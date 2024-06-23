One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

RT Live Updates

Armed people are walking on the street, and shooting can be heard.

Terrorists armed with machine guns shot residents of Dagestan and police after an attack on a synagogue and church

The central part of Derbent, Dagestan is de-energized and there are clashes in the city, Military vehicles have been reported after terrorists attacked a synagogue.

Russian National Guard has arrived in Derbent, Dagestan.

One of the Terrorists has reportedly been Arrested by Russian Police after he Fled to the Beach in the City of Makhachkala.

Share