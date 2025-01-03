One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Someone needs to call Jack Bauer, because it appears that we definitely could use him right about now.

Our “new” golden era of “peace and safety” has been very rudely interrupted by the “old” problem of Islamic terror. Of course the truth is that it is a problem that never went away. There were dozens of major terror attacks in 2024, but most of the population is not going to pay attention unless something happens within our own borders. Sadly, everyone is paying attention now. Very early on New Year’s Day, a 42-year-old nut named Shamsud-Din Jabbar rammed a truck into a large crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. We are being told that 15 people are dead and dozens more are injured…

Officials yet to release the names of 14 people killed in the New Year’s Eve terror attack, but family and friends have started sharing stories of their loved ones

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — An 18-year-old girl dreaming of becoming a nurse, a single mother, a father of two and a former Princeton football star suffered fatal injuries when the driver of a white pickup truck sped down Bourbon Street, packed with holiday revelers. Officials have not yet released the names of the 14 people killed in the New Orleans New Year’s Day truck attack, but their families and friends have started sharing their stories. New Orleans Coroner Dr. Dwight McKenna said in a statement late Wednesday that they will release the names of the dead once autopsies are complete and they’ve talked with the next of kin. About 30 people were injured.

We call Palestinian jihadists 'freedom fighters', why not Jabbar?

At around 3:15 am on January 1, 2025, on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter, a pickup truck allegedly rented by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran from Texas, rammed into revelers, killing at least 15 people and injuring 30. The attacker was killed in a shootout with police. Weapons and a possible IED were found in his vehicle, and other possible IEDs were located in the French Quarter.[1]

A black flag associated with the Islamic State (ISIS) was reportedly affixed to the truck during the attack. According to law enforcement officials, Jabbar had made a series of video recordings before the attack in which he mentioned his 2022 divorce and said he had initially planned to gather his family for a "celebration" and kill them, but then changed his plans and joined ISIS, after several dreams encouraging him to join the jihadi organization.[2]

"Sources tell me it involves an 18-wheeler. Driver apparently pulled over and stated... "

Concerns over terrorism are intensifying in the wake of the Bourbon Street massacre and the Las Vegas Cybertruck bombing. Adding to the anxiety, police are now investigating a potential bomb in a tractor-trailer on a major highway in South Carolina. Local media WSPA reports all lanes of Interstate 85 are blocked in both directions between exits 42 and 44 near White Horse Road in Greenville County.

"The border was not Biden’s finest moment, frankly,"

Unless you have lived under a rock or never dared to venture beyond MSNBC or CNN or the front page of the New York Times as your source of 'news', none of this will come as a surprise at all... But, for those that have lived blinkered from the truth about the border for the past four years, MSNBC just sent your minds to '11' on the 'cognitive dissonance' scale as they dared to show a chart that - hold your breath here for a moment - shows a massive surge in illegal immigration during Biden's reign (especially compared to Trump's).

Donald Trump voters and supporters of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement are feeling a bit of buyer’s remorse after the President-elect’s total 180-degree shift in his opinion on H-1B visa immigration, after promising for years to alter the legislation to prioritize American workers first.

Broadly speaking, the H-1B visa program was introduced in 1990 and allows the U.S. to recruit foreign workers in emerging work fields such as engineering and science sectors, but because of some of the loopholes the visa program allows the U.S. to outsource jobs to foreign low-wage workers, which in turn then displaces established American jobs.

Stephen K. Bannon opened his January 2, 2025 broadcast of WarRoom with a dire warning about the challenges facing President-elect Donald J. Trump’s incoming administration.

Just days before President Trump’s second inauguration, Bannon painted a picture of a deeply entrenched opposition within Washington, D.C., that he described as a “cold-blooded regime” controlling the levers of power in America. “The administrative state and deep state apparatus won’t roll over,” Bannon said. “They control the most powerful nation in the history of the earth, built up over decades. They don’t care about Donald John Trump swearing an oath to defend the Constitution.”

The outgoing president reportedly intends to ban oil and gas drilling in large tracts of US coastal waters

US President Joe Biden will invoke a 70-year-old law in a bid to stop incoming President Donald Trump from expanding oil and gas drilling in much of US coastal waters, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Biden’s planned executive order will draw on the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, which gives the president the power to permanently protect waters from development, anonymous White House sources told the news outlet. According to these sources, Biden is expected to apply the ban to parts of the Pacific Ocean near California and eastern Gulf of Mexico near Florida.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul claim that crime is going down on their watch. It's simply not true...

