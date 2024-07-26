One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Mike Yeadon July 26, 2024

I thank Sasha Latypova both for realising precedent set in Vietnam, where the US military compelled various companies to manufacture certain chemicals which were then deployed overseas.

Various “Agents” such as Agent Orange were intended to be herbicides (defoliants) to kill plants and presumably remove tree & shrub cover as a resource for the local defence forces.

These are harmful chemicals to humans and other animals, made very much more toxic by the inclusion of side-products formed by the synthetic chemical process employed in manufacturing them.

Sasha notes in particular 2,3,7,8 tetrachlorodibenzodioxin (“TCDD”) as a notoriously nasty toxin. I learned of this during my undergraduate Mechanistic Toxicology course. Some of the senior staff at University of Surrey (really it was at the Robens Institute for Environmental Toxicology) had had involvement in delineating some of the many ways in which this extraordinarily persistent chemical can harm various species.

The big event which many people recall today is the 1976 industrial accident at a chemical plant in Seveso, Italy, a few miles north of Milan. An explosion resulted in release of a large cloud containing TCDD, which then rained down on the populations of Seveso itself several another towns nearby.

Over 100,000 people were exposed & this has been assessed (in 2010) as the 8th worst environmental disaster. It was & remains the only mass casualty event involving TCDD, apart from the deliberate use of it on millions of US forces personnel and millions of Vietnamese citizens, both military and civilian, indiscriminately, as ordered by the US Department of Defense.

It’s a sneaky “apart from”, isn’t it? Thinking back, we students were lied to by omission by our lecturers, because the Vietnam exposures were not even mentioned in the course on toxicity. Perhaps the lecturers were not aware of what had only just stopped happening in Vietnam?

I think it’s more likely that they understood that they were not to feature this event, just as doctors today know not to speak of “covid19” “vaccine” injuries.

Sasha’s piece briefly summarised a number of the principal toxicities caused by TCDD / “dioxin”.

Acutely, disordered skin architecture (resulting in a condition known as Chloracne) and long term, impacts on birth malformations are unequivocally caused by chemicals of this class.

The molecular target is called the Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor (AhR) a nuclear protein analogous to a variety of other nuclear receptors for sex hormones, which when bound by their natural ligand (or an environmental toxin subverting this process) trigger a great variety of fundamental responses. In turn, as a generality, the activated drug/receptor complex then causes (or inhibits) expression of a range of genes. It’s too complex to pretend we have a comprehensive understanding of these pathways.

It may be obvious to some readers that the normal function of the AhR system cannot be to mediate toxicity of an exclusively synthetic substance. Indeed, there is a long list of endogenous substances that interact with this system and has a range of normal physiological processes.

I had a remarkable experience in relation to AhR & dioxin class toxins early in my career at Pfizer.

Stepping back to the reason for sharing Sasha’s article, we note that “covid19” “vaccines” are not the US DOD’s first rodeo, where it comes to compelling large American corporations to manufacture materials for the federal government which were known to be harmful.

Those companies, and every person who followed what most people would decide were illegal orders, were made immune from responsibility and prosecution by clauses within the Public Readiness & Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

If a Public Health Emergency was declared & continuing in force, any “countermeasures” introduced would be covered by the PREP Act. Use of these “Covered Countermeasures” gave anyone following the countermeasures is immune from legal action.

Certainly, this included the “covid19” “vaccines” meaning that, even if you as a doctor became aware of what we know about them, NOT deploying them would be likely to legal action against you.

As unearthed by legal researcher Katherine Watt, we now have a better understanding of how it is that so many medical professionals were complicit in this huge attack on the innocent people of the world. They were incentivised by money and made immune from liability until the law.

Obviously it’s examples like this that cause people to appreciate the there is a distinction between illegal & unlawful. Ordinarily, injecting people with known poisonous materials leading to death might land you with a manslaughter charge at least.

That would be lawful. Bit such has been the patient introduction of changes to public health law over decades, that immunity instead had been the outcome. I second Sasha’s remarks about “thanking members of the armed services” should not be done automatically.

When given what they think is or maybe an unlawful order, such people have a higher duty to refuse to follow it. That takes tremendous courage. I met a man last year who had resigned from the British Army under just such a set of circumstances.

Challenging his superiors about something he & his peers had been ordered to do, on grounds that they were unlawful acts, a dispute arose which had only one ending, him leaving the army.

This is heroic and unsung behaviour. Thank you, Thomas, for your service and courage.

Best wishes,

Mike

