Assailants broke into a church and killed Father Nikolay Kotelnikov and a security guard, according to the local authorities

An Orthodox priest was brutally murdered after two churches and a synagogue came under attack on Sunday in Russia’s southern region of Dagestan, Interior Ministry spokesperson Gayana Garieva has said. The assailants reportedly broke into an Orthodox church in the city of Derbent and killed the archpriest, Father Nikolay Kotelnikov, by slitting his throat, Shamil Khadulaev, the head of the regional Public Oversight Committee, which monitors the observance of human rights in prisons, said on his Telegram channel. A security guard named Mikhail who worked in the church was shot by the assailants. The man was only armed with a gas pistol, according to Khadulaev. Other clergymen have locked themselves in the church, waiting for help, he added.

Four people, including two children, died in the shelling, with more than 100 injured, the authorities have said

The Ukrainian military launched several US-made ATACMS long-range missiles armed with highly controversial cluster munitions on Russia’s Crimea on Sunday, resulting in numerous civilian casualties, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said. The strike was first reported by Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev. He said that the attack killed at least three people, including two children. The death toll later rose to four. According to Russia’s Health Ministry, 124 people were injured, including 27 children. The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed the Ukrainian attack, which it said took place at around noon local time. Officials said that the shelling involved five ATACMS missiles, four of which were destroyed mid-air.

Ukraine’s deadly attack on Sevastopol: As it happened

Targets for Ukrainian ATACMS missiles are chosen on the basis of American satellite data, the Russian Defense Ministry has said

Washington bears responsibility for the latest Ukrainian missile strike on the city of Sevastopol in Russia’s Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday. The attack involving US-supplied ATACMS missiles killed at least four people, including two children, and left more than 120 injured, according to authorities. The Ukrainian military launched five ATACMS long-range missiles armed with highly controversial cluster warheads at the Crimean Peninsula earlier on Sunday, the ministry said. Four were destroyed by Russian air defenses. One missile was hit but veered off course and detonated over the Black Sea port city of Sevastopol. Falling fragments of its cluster munition warhead led to numerous civilian casualties, including almost 30 children.

Ukraine on Saturday said Russia had launched a “massive” overnight attack on energy infrastructure in the country’s west and south.

“Equipment at (operator) Ukrenergo facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions was damaged,” the energy ministry said, adding that two employees were wounded and hospitalized in Zaporizhzhia. It said this was “the eighth massive, combined attack on energy infrastructure facilities” in the past three months. More than two years into the Russian invasion, targeted missile and drone attacks have crippled Ukraine’s electricity generation capacity and forced Kyiv to impose blackouts and import supplies from the European Union.

The Kiev regime still strives to join NATO but its membership in the alliance wouldn't guarantee it more assistance then it enjoys today, even if the much-touted Article 5 is invoked.

As NATO members prepare to celebrate the alliance's 75th anniversary in Washington next month, the US and key allies including the UK and Germany are debating how strongly to commit to Ukraine's NATO bid. Washington and Berlin rejected a European plan to provide Ukraine with an "irreversible" path to the organization earlier this week, instead offering a "lighter commitment" with no concrete timeline, according to British newspaper The Telegraph.

Senior officials of South Korea, the United States and Japan condemned "in the strongest possible terms" deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to Pyongyang triggered grave concern, a joint statement released by Seoul's foreign ministry said on Monday.

In an unstable world, it is “impossible” to predict what will happen in a year, Aleksandar Vucic has said

The world is unstable, and Serbia’s security services must “prepare for every possible scenario,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has declared. Vucic has repeatedly highlighted the Ukraine conflict as a crisis that could escalate into a third world war. Speaking at an awards ceremony for police officers on Sunday, Vucic called on the Interior Ministry to ensure that “no matter how difficult it is in Europe, every inch of Serbian land must be safe.” “We live in a world where there is no security or stability, and it is impossible to easily consider what will happen before the end of this year, much less plan much for the future,” he said.