Democrat run cities have been spreading a fallacy - That crime rates have been going down and that their policies have been effective. This fallacy is supported by FBI crime rate data, but what Democrats don't say is that this data has been incomplete since 2020. At the onset of the covid pandemic the FBI started an overhaul of its crime data collection system. This change meant that numerous cities across the US were not required to provide full crime stats to the agency for years. New York and LA sharply under-reported crime data from 2020 through 2023. In fact, the FBI is only supposed to begin collecting that data in totality from all US cities in 2025.

Last night in Villa Verucchio, a small town in Rimini, Italy, chaos and terror shattered the New Year’s celebrations. An Egyptian national armed with a knife attacked four innocent people in the streets before being fatally shot by a carabinieri.

It began at 10:30 PM when an 18-year-old buying cigarettes from a vending machine was stabbed in the back. The young man managed to find help, but the attacker pursued his friends, leaving fear and blood in his wake. The man didn’t stop there—he turned on a couple of elderly individuals and a young woman, striking indiscriminately. When law enforcement arrived, their intent was to subdue him. A warning shot was fired, but the attacker—knife in hand and undeterred—lunged at the officers. In the face of imminent danger, one carabinieri fired the shot that ended his rampage.

Three Afghan men, aged 18, 19, and 23, have been detained by the Kristianstad District Court on charges of rape, assault, and unlawful detention of a woman in her 20s.

The alleged crimes occurred over the weekend in a residence in Kristianstad. Local media outlet Kristianstadsbladet falsely claimed the perpetrators “are from Kristianstad,” misleading readers about their origins. According to legal documents obtained by Samnytt, the crimes were committed late Saturday night, with police arresting the suspects at 1:30 AM Sunday morning. The trio was officially remanded in custody on Monday. “The three suspects are acquainted with one another. I am unaware of their relationship to the victim,” said Anja Steiber, a press spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Those migrants are the most ungrateful people in the world

Lise Merle joins Sheila Gunn Reid for a look back on some key moments in the decline of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose Liberal government is teetering on the brink of collapse.

A Seoul court has granted a warrant to detain Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection charges

Officers from South Korea’s Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) attempted to execute an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol early Friday but were blocked by military personnel serving under the Presidential Security Service (PSS), according to Yonhap News Agency. The incident unfolded at Yoon's residence, where the military unit presumed to be from the 55th Security Brigade has allegedly been deployed to block the warrant against Yoon, escalating tensions surrounding this unprecedented action against a sitting president, Yonhap wrote on Friday.

Russia and the EU will manage the latest phase of their US-instigated divorce without much difficulty, but…

Russia and the EU will manage the latest phase of their US-instigated divorce without much difficulty, but the US might offer to bring them back together by authorizing its vassals’ import of Russian pipeline gas in exchange for some concessions from the Kremlin in the energy sector and Ukraine...Pundits are discussing Ukraine’s decision to cut off Russian gas to Europe after Kiev refused to extend its five-year agreement with Moscow that expired on the first of the year, with the vast majority laying blame on the other side and hyping up the negative consequences for their opponent’s interests. The reality is that this development is much more political than anything else since the EU and Russia already weathered much more serious disruptions throughout 2022.

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The cut-off of Russian gas supplies to Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region has forced the closure of all industrial companies except food producers, an official said on Thursday.

The mainly Russian-speaking territory of about 450,000 people, which split from Moldova in the 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed, has suffered a painful and immediate hit from Wednesday's cut-off of Russian gas supplies to central and eastern Europe via Ukraine. "All industrial enterprises are idle, with the exception of those engaged in food production - that is, directly ensuring food security for Transdniestria," Sergei Obolonik, first deputy prime minister of the region, told a local news channel.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has threatened that his party, Smer-SD, is ready to support reducing assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia in response to Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit.

"On behalf of Smer-SD, I say that we are ready to discuss and agree within the coalition to halt electricity supplies and significantly reduce support for Ukrainian citizens on Slovak territory," Fico stated in a video message posted on his social media. He expressed hope that his government coalition partners would also take the situation of the suspended gas transit through Ukraine seriously.

