which were accurately guided to three preset targets, in a test that was aimed at developing multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV) technology.

"freedom & democracy"...or something.

The State Department has acknowledged that America’s top partner in Syria, the Kurdish-led "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF), is still using underage fighters after more than 10 years of similar allegations. The Pentagon continues to work closely with the group regardless, as US troops illegally occupy large swaths of territory in northeastern Syria. Published Tuesday, the department’s 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report highlighted a number of armed factions employing child soldiers in Syria, among them notorious terrorist outfits like ISIS and al-Qaeda as well as more US-friendly groups.

DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, claimed that it has used the first domestically-made hypersonic missile against an Israeli vessel in the Arabian Sea, military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.

"For the first time, the Yemeni armed forces used a hypersonic missile of their own production against the Israeli ship MSC SARAH V in the Arabian Sea," Saree said on X. Earlier, the Yemeni militia released footage of a new “locally made” hypersonic missile called the Palestine being launched toward the embattled Israeli Red Sea port city of Eilat. Israeli officials later confirmed that Eilat had been targeted, but indicated that there was no damage or injuries to report.

Iranians are set to vote in a snap presidential election on Friday to choose a successor to Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash last month.

The election occurs against a backdrop of escalating regional tensions due to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, increased Western scrutiny over Iran’s advancing nuclear program, and mounting domestic unrest over political, social, and economic crises. While the president manages day-to-day government affairs, real power over key issues such as Iran’s nuclear program and foreign policy rests with the supreme leader.

Message sent to Hezbollah chief Nasrallah via intermediaries...

Among the more interesting positions which the Biden White House has recently articulated to Arab allies in the Middle East is that the Untied States cannot restrain Israel if it decides to launch new offensives, namely against Lebanon. Axios has revealed that during his trip to Beirut last week, Biden's special envoy Amos Hochstein warned the Lebanese government, "The US won’t be able to hold Israel back if the situation on the border continues to escalate and that Hezbollah needs to indirectly negotiate with Israel instead of ratcheting up tensions."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks to reporters as he wraps up his visit to Washington: We do not want war, but we are preparing for every scenario.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Wednesday, during his visit to Washington, that Israel is capable of taking Lebanon "back to the Stone Age" in any war with Hezbollah, but stressed that his government prefers a diplomatic solution being pursued by the United States, Reuters reported. Gallant said he also discussed with US officials the need to resolve the "security situation in the north," insisting that Israel cannot accept Hezbollah "military formations" on the border with Lebanon. "We do not want war, but we are preparing for every scenario," Gallant was quoted as having told reporters.

“We stand firmly behind the President’s deal, which Israel has accepted, and now Hamas must accept – or bear the consequences,” Gallant said.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was the third Israeli official in the last three days to publicly swear that the government still supported the three-phase hostage deal, the one that US President Joe Biden unveiled at the end of last month. “We stand firmly behind the President’s deal, which Israel has accepted, and now Hamas must accept – or bear the consequences,” Gallant said as Qatari and Egyptian mediators continued to attempt to salvage the flagging deal.

Blinken informs counterparts that Cairo and Abu Dhabi are conditionally on board, as US seeks to recruit other allies before rolling out plans for post-war management of Strip

WASHINGTON — Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are prepared to participate in a post-war Gaza security force, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed counterparts during his recent visit to the region, three officials familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel on Tuesday. The US has been looking to recruit Arab allies for the initiative, as it readies to roll out its vision for the post-war management of Gaza, even though a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains elusive.

Sheila Gunn Reid looks at how the legacy media got it all wrong as the Trudeau Liberals lost their longtime stronghold of Toronto-St. Paul's, a riding the Liberals' have held since 1993.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes mass migration is permanently transforming Germany.

He is urging Hungarians to say “no” to a similar transformation of their country—as they cannot reverse it if it turns out to be a mistake. Speaking to Hungarian radio in Germany, where he was meeting the embattled Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Orban said: “We’re sitting here in Germany, so if I compare this Germany with the Germany of ten years ago, it doesn’t look the same, it doesn’t taste the same, it doesn’t smell the same.”

