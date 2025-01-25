One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The Trump administration has reportedly frozen assistance grants as part of a foreign policy audit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has frozen nearly all aid grants to Ukraine for 90 days, Politico reported on Friday. The move comes after President Donald Trump ordered a review of all foreign assistance. Rubio instructed all diplomatic and consular posts to issue “stop-work orders” on nearly all “existing foreign assistance awards,” Politico said, citing an internal document. According to Politico, the order has “shocked” State Department officials and appears to apply to funding for military assistance to Ukraine.

The private sector should take over responsibility, the outlet has cited a senior official as saying

US President Donald Trump’s administration is not interested in taking part in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the conflict is resolved, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Trump’s team has signaled that it doesn’t intend to engage directly in rebuilding the country, suggesting that this responsibility would be handled by the private sector, the outlet said, citing a senior diplomat. The stance marks a significant shift from the policies of Joe Biden’s administration, which has spent around $100 billion on financial aid and military assistance to Kiev since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, and pledged support with the post-conflict reconstruction.

The Kremlin chief indicated that the two leaders would meet soon, just days after Trump renewed calls to end the "ridiculous war" in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that his country's invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if current US President Donald Trump had been in office in 2022. “I can’t help but agree with (Trump) that if his victory had not been stolen in 2020, then maybe there would not have been the crisis in Ukraine that arose in 2022,” the Kremlin chief told Russian state-run news Channel 24. Putin claimed that his country, which fully invaded Ukraine in February of 2022 under his direct orders, was "always" ready for talks.

Although Washington cut ties with Moscow on the issue, Russia remains open to negotiations, Dmitry Peskov has said

Moscow wants to resume disarmament negotiations with the US as soon as possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday. He stressed that the legal framework for arms control has been “significantly undermined,” and that this is not the fault of Russia, but of the United States – which has unilaterally severed all contacts with Moscow. “In the interest of the entire world and of our countries’ people, we are interested in starting a negotiation process as soon as possible,” Peskov stated.

Trump's special envoy to Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss how he believes the war will eventually end through an economic means amid growing pressure for a peace deal.

"I think we can find a way through some targeted initiatives that don’t have as large an impact on the broader economy..."

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he supports targeted counter-tariffs in response to potential U.S. tariffs, but firmly opposes retaliatory export taxes on Canadian goods. His comments come as more premiers are taking issue with different aspects of the “Team Canada” tariff response. Ottawa’s talks on retaliation have recently escalated to include wider measures, such as dollar-for-dollar counter-tariffs and export taxes, Moe said at a Jan. 22 press conference, following a meeting between the premiers and the prime minister to discuss Canada’s response to U.S. tariff threats.

The US President has named lower taxes and tariffs, and military support for Ottawa as bonuses, were it to join Washington

US President Donald Trump has once again stated that he would love to see Canada become America’s 51st state, promising a list of perks to its citizens. Trump made the remarks, echoing previous numerous suggestions that his his administration would somehow transform Canada into a part of the US, on Friday during a press briefing in North Carolina. ”The Canadian citizens, if that happened, would get a very big tax cut, a tremendous tax cut because they are currently very highly taxed,” he said.

The law replaces the pre-democratic Expropriation Act of 1975

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law a bill that will allow the government to seize land without having to pay compensation, which some in the government say is a threat to private ownership. The law, which replaces the pre-democratic Expropriation Act of 1975, "outlines how expropriation can be done and on what basis" by the state, the government says, according to the BBC. Ramaphosa's party, the African National Congress, or ANC, hailed the law as a "significant milestone." However, some members of the government have signaled they will challenge the legality of the law.

OSLO/WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Denmark agreed on Friday to discuss the Arctic region with Washington, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said, after his first phone call with the top diplomat of the administration of President Donald Trump, who wants control of Greenland.