The UK is on the brink of economic collapse, with catastrophic fiscal conditions, a large budget deficit and high interest rates, Alex Krainer has warned.

The UK’s public debt is outpacing its GDP growth, and the government’s budget deficits are being covered by the Bank of England’s monetary inflation, leading to stagflation and possibly hyperinflation. He believes the UK is the most exposed economy and will crash the hardest. And the financial markets seem to agree based on the performance of British, German and American bonds.

One year ago new broke about reports from the German military that were disturbing. According to them, World War III could break out in 2025.

German tabloid Bild leaked a confidential report by the German military revealing that Russia could be gearing up for a direct war against NATO member states. The leaked document reveals several speculative scenarios, but the most concerning out of these hypothetical plans is titled 'Alliance Defense 2025'. An English translation by The New York Post explains the details: The Russian military would begin with a major offensive in the spring of 2024, feeling confident due to the dwindling Western financial support that is getting Ukraine.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan presented President Joe Biden with potential military options for striking Iran's nuclear facilities if Tehran advances toward a nuclear weapon before January 20, Axios reported, citing three sources.

Biden and his national security team reviewed scenarios during a meeting around a month ago but the president has not authorized any strike, the sources said. The discussion was part of "prudent scenario planning" and was not prompted by new intelligence a US official told Axios. Sullivan did not make any recommendation to Biden on the issue, but only discussed scenario planning, the report added citing a US official.

Syria’s new government seeks no discord with Iran but demands that it not undermine Damascus, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani told Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

“Iran is a neighboring country, and we do not wish to eliminate them, but we hope they reconsider their position and actions toward the Syrian people,” al-Shaibani said in an interview published Wednesday. He added that if Syria receives a positive response, it will “reciprocate and act accordingly.” On the same day, Iranian Supreme Leader's special envoy Ali Larijani said on state TV that Iran’s relationship with Syria’s ruling faction depends on their actions.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a post on X/Twitter on Thursday that he had discussed with Syria's new foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, how best to support its political transition.

The meeting also included Syria's defense minister and intelligence chief.

At the end of December 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Vitaly Savelyev and Alexei Overchuk visited the Islamic Republic of Iran, where they met with President Masoud Pezeshkian, First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, and Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh. On December 23, during a meeting in Tehran with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Savelyev, Pezeshkian affirmed that Iran is determined to fulfill its agreement with Russia for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railroad, a crucial part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

Commenting on the railroad, the Tehran Times stated: "The Rasht-Astara railroad is poised to significantly boost cargo transport between Iran and Russia... Iran anticipates the railroad will carry one million passengers and 10 million tons of goods in its first year. Savelyev also extended an invitation for President Pezeshkian to visit Russia for further discussions in early 2025."[1]

For now the Pentagon appears to be expanding its presence in post-Assad Syria...

Following the December 8 overthrow of Bashar al-Assad amid the rapid takeover of Syria by al-Qaeda splinter group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the big question for the incoming Trump administration in the US will be whether to finally pull American forces from Syria, after they've been there for a half-decade. For now it seems US troops are not only maintaining their bases in the northeast, where Syria's oil and gas fields are located, but are actually expanding the Pentagon presence, and very close to the border with Turkey.

Despite more than a year of military operations against the Hamas terrorist organization, Hamas has recruited between 12,000 and 23,000 new fighters, Israel’s Channel 12 news reported, confirmed by the Jerusalem Post on Wednesday night.

According to the new report, Hamas currently commands a surprisingly high number of between 20,000 and 23,000 terrorist fighters if combined with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) forces present in the Gaza Strip. Until recently, the Jerusalem Post reported, terrorist forces were estimated to be reduced to about 12,000 fighters.

Sirens sounded in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Gush Dan and the Shfela following a launch from Yemen. IDF says the missile was intercepted. Fragments fall in Modi'in. 12 people treated for injuries sustained on the way to shelter.

Sirens sounded early Friday morning, around 4:30 a.m., in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Gush Dan and the Shfela (Lowlands) region following a launch from Yemen. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the missile was intercepted. A report was received regarding fragments from the interception that fell in the area of Modi'in in central Israel. The details are under review. A spokesperson for Magen David Adom stated following the sirens that Magen David Adom teams were dispatched to treat 12 people who were injured while on their way to a shelter, as well as nine people suffering from anxiety.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Pfizer, alleging the company misrepresented the vaccine’s efficacy...

