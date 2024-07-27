One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The 2024 Paris Olympics are underway, but the opening ceremony has made many spectators stop watching the games.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, during the Olympic Games opening ceremony, a group of provocatively dressed drag queens stood behind a long table, appearing to recreate the Lord’s Supper. During another part of the opening ceremony, a pale horse raced at full speed with a rider donning an Olympic cape. The appearance of the pale horse resulted in hundreds of social media users stating that it symbolized the pale horse spoken of in the Book of Revelation in the Bible.

The Paris Olympic organizers are facing significant backlash after appearing to allow a reenactment of the Lord’s Supper with drag queens during the 2024 Olympics ceremony.

In the distasteful opening ceremony, a group of provocatively dressed drag queens stood behind a long table, appearing to recreate the Lord’s Supper. A young child was also spotted in the performance standing next to the drag queens.

France has been left humiliated after the opening day for the Paris Olympics quickly turned into a disaster, with an 'arson' attack and a series of flood warnings plaguing the historic occasion.

Meteorologists had warned early on in the day that a torrent of rain could hit the French capital as the 2024 Opening Ceremony got underway, posing a problem for the 300,000 spectators gathered on the banks of the River Seine. As the plume of blue, white and red smoke exploded over the Pont d'Austerlitz Bridge just after 6.30pm the skies were clear, with many holding their breath that it might stay dry. But as American superstar Lady Gaga took to the banks of the murky waterway to perform Folie Bergiere - which she sang entirely in French - the heavens opened.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has raised doubts as to whether or not Donald Trump was struck by a bullet during the assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally earlier this month.

Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about the ongoing investigation into the attempt on the former president’s life and the response of law enforcement agencies that day. When questioned by committee chairman Jim Jordan as to whether the FBI had accounted for all of the bullets at the scene, Wray said that eight spent rounds were recovered from the rooftop of the building from which the gunman opened fire.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama release video in which they officially endorse Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid.

Former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid in a video released Friday. “Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” the former president told Harris on a phone call joined by his wife, as seen in the video. In a joint statement announcing the endorsement, the Obamas praised Harris and listed her accomplishments.

Reid Hoffman, the tech mogul known for co-founding LinkedIn, is reportedly orchestrating a major funding initiative to support Vice President Kamala Harris’s bid for the presidency.

He is said to be rallying Silicon Valley’s elite to amass around $100 million for her campaign. However, Hoffman’s support comes with specific demands: he is pressing for the dismissal of Lina Khan, the FTC’s leading antitrust official who has been cracking down on Big Tech monopolies. Hoffman has also been vocal about his disdain for current tariffs and his preference for the US to revert to its longstanding free trade policies, which he discussed in a CNN interview.

Former Border Patrol leader Chris Clem has sharply criticized Vice President Kamala Harris over her handling of illegal immigration.

Clem, who served for over 27 years with Border Patrol, said this week that Harris must take ownership of the crisis, stating, “You own this. You can’t say, ‘It’s not my responsibility.'” “The numbers don’t lie,” Clem said, describing the current situation as “disastrous.” Harris, appointed by Joe Biden to address the “root causes” of illegal immigration, is trying to disown the “border czar” title attributed to her by politicians and media alike. She hardly visited the U.S. southern frontier and refused invitations to visit from border states such as Arizona in 2021.

A former senior Chicago police officer has warned voters about Kamala Harris, saying her leap to judgement in the Jussie Smollett race hoax case reflects poorly on her qualifications as a presidential candidate.

In early 2019, Kamala Harris publicly defended Jussie Smollett just days after the Hollywood star claimed that he was assaulted by two Trump supporters in Chicago. The actor claimed the assailants poured bleach on him, put a noose around his head, and yelled “This is MAGA country.”

Kamala Harris was all smiles when she arrived at Joe Biden's former Delawarecampaign headquarters on Monday.

