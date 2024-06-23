BREAKING: Terrorist Attacks in Russia's Dagestan
At least 9 people including seven police officers and a priest confirmed dead. Church and synagogue attacked. Two cities are on lockdown.
Armed people are walking on the street, and shooting can be heard.
Terrorists armed with machine guns shot residents of Dagestan and police after an attack on a synagogue and church
The central part of Derbent, Dagestan is de-energized and there are clashes in the city, Military vehicles have been reported after terrorists attacked a synagogue.
Russian National Guard has arrived in Derbent, Dagestan.
One of the Terrorists has reportedly been Arrested by Russian Police after he Fled to the Beach in the City of Makhachkala.
My guess is this is not an organic terrorist attack. Someone is continuing to poke the bear in hopes of turning World War III kinetic. 🧐😡
Let me guess, Isis? Then, this would be the US’s proxy response to Cuba and North Korea…