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Texas against Pfizer, finding that U.S. law protects Pfizer due to the emergency declared over the COVID-19 pandemic. Several laws shield Pfizer from claims that it misrepresented the efficacy of its vaccine, U.S. District Judge Sam R. Cummings said in the Dec. 30 ruling. “The Court finds that as a matter of law under the circumstances of this case, the Defendant is entitled to immunity under the Public Readiness and Emergency Act (PREP Act),” Cummings wrote. He also said that both the PREP Act and the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, preempt the allegations from Texas.

Explosive revelations as a study conducted at FDA's own lab found residual DNA levels exceeded safety limits by 6 to 470 times. Experts say it's a 'smoking gun.'

A quadruple-whammy of viruses are hitting the US as millions go back to work after the holidays, data shows.

Official figures reveal that infections cause by flu, Covid, RSV (a respiratory illness that causes the cold) and norovirus (sometimes called the stomach flu) all started to surge over the Christmas period, when families gathered to celebrate. And experts say figures will only continue to rise over the coming weeks as the US heads into the peak period of its annual flu season. Data shows that norovirus cases are at their highest level for this time of year since 2012, while RSV hospitalizations are up nearly 40 percent in two weeks.

The mosquito research Gates has been funding since at least 2008 appears to have paid off, turning out flying syringes.

Researchers at the Bill Gates Foundation-backed Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands have joined an international effort to transform mosquitoes into flying syringes. According to a study published late last month in the New England Journal of Medicine, they apparently now have an effective way of using mosquitoes to deliver some protection against malaria in unsuspecting humans — and possibly other payloads in the future as well.

Scientists have long toyed with the idea of transforming mosquitoes into "flying vaccinator[s]."

The new digital ID push centralizes sensitive data, leaving questions about privacy and civil rights unanswered.

At the tail end of the Biden-Harris administration, a bill designed to advance digital ID in federal agencies got pushed through the legal process. The Congress last week passed the GSA Technology Accountability Act, and Biden signed it into law on Dec. 30. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here. Proponents hail the new law as a potential way to usher in “effective and inclusive” governance – but that will depend on the level of support it manages to garner going forward from both the public and private sector, and of course, the federal agencies themselves.

Roughly 800,000 Volkswagen owners had their personal information leaked due to an undiscovered data leak, and 460,000 of those had their precise driving data stored in the car leaked as well.

For context, The WinePress reported last year that all major vehicle brands are tracking and storing very specific personal data in modern vehicles. This includes things such as “driver’s license number, national or state identification number, citizenship status, immigration status, race, national origin, religious or philosophical beliefs, sexual orientation, sexual activity, precise geolocation, health diagnosis data, and genetic information;” and other manufacturers go so far as to collect “consumer’s preferences, characteristics, psychological trends, predispositions, behavior, attitudes, intelligence, abilities, and aptitudes.”

New AI cameras that can catch drunk drivers in the act have been rolled out, with footage revealing the exact moment they were installed.

The state-of-the-art tech, developed by Acusensus, works by scanning passing cars for telltale signs of impaired driving. New footage spots officers carefully placing the cameras at strategic roadside locations in Devon and Cornwall. Swerving, dodgy speeds, or even erratic braking – the cameras spot it all and instantly alert nearby police, who swoop in for a closer look.

Meteorologists are raising alarms over worsening polar vortex conditions that could bring extreme cold and widespread disruptions.

So far, this winter has seen one of the warmest Decembers on record in much of the northern United States. Though many residents experienced snow around the holidays, snow coverage was still at or near 20-year lows. However, the polar vortex could bring severe weather conditions, including heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures, that could affect travel conditions or prompt school closures.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, recently excommunicated by the Vatican, has issued a strong warning about Pope Francis’ collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), which he claims are working to dismantle Christianity.

“Klaus Schwab’s Fourth Industrial Revolution and the agenda of global finance have found an active ally in Pope Francis,” Viganò asserted in a recent video message. “Far from remaining a neutral observer, which would already be unprecedented, Francis has become an enthusiastic collaborator, using his position of moral authority to endorse initiatives that seek to dismantle traditional society.” According to Viganò, this effort isn’t confined to secular institutions.