The West is on the brink of conquest. The relentless march of Islamization across our countries is unstoppable.

Forget the sheer numbers of Jihadis that have already infiltrated our nations and are reproducing at rates we are not matching…Forget that every level of our government is penetrated…Non-Muslims are fractured, while jihadis stand shoulder to shoulder, united and determined.

"The United States has lost significant intelligence collection capabilities in the region, leaving federal authorities blind ..."

National security concerns are rising as the Biden administration's apparent experiment with open southern and northern borders has facilitated the greatest illegal alien invasion this nation has ever seen. Customs data suggests that at least 10 million migrants have crossed into the US illegally during Biden's first term. Alarming data shows a spike in military-aged men and dangerous terror-watch list suspects who have also illegally crossed the border or been apprehended. Democrats have rolled out the red carpet for illegal aliens while gaslighting the American people and blaming everyone but themselves for the migrant crisis.

The Department of Homeland Security has identified over 400 migrants who were brought to the US from Central Asia and other places by an ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network — and the whereabouts of more than 50 of them are unknown, according to an unsettling report.

More than 150 of the migrants have been arrested, but the locations of another 50 remain unknown, three US officials told NBC News, adding that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking to arrest those involved on immigration charges. “In this case, it was the information that suggested a potential tie to ISIS because of some of the individuals involved in [smuggling migrants to the border] that led us to want to take extra care,” a senior Biden administration official told the outlet, “and out of an abundance of caution make sure that we exercised our authority in the most expansive and appropriate way to mitigate risk because of this potential connection being made.”

CHICAGO — A migrant who admits to being an MS13 gang member sexually assaulted his own 7-year-old son inside one of the city’s migrant shelters this month, officials said.

Prosecutors claim that another resident of the shelter, curious about unusual noises in a restroom stall, captured video of the attack on his phone. CWBChicago is not identifying the 25-year-old father by name to protect the child. In a transcript of the man’s detention hearing, prosecutor Anne McCord Rodgers said he and the child arrived in Chicago in April and lived at the city shelter at 344 North Ogden in West Town. The man and boy returned to the shelter after curfew at 12:39 a.m. on June 9. About 30 minutes later, another resident was inside a bathroom stall when they “heard odd noises” coming from the stall next to them, Rodgers stated.

Just in time for Thursday night’s presidential debate!

The FBI on Wednesday arrested a Florida “Proud Boy” for charges related to his conduct at the US Capitol on January 6. Three and a half years later! Garrett is being charged for walking to the US Capitol and pushing against a police officer’s shield. The DOJ called this “felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and civil disorder.” Garrett also touched a man who was pushing against the giant MAGA sign that Ray Epps was pushing at police officers!

An advisory board put together by the Department of Homeland Security under the Biden administration made the outlandish suggestion that supporters of Donald Trump, along with military veterans and religious Americans, pose a domestic terrorism risk.

This is according to internal files from the Homeland Intelligence Experts Group, a panel that was established last September on the pretense of providing “advice and perspectives on intelligence and national security efforts.” It included former National Intelligence Director James Clapper and John Brennan, who served as the director of the CIA under the Obama era. Both men were known for falsely claiming that reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop in the New York Post was Russian disinformation ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”—George Orwell

No matter what carefully crafted sound bites and political spin get trotted out by Joe Biden and Donald Trumpin advance of the 2024 presidential election, you can rest assured that none of the problems that continue to undermine our freedoms will be addressed in any credible, helpful way by either candidate, despite the dire state of our nation. Certainly not if doing so might jeopardize their standing with the unions, corporations or the moneyed elite bankrolling their campaigns. Indeed, the 2024 elections will not do much to alter our present course towards a police state.

New York City officials are working to prepare for a potential outbreak of the bird flu virus, H5N1, which has been detected in the city's birds, according to The New York Times.