She was there to lift the spirits of blindsided staffers, who after 15 months of toiling to re-elect the president, suddenly found themselves working for her. 'It is my great honor to have Joe's endorsement in this race,' she boasted to cheers from a crowd who were now on her payroll. But as the assembled readily applauded, some must have harbored private concerns. For, behind the recent public self-branding of Harris as a kindly, jovial 'Momala', she has earned a nasty reputation as an alleged 'soul-destroying' workplace 'bully'.

By now, you’re likely well aware that we’re dealing with a regime-run propaganda machine.

It’s almost impossible not to see that the US media acts as a weapon for the Deep State, doing their bidding at every turn. Yet, there are moments when the propaganda is so glaringly obvious and damaging that it has to be called out. This situation involving Kamala Harris, the ‘border czar,’ is one of those instances. It’s quite a spectacle and perfectly illustrates just how far the media will go to bolster the wildly unpopular vice president.

On July 25, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a damning report revealing an additional $2 billion in accounting errors related to the Pentagon’s aid to Ukraine.

This discovery compounds the $6.2 billion overestimation previously disclosed, bringing the total to an alarming $8.2 billion in misallocated funds. The discrepancies arose from the Pentagon’s use of “replacement value” instead of “depreciated value” in calculating the aid provided under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA). The PDA, authorized by the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, allows the President to direct the transfer of defense articles and services from U.S. stocks to address foreign crises. Since August 2021, this authority has enabled nearly $24 billion in drawdowns for Ukraine.

The first tranche from the interest generated by confiscated assets is set to boost Ukraine’s military, EU officials have said

The EU announced on Friday that it had made available the transfer of the first €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) payout of interest earned on seized Russian assets to Kiev to help it buy weapons. Moscow has warned Brussels against using the “stolen” funds to arm Ukraine, threatening retaliation. The announcement follows months of deliberations among EU and G7 nations about how to use nearly $300 billion belonging to Russia’s central bank that was immobilized as part of Ukraine-related sanctions.

Moscow recently identified what it sees as the barriers to a diplomatic solution

Kiev is ready for peace negotiations with Moscow on “fair” terms, Vladimir Zelensky’s top aide, Mikhail Podoliak, said on Friday in an interview with a Ukrainian TV channel. He claimed, however, that the Russia is not ready for a deal. The top official stressed that Ukraine is seeking what it sees as effective negotiations that would lead not to a freezing of the hostilities but an end to the conflict entirely. He called for increasing international pressure on Russia and boosting Ukraine’s military capabilities to achieve the goal.

Former Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov oversaw the logistical support for the army for more than a decade

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained former Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov as part of a corruption investigation. The development comes after a number of top military officials were arrested following a major reshuffling at the Defense Ministry. In a statement on Friday, the FSB said that Bulgakov, 69, who oversaw logistical support for the Russian army between 2010 and 2022, had been put in a pre-trial detention center in Moscow as part of “the initiated criminal corruption case.”

Praise for victories over Napoleon and Hitler aside, the Republican is still a Russophobe, Dmitry Peskov has said

Donald Trump may be clear-minded when it comes to Russian history, but he started the “sanctions race” with Moscow, President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, has said. In a Fox News interview earlier this week, Trump pointed out that the Russian “war machine” defeated both Napoleon and Hitler, so stopping the Ukraine conflict has to be a priority for him if reelected. Meanwhile, his former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, outlined “a Trump peace plan” in the Wall Street Journal that seemed at odds with the Republican candidate’s actual position.

"If we don’t, you’re going to end up with major wars in the Middle East & maybe a third world war."

Former President Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Friday, just after the Israeli leader met with President Biden and VP Harris. Trump claimed in the context of the meeting that a major war in the Middle East - and even possibly a "third world war" - will break out if he doesn't win the election. He's long been running as the candidate who will deescalate global hotspots that Washington is too deeply embedded in.

