The 'Axis of Upheaval' is on the march—and the U.S. must figure out how to respond.

If it feels like the world is on fire right now, that's because it is. From Ukraine to Syria to the Korean Peninsula, a widening array of conflicts is raising questions among defense experts: Is it 1914 again? 1939? Has World War III already started and we're just now figuring it out? For retired Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, who served as Donald Trump's second national security adviser from 2017–2018, the answer is clear. "I think we're on the cusp of a world war," McMaster told The Free Press. "There's an economic war going on. There are real wars going on in Europe and across the Middle East, and there's a looming war in the Pacific. And I think the only way to prevent these wars from cascading further is to convince these adversaries they can't accomplish their objectives through the use of force."

…take advantage of the fact that commercial flights are still in operation.

In a sign of likely more bad things to come for Assad forces, Syria's closest powerful ally Russia has ordered all of its civilian nationals to leave the country as the al-Qaeda linked group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham continues its shock offensive, making its way south from captured Aleppo area to Hama and Homs into the heart of the country. "Russia on Friday urged its citizens to leave Syria, as rebel forces in the country press a lightning offensive against Moscow-ally Bashar al-Assad's government," AFP confirms. The Russian embassy in Damascus issued an alert telling citizens "to leave the country on commercial flights through airports in operation" while underscoring "difficult military and political situation" in Syria.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also traveled to the Syrian capital this week to meet with Assad to pledge the Islamic Republic's full support.

The Islamic Republic of Iran began evacuating its Quds Force's personnel and military officials from Syria into neighboring countries such as Iraq and Lebanon, The New York Times reported late Friday, citing regional and Iranian officials. The officials said that within the Quds Force, two of their top generals fled to Iraq. This move comes as rebels who oppose Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad have been seizing cities that are a threat to his rule. The NYT report also noted the evacuation of diplomatic staff of the Islamic Republic, their families, and Iranian civilians from the country as well.

The IDF announced that it was reinforcing the Golan Heights with additional troops, saying it would "not tolerate threats near the Israeli border."

A second front opened in the Syrian Civil War on Friday following several uprisings in southern Syria, which led regime forces to flee several key cities in the region. At least four people were killed and 16 injured in clashes between Druze militias and regime security forces in Sweida, according to local media. Militias took control of the main police station and the biggest civilian prison hours after hundreds of people protested in a main square demanding the downfall of President Bashar al-Assad. Later in the day, the major military headquarters in the nearby town of Harek was captured.

The Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces has taken full control of the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor, according to Reuters

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US-backed military coalition dominated by Kurdish groups, has seized the eastern Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, according to Reuters. Two security sources based in eastern Syria have reportedly told the outlet that the SDF had taken full control of the city by Friday afternoon. SDF forces also reportedly control several neighborhoods in Aleppo that are encircled by islamist insurgents.

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Syrian Kurdish fighters, seized the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor and a nearby Iraqi-Syrian border crossing used by Iran to arm Lebanon's Hezbollah, Reuters reported on Friday.

The Al-Bukamal crossing fell under SDF control on Friday, Reuters said citing two Syrian army sources. The border crossing in Deir ez-Zor was a key channel used by the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to transport weapons to Lebanon through Syria. Losing the Iraqi crossing could represent a huge blow to the regional hegemony Iran built up in the wake of the US invasion of Iraq and effectively split a so-called Shi'ite crescent spanning from the Iranian plateau to the Mediterranean.

The Jordanian embassy to the United States on Saturday denied a Friday report from the Wall Street Journal that claimed Jordan had encouraged Syrian President Bashar Assad to continue to rule Syria from exile.

The embassy condemned the report as "entirely unfounded and false."

This report compiles clips from the MEMRI TV archive of Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani, leader of Syria's Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the group he initially established as Al-Qaeda's affiliate in Syria, called Jabhat Al-Nusra and later Jabhat Fath Al-Sham.

Starting with his first interview, conducted by Al Jazeera in December 2013, when his face was not shown, these MEMRI TV clips document his statements through 2020. MEMRI has the largest archive of translations of clips of jihadis over the past 25 years.

‘If they really make them turn — all of them — it’s going to be a huge jump,’ says Grossi as Tehran begins feeding new centrifuges and enriching uranium to 60%

Iran stands poised to “quite dramatically” increase its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium as it has started cascades of advanced centrifuges, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency warned Friday. The comments from Rafael Mariano Grossi came just hours after Iran said it conducted a successful space launch with its heaviest payload ever, the latest for its program that the West alleges improves Tehran’s ballistic missile program. The launch of the Simorgh rocket comes as Iran’s nuclear program now enriches uranium at 60%, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%. While Iran maintains its program is peaceful, officials in the Islamic Republic increasingly threaten to potentially seek the bomb and an intercontinental ballistic missile that would allow Tehran to use the weapon against distant foes like the United States.