The community science group The New York City Virus Hunters found evidence of avian flu in samples collected in 2022 and 2023, sparking fears that the virus could eventually spread to people in the city. Avian flu has also been detected in dairy cattle herds in a dozen states, prompting New York's agricultural department to implement mandatory testing for dairy cattle that appear at county fairs. The virus was first detected in human patients in Hong Kong in 1997, but researchers have never detected human-to-human transmission.

In Australia and NZ, "managed retreat" schemes could force people out of homes that "climate change" models render "uninsurable"

Shocking evidence is emerging from Australia and New Zealand of how the climate scam is being used to impose a techno-totalitarian smart-city future. The criminocratic global imperialists often use their Commonwealth colonies to try out the most insidious escalations of their tyranny – think of Canada, New Zealand and Australia during Covid. We can therefore assume that this is going to be the blueprint for the roll-out of their Fourth Industrial Revolution agenda across the world.

World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab kicks off the Annual Meeting of the New Champions, aka “Summer Davos,” in Dalian, China, saying that economic growth and a more peaceful future will come from embracing innovation and forcing collaboration.

Speaking at the opening plenary alongside the president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, the prime minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, and People’s Republic of China Premier Li Qiang, Schwab regurgitated parts of his speech from last year’s meeting, praising China for its economic policies while congratulating everyone participating in the event for representing “the most outstanding talents from business, government, academia, and civil society.”

The Vatican's doctrinal office summoned Archbishop Viganò to appear before an 'extrajudicial penal trial' on June 20 over accusations of 'schism' owing to a 'denial of the legitimacy of Pope Francis, rupture of communion with Him, and rejection of the Second Vatican Council.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) has instigated an “extrajudicial penal trial” against Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, accusing the prelate of “the crime of schism.” In an email signed by Monsignor John Kennedy of the dicastery’s Disciplinary Section and sent to the Italian archbishop, who served as papal nuncio to the United States from 2011 to 2016, the dicastery summoned Viganò to the Vatican on June 20 that he “may take notice of the accusations and evidence concerning the crime of schism.”

How did we get here?

Children’s entertainment network Nickelodeon has received backlash after sharing a promotional video of a drag queen singing a song exposing kids to ‘Pride’. The video shows the drag queen, named Nina West, singing about the different colours in the ‘Pride’ flag and who they represent, including transgender and “queer people of colour.” Apparently yellow is “sunlight” and green is “nature.” Ok. Whatever you say. The video was posted to YouTube kids

Levine's reason was to further the progressive LGBTQ political agenda.

An exhibit filed in the case of Boe v. Marshall has revealed that Biden's trans diversity hire Dr. Rachel Levine, who serves as the assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, pressured the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) to remove guidelines on age limits for sex change drugs and surgeries. Levine's reason was to further the progressive LGBTQ political agenda, and not for medical or scientific reasons. Levine did not want the guidance to fuel more laws prohibiting child sex changes.

The Danish government said the aim is to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent by 2030.

“We will take a big step closer in becoming climate neutral in 2045,” Taxation Minister Jeppe Bruus said. Bruus said he hoped other countries would follow suit and implement a similar tax. Livestock farmers will be taxed $43 per ton of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2030. The tax will increase to $108 by 2035. The agreement was reached on Monday between the center-right government and representatives of farmers, industry and unions.

Ken Bennett faces a GOP primary challenge from Trump-endorsed America First firebrand Mark Finchem.

This year, Arizona State Senator Ken Bennett (R-1) voted against legislation to protect children from transgenderism in their public schools, as well as legislation that would bar satanic displays from public property. In February, Bennett voted with Democrats to kill Senate Resolution 1013, which would have put restrictions on transgenderism in public schools up for a vote among the people of Arizona. If approved, the resolution would have barred public schools from allowing men to use girls’ restrooms and changing facilities (and vice-versa), while also barring public schools from socially transitioning children behind their parent’s backs.

A mysterious monolith of unknown origins popped up without warning in Northern Colorado. As FOX31's Gabby Easterwood reports, the structure near Bellvue has been a boon for a nearby cafe.

