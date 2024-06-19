BOMBSHELL: CDC/FDA/HHS & Pharma Is Perpetrating FRAUD on VAERS!
VAERS Underreports Deaths of Children After COVID Vaccine
“First time ever anyone has said on RFKjr's platform CDC/FDA/HHS & Pharma is perpetrating FRAUD on VAERS!” - Albert Benavides (WelcomeTheEagle88 on Substack)
VAERS is a passive adverse event reporting system, used to detect injuries and deaths in relation to vaccination. It was established by the CDC and FDA — two of the American government’s public health agencies — back in the late 1900s.
Following the rollout of COVID-19 injections, increased use of the VAERS database has drawn in news media, scientific researchers, parents, healthcare workers who were otherwise unaware of or indifferent towards it.
One such individual, Albert Benavides, analyzes these reports for his website, VAERSAware.com. Today, on ‘Good Morning CHD,’ Benavides provides shocking reports from these careful examinations, including undocumented child deaths — resulting from misleading labels — and how an algorithm and ‘manual intervention’ helped him identify the undercounted statistics.