Rasmussen and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a 20-minute conversation in a "good and constructive tone", discussing Ukraine, European security and the situation in the Middle East, the Danish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The State Department said late on Friday that Rubio had "reaffirmed the strength of the relationship" between the two countries in the call. Trump has expressed an interest in making Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, part of the United States. He has not ruled out using military or economic power to persuade Denmark to hand it over.

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 15 prisoners on Friday in what state media called a humanitarian gesture, two days before an election in which he is set to extend his 31-year rule.

Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is assured of winning a seventh five-year term on Sunday. State media said Lukashenko pardoned eight people convicted of extremist activity and seven sentenced for drug crimes. It did not give any names.

Ahmad Al T. (26), Sulaiman A. (24), and Mahmoud A. (15) arrested for attempted murder. One suspect even laughed during the arrest after the brutal attack.

ASHEVILLE, NC., Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his call for OPEC to cut oil prices to hurt oil-rich Russia's finances and help bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

"One way to stop it quickly is for OPEC to stop making so much money and drop the price of oil.... That war will stop right away," Trump said as he landed in North Carolina to view storm damage.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa held talks in Damascus on Friday including the Kingdom's efforts to remove international sanctions from Syria.

Prince Faisal traveled to Syria for his first official visit there since the downfall of Bashar Assad to meet top officials in the new Syrian administration.The talks with Al-Sharaa focused on “supporting Syria's security, stability and unity,” the foreign ministry said. “The talks also addressed efforts to support Syria's political, humanitarian, and economic aspects, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to lift the sanctions imposed on Syria and provide all forms of assistance and support to Syria during this critical phase to restore stability across its entire territory and revive its national institutions in a manner that aligns with the aspirations and hopes of the Syrian people,” the statement said.

UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN chief Antonio Guterres called Friday for the “immediate and unconditional” release of all humanitarian staff held by Yemen’s Houthis, saying the rebel group had detained seven United Nations workers.

The Iran-backed Houthis have held dozens of workers from the United Nations and other aid groups since the middle of last year, including 13 UN staff since last June.

“Their continued arbitrary detention is unacceptable,” Guterres said in a statement, adding that the “continued targeting of UN personnel and its partners negatively impacts our ability to assist millions of people in need in Yemen.”

"The Iranian regime is weaker than ever before with few friends left. Few expected Assad would fall and the same will happen in Iran. The people will overthrow the regime soon. Free Iran," Congressman Joe Wilson tweeted Friday.

President Donald Trump's policy on Iran may depart from the maximum pressure campaign of sanctions which defined his first term, Alexander Farley of the Woodrow Wilson Center told Iran International.

Trump has excoriated his predecessor Joe Biden for allowing Iran to rake in more revenue from oil sales to boost armed allies in the region. Newly appointed aides have pledged to revive a so-called maximum pressure campaign of sanctions on Iran to compel it to drop its disputed nuclear program. But Trump's public break with two officials who helped mastermind the strategy may indicate a new tack on how to deal with Washington's Mideast arch-enemy.

Israel decides not to cancel the hostage deal despite Hamas' violation

Despite Hamas’ violation of the ceasefire terms by planning to release four female IDF soldiers instead of civilians on Saturday, Israel at this time does not plan to cancel the ceasefire deal, Israeli media reported Friday evening. Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas is supposed to free the female civilian hostages before the female soldiers and the men who are included in the list of 33 hostages set to be released in the deal’s first phase. Hamas told Israel it plans to free IDF soldiers Karina Ariev, Danielle Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag on Saturday. The IDF has informed their families but also told them there might still be changes.

Hamas Political Bureau member Osama Hamdan said in a January 20, 2025 show on Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) that he believes that the "Al-Aqsa Flood Battle" launched a "great war of liberation for the sake of liberating Jerusalem and Palestine." He said that this was not just a military operation or a war of self-defense, but rather a "qualitative leap" in the Palestinians' war of liberation, bringing it to a "new level of confrontation with the enemy."