Trade is deteriorating due to China’s relations with Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has claimed

The strong ties between Russia and China have led to a deterioration in Beijing’s trade relations with EU member states, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck told journalists on Saturday during a three-day visit to the Asian country. The EU and its Western allies have rebuked the Chinese government for maintaining close diplomatic and economic ties with Moscow amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as its reluctance to join in the international criticism of the Kremlin.

German politician Manfered Weber is the “Beelzebub” behind this population replacement, the Hungarian prime minister has claimed

A “militant” faction of pro-migration politicians is overseeing the “replacement” of white European Christians with Muslim immigrants, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared. “In Europe there is an exchange of populations, the number of white, Christian, traditional – let’s say European – people is decreasing, the number of migrants being imported and the number of people belonging to the Muslim community born here is radically increasing,” Orban told Kossuth Radio on Friday.

Honor killing is the product of an Islamic society that finds its justification in the Qur’an and Islamic tradition.

In a heartbreaking “honor killing” in Worms, Germany, the police have arrested the Islamic parents of a 15-year-old Muslim girl after her body was found along the Rhine River. The Afghan parents are suspected of murdering their daughter because they disapproved of her Western lifestyle, raising suspicions of an Islamic “honor killing.” Honor violence, which can include emotional abuse, physical and sexual violence, and even murder, is typically perpetrated by male family members against female relatives.

A 20-year-old woman in Hamburg, Germany, has been sent to prison after making “hateful” remarks towards a migrant who was involved in the gang rape of a child.

The woman is just one of 140 people being investigated for making “harmful comments” towards the rapists. The horrific assault took place in 2020, and involved multiple groups of migrant men independently attacking a 14-year-old girl in Hamburg’s Stadtpark over the course of one night. The park had become a popular hang-out spot for youth during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and the girl had been there drinking with her friends. But they became scattered after police swept the park and broke up groups while enforcing social distancing measures.

A New York Post article in June reported that welfare offices and other government agencies in 49 states were providing voter registration forms to migrants without requiring proof of citizenship.

Of course, this is complete lawlessness, and it is being facilitated by government officials. Illegal aliens have no rights at all to vote in US elections. Elon Musk weighed in on this corrupt practice earlier today. Elon Musk: Another “conspiracy theory” turns out to be true. Strange that Arizona requires proof of citizenship for state, but not federal elections

Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested that Joe Biden could be subject to criminal charges over the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley by an illegal alien.

Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at the University of Georgia, was brutally killed while out running by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela who was allowed into the country by the Biden regime. In an interview with Fox News, Graham suggested that Biden could face criminal prosecution if the Supreme Court does not rule there is presidential immunity.

According to the report, while Christians are recognized in Iran as a religious minority, authorities impose harsh penalties on Christian converts from Islam.

Five Christian converts have been sentenced to a total of over 25 years in prison by the Iranian judiciary, according to a Friday Iran International report. According to the human rights group Hengraw, which was created in 2016 to report on the human rights violations against Kurds in Iran, there has been no available information about the specific reason for the charge against the five Christian converts or the details of their accusations.

Protesters have surrounded the building and are preventing Jews from entering.

Anti-Israel protesters have gathered outside the Adas Torah Synagogue in the Pico-Robertson section of Los Angeles where an Israel real-estate fair is taking place. According to reports from the scene, the protesters have surrounded the synagogue and are preventing Jews from entering. In one video, protesters, their faces covered by "Palestinian" keffiyehs, are seen linking arms by the entrance of the house of worship. Pro-Israel counterprotesters are also at the scene. A page on X named "Jews Fight Back" called on the community to protect the synagogue, stating: "We need to gather in overwhelming numbers to ensure our community is not left defenseless."

Israel will do what it needs to do, with or without international support. Still, the ball is in Hezbollah’s court.