Sources tell ToI that after Biden requested terror leaders’ expulsion, president-elect’s team urged reversal of move, deeming Doha’s mediation critical to get a deal before Jan. 20

At the behest of officials from US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team, Qatar summoned Hamas leaders back to Doha this week in order to revive hostage negotiations, two sources familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel on Friday. Qatar booted the Hamas leaders in late October, with Biden administration officials telling The Times of Israel that they requested Doha order their expulsion due to the terror group’s months-long refusal to constructively engage in negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

A British merchant vessel was attacked by Houthi terrorists 105 nautical miles north of Yemen's Hodediah on Friday, United Kingdom's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on X/Twitter.

The United Kingdom's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the ship was listing on its side and drifting in position, the ship is a hazard to shipping in the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, and that the crew was evacuated to Djibouti by coalition forces.

Russia’s brand-new hypersonic ballistic system could be deployed in the neighboring country in the second half of 2025

After the presidents of Russia and Belarus signed security agreements in Minsk on Friday, Alexander Lukashenko asked Vladimir Putin about obtaining some of Moscow’s cutting-edge Oreshnik missiles. Putin said that the missiles could be deployed in Belarus in the second half of 2025, when the system fully enters service. Oreshnik missiles are capable of carrying kinetic warheads that strike at hypersonic speeds, that is up to Mach 10. Russia has already placed nuclear weapons in Belarus and expanded its nuclear protection to include Belarus as part of their Union State partnership.

The reported meetings will come just days after the French leader’s minority government was toppled by parliament

French President Emmanuel Macron will host a bilateral meeting on Saturday with US President-elect Donald Trump, ahead of the re-opening ceremony for the newly restored Notre-Dame Cathedral, national media reported on Friday. France24, citing the Elysee Palace, said the sit-down with Trump will be followed by talks with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. While it is unclear whether the three political figures will hold a trilateral meeting, or if Trump will hold separate talks with Zelensky, Ukraine is hoping this will happen, AFP cited a government source in Kiev as saying.

As we approach the momentous return of Donald J. Trump to the US Presidency, preparations are reportedly in course to get Ukraine ready for the ‘day-after’ the war.

A report from Spanish paper El Mundo (behind a paywall) shows the Western powers preparing a ‘golden exile’ in London for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. That would follow a ‘peace agreement’ with Russia, according to ‘rumors’ emanating from Ukrainian diplomats. Conflict Watcher reported: “The newspaper claims that Ukrainian diplomats believe Zelensky is expected to be sent to London while Ukraine gears up for presidential and parliamentary elections.

Strategic bridge has been targeted by Ukraine forces several times...

Ukraine has launched another attack utilizing aerial and seaborne drones on Russia's Crimean port city of Kerch, the Russian military confirmed Friday. The attack temporarily halted traffic on the large Crimea Bridge, which links the Black Sea peninsula to mainland Russia and has come under major attack several times since the Ukraine war's start. Crimea has been hit on a semi-regular basis by Ukrainian drones and missiles, which often try to reach the Russian Navy's Black Sea fleet's operations in Sevastopol. Russia has reportedly in the last months been forced to transfer some naval assets to the Caspian Sea for greater protection.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has taken another drastic step in its gun control crusade, announcing an immediate ban on 324 additional firearms.

These newly prohibited models join the over 2,000 makes already outlawed in Canada under a sweeping anti-gun agenda. But the controversy doesn’t end there. The Trudeau administration revealed that some of these confiscated firearms could be donated to Ukraine. The ban, announced Thursday by Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, eliminates the legal use, sale, and importation of these firearms, with only limited exceptions for transport or transfer. This, LeBlanc claimed, is part of a broader effort to combat “gun violence.”

Rather than campaigning against Pierre Poilievre—who has a significant lead over Trudeau in the polls—Ezra Levant explains why the PM will likely frame the election as 'standing up' to Trump.

One said, "Reminds me of my homeland, Punjab

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday apologized for his attempt to impose martial law this week but did not resign, defying intense pressure to step down even from some in his ruling party and only hours ahead of a planned impeachment vote.

