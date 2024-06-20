One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

North Korea and Russia agreed to provide all available military assistance if the other side faces armed aggression, under an agreement signed by their leaders, the North's KCNA news agency reported on Thursday.

The two countries will not sign any treaty with a third country that infringes on the interests of the other and will not allow their territories to be used by any country to harm the other's security and sovereignty, KCNA said, citing the agreement. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in Pyongyang on Wednesday before announcing the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

The Russian president will meet with the country’s leadership to discuss cooperation in trade, economic relations, and various other fields

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam, beginning his two-day visit to the South Asian nation. The trip is part of Putin’s Asian tour, and immediately follows his historic visit to North Korea. The Russian leader is set to meet his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong and other top officials.

The share of ruble-dong settlements in mutual trade has been steadily rising, the president says

Around 60% of transactions between Russia and Vietnam are now carried out using the countries’ respective currencies, bypassing the US dollar and euro, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia’s head of state made the remarks in an article for the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Vietnam ahead of his two-day visit to the Southeast Asian country, published on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

Andrey Yermak has announced the possibility after the failed conference in Switzerland

Kiev is open to Moscow’s participation in the next peace conference, Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff Andrey Yermak has said. Yermak held a conference call with reporters late on Tuesday, to offer Kiev’s perspective on the so-called peace summit held over the weekend at a resort in Lucerne, Switzerland. He revealed that working groups are already preparing a follow-up meeting. “All of these parts will be part of this joint plan, which will be supported by a number of countries” at the next meeting, Yermak said, according to Bloomberg. “We think it will be possible to invite [a] representative of Russia.”

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in Kazakhstan's Astana from July 3-4 and discuss the Ukraine conflict, Turkish broadcaster Habeturk has reported, citing sources.

The broadcaster reported late on Wednesday that Erdogan will continue state visit after Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha, and the first stop will be Kazakhstan. Erdogan was invited to the SCO summit in Astana as Turkiye is a "dialogue partner" of the international organization.

Vladimir Zelensky and President Joe Biden had previously signed a bilateral security agreement on the fighter jets

F-16 warplanes transferred to Kiev by Washington will be stationed on Ukrainian territory, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has announced in an interview with PBS news channel. He revealed the plan after US President Joe Biden and Vladimir Zelensky signed a ten-year bilateral security agreement last week, under which Washington has pledged to continue backing Kiev in its conflict with Moscow. Zelensky announced after the deal was signed that the US had promised to supply Ukraine not only with weapons, including Patriot air-defense systems, but also with “squadrons” of fighter jets comprising F-16s as well as other aircraft.

Jihadists remain a major threat to the country, the country’s BfV security agency has warned

ihadist pose a serious domestic security risk to Germany, the country's BfV security agency warned on Tuesday, singling out the Afghanistan-based offshoot of the once-powerful terrorist organization Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). The group, designated ISPK by the German intelligence service, “has managed to bring followers to Western Europe, possibly with the wave of refugees from Ukraine, who are now staying here in various Western European countries,” Director General Thomas Haldenwang told the media on Tuesday.

The Chinese used knives and axes during the attack. Russia, Iran, and North Korea will support China. America and Europe will pretend that they care. Philippines - you’re on your own!

The development of totalitarian governments always coincides with sweeping efforts to socially engineer the population to adhere to less rebellious behaviors.

Specific groups that present a threat to the regime are usually identified and targeted with propaganda or indoctrination. In tandem, the rest of the population is also conditioned to fear those groups and treat them with suspicion. In this way the establishment elites mold the more submissive public into a shield that protects them from the revolutionaries that might dethrone them.

No timeframe given for repairs to submarine cables

Vietnam has confirmed that three out of the five subsea cables that connect the country are currently down. Local service providers have been aware of the outages since June 15, with Internet speeds significantly down at present, according to state media-owned Vietnam News Agency. The three cables hit by the outages are the Intra Asia (IA) connection to Singapore, the Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) link, and the Asia-Africa-Europe-1 (AAE-1) pipeline. It means the only two subsea cables currently working in Vietnam are the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) and Southeast Asia-Middle East-Western Europe (SMW-3) cables.