Egyptian source confirms an Egyptian security delegation will participate in a meeting in Rome on Sunday. Hamas said to reject Israel's proposals before they were even submitted.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed, at the start of his meeting with former US President Donald Trump on Friday, that he is sending a team to Rome at the beginning of the week for talks on a hostage release deal. "I hope we get a deal. Time will tell. We are definitely eager to get a deal and we are working on it,” Netanyahu said. Meanwhile, an Egyptian source told Al Qahera Al Ikhbariya that "an Egyptian security delegation will participate in the quadrilateral meeting in Rome on Sunday”

A survey published this week has shown that the vast majority of “refugees” living in Sweden have vacationed in the country they fled from — though hardly any wish to ever return permanently.

The survey, which was conducted by the polling firm Novus, claims that, around 85 per cent of people living in Sweden born overseas have gone on vacation to their home country — and that among people who are supposed to be refugees the number is around 79 per cent, despite the fact they are in Sweden in the first place because they were supposedly forced to flee said home country.

An Australian BMX Olympic champion, Logan Martin, had his van broken into and personal items such as his wallet and backpack stolen in Belgium on Wednesday on his way to Paris. The thieves also allegedly stole an entire stash of the athlete's candy bars.

Martin took videos after the incident showing the damage. "Our van got broken into last night, luckily my bikes weren't in there although my bike bags were in there, with some things in it," Martin said in a video posted on Wednesday. "It's a crazy start to the trip."

Ezra Levant discussed Florida Senator Marco Rubio's warning letter regarding Canada's Gaza refugee program during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

The Canadian government has provided Ukrainian war refugees with over $753 million, according to a department of immigration document.

“As of April 1, 281,052 people have been approved for payment under the Canada-Ukraine Transitional Assistance Initiative for a total anticipated payout of $753,444,000,” said an April 4 briefing note, which was first obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter. The note said Ukrainian refugees arriving in Canada received a “direct one-time payment” of $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per minor child. The department said the total cost of all federal aid for Ukrainian refugees was “over $1 billion” but did not specify how the funding was allocated.

Canada’s economy is trailing behind its international trading partners and is projected to be the worst in per-person gross domestic product among OECD countries by 2060, a new study finds.

According to a study by the Fraser Institute think tank, Canada is getting poorer, with economic growth “substantially” declining since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took office in 2015. The study compared Canada’s GDP per capita, or the per person economic output of the country, to the other OECD countries in three separate periods: 2002 to 2014, 2014 to 2022, and 2022 projected out to 2026.

Why did the RCMP wait 6 weeks to reveal an "assassination plot" against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau? Where is Justin Trudeau? Canadian journalist David Krayden joins us with this bizarre story.

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has lifted public health emergency orders, allowing the 2,000 health-care workers who lost their jobs for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine to return to work.

Dr. Henry announced July 26 the province was ending the public health emergency and “rescinding all related orders,” including the vaccine mandate imposed on health-care workers in 2021. British Columbia had been in a “public health emergency” since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus, she said.

Navy officials agreed to a settlement to end a legal case.

The U.S. Navy has agreed to correct the records of SEALs and sailors who declined to receive COVID-19 vaccines due to their religious beliefs, under a settlement approved by a federal court on July 24. “Defendants agree to re-review the personnel records of all class members to ensure that the U.S. Navy has permanently removed records indicating administrative separation processing or proceedings, formal counseling, and non-judicial punishment actions taken against the class members solely on the basis of non-compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and adverse information related to non-compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate,” the settlement agreement states.

There has been some recent talk about Blackstone buying Ancestry.com for 4.7 billion dollars. The concern with this news is that Blackstone now has access to millions of people’s DNA.

Let’s discuss two issues here. First, this sale is not new; it happened in December 2020. So why is this coming up now? We’ll look at that in just a minute. People may not realize the history of Blackstone Inc. An obvious question to ask is, does it have any connection to the World Economic Forum? If so, what kind of connection? Here’s the real concern behind those two questions. Does this purchase of millions of digital records of people’s DNA have the ability to be connected to the 2030 agenda of the World Economic Forum? The answer is yes; stay with me and let me walk through this history and the connection.