Osama Hamdan: "We believe that the October 7 Al-Aqsa Flood Battle launched the great war of liberation, for the sake of liberating Jerusalem and Palestine. We believe that this was not just a military operation, and that the path of the 471 days [of war] has not been one of self-defense.

Following legislation passed by the Knesset banning UNRWA’s operation on Israeli land, Israel's Ambassador to the UN informs Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the "Palestinian refugee" agency must cease its operations in Jerusalem, and evacuate all premises in the city by January 30.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, on Friday informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter that the "Palestinian refugee" agency UNRWA must “cease its operations in Jerusalem, and evacuate all premises in which it operates in the city” by January 30. The notification follows the law which was passed by the Knesset in October banning UNRWA’s operation on Israeli land, and which takes effect on January 30.

United States Marines began their deployment to the southern border on Friday, January 24, as part of a 1,500-strong military force aimed at helping secure the border with Mexico under the new Trump administration. The move aims to bolster efforts to halt the flow of migrants attempting to cross the border illegally.

These forces will assist in detecting, monitoring, maintaining, and constructing physical barriers. The Marine Corps units dispatched for this mission hail from Camp Pendleton, California, including a detachment from the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and a detachment from the 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group.

State and local law enforcement officials will soon be deputized to assist federal immigration agents in ongoing enforcement and deportation operations across the country, according to Trump’s White Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. The deputations were announced by Miller on Friday, with the addendum that those state and local officials who stand in the way of federal action will be arrested and prosecuted under the law.

“So this is an example of how President Trump is unleashing a vast and broad array of federal statutory authorities to secure the homeland,” Miller said. He continued: “The Secretary of Homeland Security has the authority to deputize both federal law enforcement, as well as state and local law enforcement, and the National Guard to conduct immigration enforcement activities.”

A shift in border security leaves no room for escape.

On Thursday, Mexico denied a U.S. military aircraft permission to land, causing an unexpected setback for the Trump administration’s immigration policies aimed at deporting individuals back to Mexico.

This information was disclosed by two U.S. defense officials and a third source familiar with the circumstances. According to NBC News, The situation involved two Air Force C-17 planes bound for Guatemala, each carrying approximately 80 passengers. These flights successfully took off from the United States carrying deportees, but the third flight, which was scheduled to land in Mexico, never commenced its journey.

President Donald Trump has declared his intention to sign an executive order aimed at fundamentally reforming or potentially dismantling the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

During a visit to North Carolina, Trump criticized FEMA’s performance, suggesting that disaster response responsibilities should be shifted to state governments. This proposal comes as Trump prepares to tour fire-ravaged neighborhoods in Los Angeles, California. “I’ll also be signing an executive order to begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA or maybe getting rid of FEMA,” Trump told the reporters during the press conference.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday the United States was renewing its membership in an international accord that critics say aims to limit abortion access for millions of women and girls around the world.

"Today, the United States informed signatories of the Geneva Consensus Declaration of our intent to rejoin immediately," Rubio said in a statement late on Friday. The Geneva Consensus Declaration (GCD) was co-sponsored by the United States, Brazil, Uganda, Egypt, Hungary, and Indonesia in 2020.

The Senate on Friday night will vote on whether to confirm President Trump’s Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth after Senators voted on Thursday 51-49 to invoke cloture and break the filibuster.

Two toxic RINO Senators, Lisa Murkowski (AK) and Susan Collins (ME) voted against advancing Hegseth’s nomination to a final floor vote. On Wednesday, Fox News’ Chad Pergram reported that GOP Senators Murkowski, Collins and Mitch McConnell may all vote against Hegseth in the final floor vote.

President Donald J. Trump has terminated the security detail for Dr. Anthony Fauci, which was being paid for by American taxpayers through the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Previously, Dr. Fauci was provided a security detail by the U.S. Marshals Service, which cost taxpayers around $15 million over the period of just two years. After the U.S. Marshals canceled their security detail for Fauci last month, a private contractor was hired at taxpayer expense.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) pushed for removing Fauci’s security earlier this week, stating: “I wish him nothing but peace, but he needs to pay for his own limos.” Following Trump’s order, Fauci will now have to pay for security out of his own pocket.