Hundreds of people have died during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as the faithful faced intense high temperatures at Islamic holy sites in the desert kingdom

MECCA, Saudi Arabia -- Hundreds of people died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as the faithful faced intense high temperatures at Islamic holy sites in the desert kingdom, officials said Wednesday as people tried to claim their loved ones' bodies. Saudi Arabia has not commented on the death toll amid the heat during the pilgrimage, required of every able Muslim once in their life, nor offered any causes for those who died. However, hundreds of people had lined up at the Emergency Complex in Al-Muaisem neighborhood in Mecca, trying to get information about their missing family members.

According to Statistics Canada, the prevalence of poverty in Canada was 10.3 per cent in 2019. However, the new report shows a different picture

A new report by Food Banks Canada suggests that more Canadians may be living in poverty than previously estimated, with 25 per cent potentially falling into this category. The new report applies Canadian data to a Material Deprivation Index (MDI), a poverty metric widely used in Europe, in order to measure the standard of living. “A better understanding of poverty is critical if we are to accurately evaluate our progress, or lack of progress, in reducing material distress among households in Canada,” the report reads.

Our government will ensure that there is no immunity for Iran's unlawful actions,' LeBlanc says

The federal government is listing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization under Canada's Criminal Code after years of mounting pressure. Federal ministers delivered the news Wednesday afternoon, hours after CBC News first reported the government was preparing to make the announcement. "This action sends a strong message that Canada will use all of the tools at its disposal to combat the terrorist entity of the IRGC," Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters. "Our government will ensure that there is no immunity for Iran's unlawful actions and its support of terrorism."

Tehran condemns Canada’s listing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization as “an unwise and unconventional politically-motivated step,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani is quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

“Canada’s action will not have any effect on the Revolutionary Guards’ legitimate and deterrent power,” Kanaani says, adding that Tehran reserves the right to respond accordingly to the listing. On Wednesday, Ottawa listed the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization, a step that could lead to the investigation of former senior Iranian officials now living in Canada.

Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights group says will offer students Arabic lessons and revised history lessons with pamphlets showcasing students armed with rifles

The pro-Palestinian student organization Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights (SPHR) announced it will be holding a youth summer camp at Canada’s McGill University in Montreal. The Gaza Solidarity Encampment, which has been operating on campus since April, six months after the war in Gaza broke out on October 7, will offer the city's youth physical activities, Arabic language lessons, cultural crafts, political debates and "revolutionary" history classes. The university, located in the Quebec province’s capital, is a public institution funded by the public.

In televised speech, terror leader claims Hezbollah does not want total war but is prepared for it, will not halt fighting until permanent ceasefire is reached in Gaza

The head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group said Wednesday that nowhere in Israel would be safe if a full-fledged war breaks out between the two foes, while also threatening Cyprus and other parts of the Mediterranean. Speaking at a ceremony commemorating slain Hezbollah senior commander Taleb Abdullah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon last week alongside three other operatives, Nasrallah commented on the escalating conflict with the Jewish state, and said the Shiite terror group does not want “total war” but is only acting in support of Hamas.

Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides says his country is "not part of the problem" after Hezbollah leader warned Cyprus not to assist Israel.

Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides responded on Wednesday to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, after he had threatened Cyprus and warned it not to assist Israel. Christodoulides said that the island was in “no way involved in the war conflicts.” “The Republic of Cyprus is not part of the problem. The Republic of Cyprus is part of the solution,” the President of Cyprus added, according to CNN. “And our role in this, as demonstrated, for example, through the humanitarian corridor, is recognized not only by the Arab world but by the international community as a whole,” he added.

Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi said Israel knew about Hezbollah's drone capabilities that were showcased in the video it published.

Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi visited an aerial defense system on the northern border on Wednesday. As part of his visit, he took a tour and spoke with soldiers of the Aerial Defense Array, with the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the Commanding Officer of the Aerial Defense Array, Brig. Gen. Gilad Biran and commanders of the 'Iron Dome' battalions. "We are in a state of war for over eight months, and you have defended for over eight months, providing a complex defense. This defense gives a great deal of security to civilians and the IDF, but we are not satisfied with that, we have many more soldiers in the IDF who are engaged in an offensive against Hezbollah," Halevi stated.

Senior US administration officials say Israel’s national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer will meet with national security adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House.

Senior US administration officials told ABC News on Wednesday that Israel’s national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer were traveling from Israel to Washington to meet with national security adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House on Thursday. The visit by Hanegbi and Dermer takes place after the White House cancelled a high-level meeting which the two were supposed to hold in Washington, in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s video in which he claimed the US was withholding military aid.

The United States reportedly told Israel that Qatar was close to imposing sanctions on Hamas in order to restart negotiations, according to KAN.

This follows on from reports from early June that Qatar had given Hamas an ultimatum to accept the ceasefire proposal or face expulsion. This is a developing story.

Nearly half of Chinese travelers entering Ecuador did not leave "through regular routes"

Ecuador is suspending a visa agreement with China amid a "worrying increase" in arrivals who are using the South American country as a jumpoff point to begin their northbound journey to the United States to take advantage of the criminally open border. The mutual visa waiver program between the two countries has been in place since 2016, and grants visa-free travel to Chinese nationals. The only other South American nation with a similar agreement is Suriname.

Are Democrats Waging War on America Now? links to Tucker Carlson’s 6/11/24 interview with Steve Bannon, former White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to President Trump. Bannon was sentenced to prison starting July 1 for four months. Bannon who hosts Bannon’s War Room podcast, discusses his sentence for his conviction on two counts of contempt of Congress in 2022 when he refused to answer questions from the House January 6 Committee.

Bannon explained that in 2012, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder refused to provide Justice Department documents about the Fast and Furious scandal. When Holder cited executive privilege, he was held in criminal contempt, but the Justice Department (which Holder led) didn’t prosecute him. Bannon also invoked executive privilege, but he was convicted on two counts of contempt and was ordered to report to prison.

A cyber incident at data provider CDK Global, whose software is used at 15,000 auto dealers, hampered operations Wednesday at US and Canada dealerships, the company said.

“We are actively investigating a cyber incident,” CDK spokesperson Lisa Finney said in a statement shared with CNN. “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for our customers, we have shut down most of our systems and are working diligently to get everything up and running as quickly as possible. CDK operates numerous different types of products car dealers use to handle things like keeping records of negotiated deals to scheduling and communicating about service. Not every dealer uses CDK’s products, and even those that do may not use them for everything, but it’s been a problem for many.

The United States has joined 12 other nations in signing a World Economic Forum (WEF) agreement that seeks to engineer global famine by destroying the agriculture industry.

According to the agreement, which was drawn up by the WEF and the United Nations (UN), food production is causing “global warming” and must be eliminated. To “save the planet” from “climate change,” globalists insist, farms must be shut down across the world. The WEF agreement sets targets for how much farmland each nation must eliminate in order to comply. Under the guise of reducing “methane emissions,” thirteen nations have signed the pledge to engineer global famine by gutting agricultural production and shutting down farms.

Another quid pro quo for quid pro Joe?

Tamara Ugolini discusses how Health Canada took a 195-day extension to an access to information request demanding the testing and quality control steps they took before importing contaminated AstraZeneca shots into the country.

Hungarian man Dániel Karsai challenged the national ban on assisted suicide but the ECHR ruled in favor of maintaining the prohibition, in line with the country’s obligations in law to protect life.