Boeing’s commercial jets struggle, but its military machines thrive, all fueled by endless fiat money…

Not-so-mysteriously, none of the problems now associated with Boeing passenger planes seem to be affecting the weapons of annihilation they produce for the Military-Industrial Complex’s borderless global war machine, which is fueled by infinite fiat money. Myriad problems with Boeing passenger jets have put the company into the news just about every day for months, but the company makes much more than just planes for commercial passenger airlines. Boeing is also a major aerospace contractor that produces fighter jets, attack helicopters, predator drones, missiles, and even the president’s airplane, Air Force One.

Discount retail chain Big Lots is shuttering more than 50 stores across California following a drop in customer spending and economic challenges.

The store locator function of the chain’s website shows 54 stores that will close across the state, but it’s not clear exactly when they will close. Big Lots said in a June filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it plans to open three stores nationwide this year and close 35 to 40. Prior to the announcement, Big Lots had 1,392 stores throughout the United States.

At a meeting in Brazil, the US led the campaign against a minimum levy on the world’s richest 3,000 people

The finance ministers of the world’s 20 leading economies have failed to agree on a global tax on billionaires, but promised to impose progressive taxes on the super-rich, Politico reported on Friday. At a meeting in Rio de Janeiro, the ministers said they would start a “dialogue on fair and progressive taxation, including of ultra-high-net-worth individuals,” according to the text of a joint communique seen by Politico. The communique will be published later on Friday, and will not include a statement of support for a 2% levy on the world’s 3,000 richest billionaires, as Brazil, which currently holds the G20’s rotating presidency, hoped it would.

Top Insiders, Billionaires and Elite Politicians are UNLOADING Stock - Here's Why

A growing number of African countries are turning to gold to hedge geopolitical risk and protect against currency losses.

Nigeria, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, and several other African nations have made moves to increase gold reserves, bring their gold home, and even back their currencies with the yellow metal. South Sudan is the latest country to turn to gold. Last weekend, the country’s central bank governor said he plans to expand the country’s gold reserves. Earlier this month, the Ugandan central bank announced a domestic gold-buying program to purchase gold directly from local artisanal miners to help “address the risks in the international financial markets.”

A new artificial intelligence model developed in Russia is said to be capable of learning new actions all by itself

A group of Russian scientists has developed a new artificial intelligence model capable of self-adaptation to new tasks and context without additional interference by humans. The model has allowed the developers to overcome one of the key limitations in contextual machine learning, a team from the T-Bank (formerly, Tinkoff Bank) AI Research Lab and the Moscow-based Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (AIRI) said in a paper published online.

A destructive wildfire continues to engulf parts of Jasper National Park and the adjacent town of Jasper in Alberta, Canada, leading to extensive evacuations and significant structural damage. As of this morning, the fire, which started due to lightning, has destroyed an estimated 30 – 50 % of buildings in the area.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith provided an emotional update yesterday, describing the situation as the worst nightmare for the community. “This is devastating for our residents and the many who cherish Jasper National Park,” Smith said, noting the park’s significance as a major tourist destination and a source of pride for many generations​​. The latest map shows the estimated perimeter of what Parks Canada originally named the North and South Wildfires.

In just several hours, the Park Fire in California exploded from a 162 ha (400 acres) fire to more than 58 750 ha (145 000 acres) massive inferno, consuming everything in its path. One person has been arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze.

The Park Fire broke out Wednesday afternoon, July 24, 2024, near Bidwell Municipal Park in Chico, California, and exploded in size to more than 28 700 ha (71 000 acres) by late Thursday, making it California’s largest wildfire so far this year. At 01:04 LT on July 26, the fire had consumed 58 750 ha (145 171 acres) and was just 3% contained. The fire has consumed more than a dozen homes, buildings, and cars and is burning in 2 counties now – Butte and Tehama.

Share