In the last couple of weeks, it has become clear that a war with Hezbollah is inevitable. It has no longer become a conservation of “if” rather than “when.” Since October 8, the day after the devastating Hamas massacre, Hezbollah has attacked Israel every day and has been doing so every day since. The group has fired over 5,000 rockets, anti-tank missiles, and explosive-laden drones toward the northern border, forcing 60,000 Israelis in the North out of their homes and turning them into displaced people in their own country with no end date on when they should be going home.

Israel can fight a war on multiple fronts, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says in his first interview with Israeli media since October 7.

Speaking about the possibility of a full-blown war against Hezbollah on the Channel 14 program “The Patriots,” Netanyahu says that he hopes there won’t be a need to do so, “but we will meet this challenge too. We can fight on several fronts, we are prepared for this.” Israel will enforce any deal with Hezbollah to ensure that its forces are not on the border, he says: “It won’t be an agreement on paper.” “It will include the physical distancing of Hezbollah from the border, and we will need to enforce it… We are committed to returning the residents of the north to their homes,” he says.

Workers say missiles, highly explosive RDX powder stored at international airport, fear it could become military target; transport minister denies ‘ridiculous’ claims

Lebanese whistleblowers have come forward with allegations that Hezbollah is using Lebanon’s international airport in Beirut to store large quantities of Iranian weapons, a British daily reported Sunday. According to The Telegraph, the Iran-backed terror group is using the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport to store a variety of weapons, including ballistic missiles, unguided artillery rockets, and laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles. A highly explosive and toxic white powder known as RDX is also being stored at the airport, the whistleblowers were quoted as saying.

Hashtags and social media campaigns led by Lebanese media personalities attempt to restrain Hezbollah from what they deem ‘destruction of the state.'

As Israel and Hezbollah exchange deadly blows at the border and threats of an imminent war are sounded daily, some activists and media personalities in Lebanon who oppose the Iranian-backed terrorists of Hezbollah have come out with a series of videos and online campaigns in what appears to be a last-ditch effort to turn public opinion in the Land of Cedars against the prospects of war with Israel. One salient example of these efforts is the hashtag “Lebanon doesn’t want war,” which had almost 40,000 appearances over the last month alone, garnering roughly 100,000 engagements and a potential reach of almost 30 million users.

Netanyahu later says ‘Hamas is the one opposing the deal, not Israel,’ as hostage families accuse him of ‘walking back’ offer during first interview with Hebrew outlet since Oct. 7

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Israel was prepared to pause fighting in Gaza for a partial deal in exchange for the return of a number of hostages held by Hamas, but insisted the war will not end until the terror group is destroyed. Netanyahu also said the phase of intense fighting in the Gaza Strip was winding down as Israel increasingly readies for a potential flareup Lebanon’s Hezbollah intensifies its cross-border attacks on Israel, in his first interview with a Hebrew-language outlet since Hamas’s October 7 terror onslaught.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the quiet part out loud: All speech contrary to established narratives must be reined in.

Victor Tey reflects on his court battle and the ongoing fight for freedom after Australia's COVID-19 lockdown protests.

House Judiciary Committee reveals that Over 40 titles were added to a hit list

The Biden Administration pressured Amazon to hide books for sale on its platform that were critical of vaccines during the pandemic, it has been revealed. The findings were presented by the House Judiciary Committee and Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in documents that show Amazon reduced the visibility of titles that the government deemed overly critical of big pharma shots. The documents show that some books were simply generally critical of vaccines, with several written by medical professionals. Some were even just reviews of scientific studies. The Federal government compiled a “Do Not Promote” list, to which more than 40 titles were added.

Another whistleblower from Texas Children's Hospital in Houston is speaking out about how her employer is breaking the law by illegally mutilating the genitals and bodies of young children who were brainwashed into wanting to become LGBTs.

Vanessa Sivadge, a nurse at the hospital, claims that doctors who are part of Texas Children's child sex-change program are committing Medicaid fraud in addition to breaking Texas state law, which prohibits mutilating children in the name of transgenderism.

Toxic chemicals released during fires following the Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio last year spread to 16 states and likely Canada, according to a study released Wednesday.