STRASBOURG, France (Alliance Defending Freedom) — The European Court of Human Rights has upheld the right to life by striking down a challenge seeking to permit assisted suicide in Hungary. Hungarian national Dániel Karsai, diagnosed with a progressive neurodegenerative condition, had sought to undermine Hungary’s legal protections for life by challenging its ban on assisted suicide.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the “International Day for Countering Hate Speech,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the global eradication of so-called “hate speech,” which he described as inherently toxic and entirely intolerable.

The issue of censoring “hate speech” stirs significant controversy, primarily due to the nebulous and subjective nature of its definition. At the heart of the debate is a profound concern: whoever defines what constitutes hate speech essentially holds the power to determine the limits of free expression.

A cohort of artificial intelligence (AI) experts and developers who used to work for OpenAI and Google are warning that the technology they helped spearhead is a serious threat to humanity.

Though they still say they "believe in the potential of AI technology to deliver unprecedented benefits to humanity," the authors of an article called "A Right to Warn about Advanced Artificial Intelligence" say there are "serious risks" as well. "These risks range from the further entrenchment of existing inequalities, to manipulation and misinformation, to the loss of control of autonomous AI systems potentially resulting in human extinction," they write.

“In a fully developed bureaucracy there is nobody left with whom one can argue, to whom one can present grievances, on whom the pressures of power can be exerted. Bureaucracy is the form of government in which everybody is deprived of political freedom, of the power to act; for the rule by Nobody is not no-rule, and where all are equally powerless, we have a tyranny without a tyrant.” ― Hannah Arendt, On Violence

Like the proverbial boiling frogs, the government has been gradually acclimating us to the specter of a police state for years now: Militarized police. Riot squads. Camouflage gear. Black uniforms. Armored vehicles. Mass arrests. Pepper spray. Tear gas. Batons. Strip searches. Surveillance cameras. Kevlar vests. Drones. Lethal weapons. Less-than-lethal weapons unleashed with deadly force. Rubber bullets. Water cannons. Stun grenades. Arrests of journalists. Crowd control tactics. Intimidation tactics. Brutality.

When Disney CEO Bob Iger said he wants to focus on entertainment instead of messaging, he apparently wasn’t referring to the “Star Wars” franchise.

“Star Wars: The Acolyte,” the eight-part series streaming on Disney+, is being pilloried by fans as a “new low” for Disney, “a queer Marxist vandalization of the myth of Star Wars” and an “embarrassment to the entire franchise.” Even its defenders acknowledge its woke tilt. Drew Taylor, film critic for TheWrap, called it “arguably the gayest ’Star Wars’ yet by a considerable margin. It’s pretty gay. Let’s be honest.”

Louisiana became the first state to require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public school classroom. But the battle has only begun.

As the Associated Press reported, H.B. 71, which was signed into law by GOP Governor Jeff Landry, mandates that a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in “large, easily readable font” be shown all public classrooms. This includes K-12 education and state-funded universities like LSU. The displays will be paired with a four-paragraph “context statement” describing how the Ten Commandments “were a prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries” according to CBS News. They must be in place in classrooms by the start of 2025. The legislation further requires that the posters be paid for through donations, not state funds.

Mount St. Helens has begun rumbling again recently – more than four decades after the worst eruption in US history.

Since February 1, 2024, approximately 350 earthquakes have been recorded at the 8,300-foot Washington state volcano by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. Most of these – more than 95 percent – have been less than magnitude 1.0 and are too small to be felt at the surface. The largest quake recently felt at the volcano, which is located in southwestern Washington about 50 miles northeast of Portland, Oregon, was a magnitude 2.0 on May 31, 2024.

The sighting follows a series of instances of mysterious shiny columns popping up around the world since 2020. A mysterious monolith has baffled police officers in Las Vegas after it was spotted glimmering in a remote mountain range near the neon-lit city.

Las Vegas police said members of a volunteer search and rescue unit encountered the mirrored object near Gass Peak in the Desert National Wildlife Refuge in Nevada. Officers have no idea where the monolith came from and have said they expect social media users will try to solve the mystery.