A commercial poultry farm named Crescent Duck Farm, located in Aquebogue on Long Island, New York, is facing a devastating situation as health officials have uncovered several cases of bird flu among its flock.

This farm, which is notably the last remaining commercial duck farm on Long Island, has been forced into a severe response to the outbreak. According to reports from the Suffolk County Department of Health, the owner of the farm noticed symptoms indicating that his flock was unwell just last week. Following this initial observation, health authorities conducted tests that confirmed the presence of bird flu on January 17.

PayPal's internal documents reveal a politically charged decision-making process behind Covid-era account closures.

It seemed pretty obvious as it was happening – but now there appears to be proof that PayPal was punishing users for their Covid-era speech that didn’t align with official narratives. One of the critics of pandemic mandates that got “debanked” is UsForThem founder Molly Kingsley, who has been told by PayPal that her account got frozen because it was used to receive donations, and that was found to be outside the payment giant’s “acceptable use” rules. The parent campaign group and Kingsley were vocal critics of obligatory Covid vaccination of children, forcing them to wear face masks, as well as school closures.

What's not to hate about this project? And who voted for it? Certainly NOT Trump's supporters...

On his first full day as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump publicly announced that he is directing the U.S. government to support a planned $500 billion infrastructure project to enable the creation of superintelligence.

Known as “The Stargate Project,” the new company has already started building 10 data centers in Texas, and plans to soon expand the construction of data centers and energy infrastructure across the U.S. While “The Stargate Project” will be privately funded, Trump said that he will use his powers as president to ensure its rapid realization, in order to stay ahead of China and other competitors in AI development. “I will help a lot through emergency declarations, because we have an emergency, we have to get this stuff built,” Trump said.

Scientists say AI has crossed a critical 'red line' after demonstrating how two popular large language models could clone themselves.

Scientists say artificial intelligence (AI) has crossed a critical "red line" and has replicated itself. In a new study, researchers from China showed that two popular large language models (LLMs) could clone themselves. "Successful self-replication under no human assistance is the essential step for AI to outsmart [humans], and is an early signal for rogue AIs," the researchers wrote in the study, published Dec. 9, 2024 to the preprint database arXiv. In the study, researchers from Fudan University used LLMs from Meta and Alibaba to determine whether a self-replicating AI could multiply beyond control. Across 10 trials, the two AI models created separate and functioning replicas of themselves in 50% and 90% of cases, respectively — suggesting AI may already have the capacity to go rogue. However, the study has not yet been peer-reviewed, so it's not clear if the disturbing results can be replicated by other researchers.

UFO whistleblowers are set to expose an '80-year cover-up' of the existence of non-human existence in an upcoming documentary.

Approximately 34 current and former senior members of the US government, military and intelligence community are also set to disclose details about a worldwide race to verse engineer alien technology. 'The Age of Disclosure,' by filmmaker Dan Farah, will premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas this March. The film claims there has been an 80-year cover-up of the existence of extraterrestrial intelligence and a secret war among nations racing to reverse engineer UFO technology — one that the US has long been a key player in.

Sheila Gunn Reid checks in from the Swiss town of St. Moritz, where global elites land their private jets and board private helicopters before travelling to the World Economic Forum in Davos to push carbon taxes on the rest of us.

Since at least 2020, the World Economic Forum has argued in favor of giving nature, rivers, valleys, and streams personhood.

According to a previous article on the WEF website, granting legal personhood to forests, rivers, and species could give them the best chance of survival and renewal. But in order to do this, the paganist group claims, “you must listen to and understand the language of nature” itself. The pagan movement to grant nature personhood took off last year when Canada classified the Quebec River a person under the law. This label protects the river from harm by humans. On Thursday, a Davos speaker again encouraged world leaders to start granting personhood to nature.