The pollution, some of which came from the burning of vinyl chloride, a carcinogen, spread over 540,000 square miles, showing clearly that “the impacts of the fire were larger in scale and scope than the initial predictions,” the authors of the study, published in Environmental Research Letters, found. Lead author David Gay, coordinator of the National Atmospheric Deposition Program, said that he was very surprised by the way the chemicals had spread. “I didn’t expect to see an impact this far out,” he told The Washington Post.

In 2015, UN officials established a goal of completely eliminating global hunger by the year 2030. Needless to say, they are failing dramatically.

According to the UN, someone is dying from starvation “every few seconds” as the global food crisis continues to accelerate. Unfortunately, experts agree that what we are experiencing right now is just the beginning, because land is being degraded at a staggering pace. As you will see below, 40 percent of the world’s land is already degraded, and it is expected that figure will reach 95 percent by 2050. Here in the western world, we can still use various methods to temporarily improve the quality of our soil, but the head of the UN World Food Program says that in some of the poorest parts of the planet we have already reached a point where there are “zero harvests” left…

Earlier this month, former FAA test pilot Brett Vance host of Jet Jockeys and retired chiropractor and airline captain Kevin Stillwagon discussed diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) in commercial aviation.

“I’m convinced that … in the aviation industry there’s a good chance that if you follow DEI principles exclusively, we could cause some fatalities,” Vance said. Dr. Stillwagon agreed. “We’re already seeing some signs of this,” he said. The two-hour discussion between the two former American pilots covered a wide range of topics: DEI in the aviation industry, mandated covid measures, covid injections, the harm covid injections inflict and help for those who have been vaccine-injured.

DEI is dead! Long live DEI!

That, at least, is the situation now prevailing on America’s university campuses. Glance at recent news stories, and the story you’ll see is that, after decades of growth and four years of absolutely running wild, the diversity and inclusion industry is now in full retreat. In a promising shift, both MIT and Harvard University have (for now) publicly abandoned the requirement that job applicants submit loathsome “diversity statements” as part of a job application. According to no less of an authority than the New York Times, this could be “The End for Mandatory D.E.I. Statements.”

Thinking about buying a home? You might be in for a rude awakening: a 20% down payment is no longer enough for most people to afford monthly payments—not when home values are 45% higher than before the pandemic, and mortgage payments are roughly 115% higher, according to Zillow.

“Down payments have always been important, but in the current market, where interest rates remain high and volatile and home values are stable or rising, boosting the amount you put down can make the difference between a home that’s affordable and one that’s not,” Zillow’s chief economist, Skylar Olsen, wrote in an analysis yesterday. The analysis, looking at major metropolitan areas, found homebuyers earning the median income need to put down 35.4%, which equates to almost $127,750, to comfortably afford payments on the typical home in America.

US regulators are flagging JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citibank and Goldman Sachs over the banks’ contingency plans for trillions of dollars in derivatives.

The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) say the lenders’ so-called “living wills” – which in part detail how banks could safely unwind their derivatives portfolios without requiring government assistance – are inadequate, reports Reuters. For Citigroup specifically, the regulators say shortcomings in the bank’s data management and control systems are corrupting the bank’s calculations on how much liquidity and capital it would need to close derivatives positions in the event of bankruptcy. The use of derivatives played a central role in the 2008 financial crisis, significantly amplifying systemic risks and triggering widespread losses and instability when the underlying mortgage assets defaulted.

A Roman Catholic charity in New Jersey has come under fire for sponsoring a book reading earlier this week for children that featured a book encouraging kids to move “beyond the gender binary.”

The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Trenton sponsored a reading of

My Shadow Is Purple on Monday at the Hamilton Township Public Library in Hamilton, New Jersey, as first reported by The Daily Wire. The 2022 book by Scott Stuart, which is available online and marketed to children aged 4 and up, describes itself as an “inspiring book about being true to yourself and moving beyond the gender binary,” according to Amazon.