Yoon said he would not seek to avoid legal and political responsibility for his decision to declare martial law for the first time in South Korea since 1980. He said the decision was born of desperation. The speech was the embattled leader's first public appearance since he rescinded the martial law order early on Wednesday, just six hours after it was declared and after parliament defied military and police cordons to vote against the decree. "I am very sorry and would like to sincerely apologize to the people who were shocked," Yoon said in a televised address to the nation, during which he bowed.

The Constitutional Court in the European Union (EU) and NATO member state Romania has canceled its presidential elections just days before a scheduled vote, claiming a Russian interference campaign is the reason a pro-Trump candidate populist was the favorite to win the race.

Romanian judges annulled the second round of the presidential elections as polls suggested populist, NATO-critical candidate Călin Georgescu, who won a surprise victory in the election’s first round, was likely to win Sunday’s vote. According to the court, Georgescu benefits from an influence campaign on social media platforms like TikTok, similar to some run by the Russian government.

President-elect Donald Trump convened a high-profile meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, and top executives from pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Eli Lilly, as well as representatives from the industry lobbying group PhRMA, Axios reported.

The meeting also included Trump’s incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles. While specific details of the discussions remain under wraps, the convergence of these influential figures suggests a potential re-evaluation of existing health partnerships and policies.

The "fat lady sang," but the negotiations are still not over (watch the video).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has mandated testing of the nation’s milk supply due to growing concerns over bird flu, first identified in a Texas cow in March. The virus has since affected over 710 dairy herds across 15 states, with California experiencing the most cases. There have been 58 human infections, including a child from the San Francisco Bay Area.

Under the new federal order, regulators can collect samples for testing from dairy farms and during milk transportation or processing. Private laboratories must report any positive findings. Initially, this testing program will be implemented in California, Colorado, Michigan, Mississippi, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. The USDA indicated that the order aims to “identify where the disease is present, monitor trends, and help states identify potentially affected herds.”

A terrifying flesh-eating parasite that eats animals from the inside out is pouring across the US border from cattle imported from Mexico.

The parasite, commonly called a New World screwworm, was eliminated in North America in the late 19th century, but has made a return as cattle from Panama are being smuggled into the nation. The US Department of Agriculture (USAD) was alerted about the invasion last month after livestock at the border was infected, warning the parasite could have moved into the nation. Screwworm larvae are creamy white in color and are deposited on the edge of superficial wounds.

The winds of Washington are blowing icy cold for TikTok this December. A federal appeals court panel handed down a ruling today that could send the app packing— or at least force it into a kind of corporate divorce.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has today declared the law threatening TikTok’s existence to be totally constitutional, leaving the platform to fight for its digital life. In short, TikTok has until mid-January to break ties with its Beijing-based parent, ByteDance, or risk an outright ban in the United States.

More than 1,000,000 fewer native-born Americans are employed than last year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The number of foreign-born workers employed increased by roughly 400,000 year-over-year in November, while 1,094,000 fewer native workers were employed, BLS data shows. The large disparity is partly driven by a decrease in the number of native-born Americans employed of 215,000 from October to November.

Fifty years ago, the Minneapolis Tribune reported a silver lining in an otherwise gloomy economic climate.

“Christmas tree prices aren’t expected to rise this season,” the newspaper reported in November 1974, “a small solace for many struggling Minnesota families.” That month, the annual rate of inflation hit a peak of 12.2 percent. It would fall to 5.0 percent in December 1976 before peaking again at 14.6 percent in March 1980. Between 1970 and 1979, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 86.9 percent compared to 24.0 percent from 1960 to 1969.

The Commonwealth Bank (CBA), Australia’s largest bank, is facing harsh criticism after it announced plans to charge customers a $3 fee to withdraw cash as part of a growing trend in Australia to go cashless. However, after facing immediate backlash, CBA has said they are delaying plans to implement this fee.

The Guardian reported on Tuesday: Australia’s biggest bank announced that customers with a legacy “complete access” account would be shifted into a different product from January 6, with a withdrawal fee “when you take money out at a branch, post office or by phone”.

The potential dangers of artificial intelligence have long been codified into our popular culture, well before the technology became a reality. Usually these fictional accounts portray AI as a murderous entity that comes to the “logical conclusion” that human beings are a parasitic species that needs to be eradicated.

Keep in mind that most of these stories are written by progressives out of Hollywood and are mostly a reflection of their own philosophies. Some of these predictive fantasies take a deeper look into our dark relationship with technology. In 1965, Jean Luc Godard released a film called Alphaville which portrayed a society completely micromanaged by a cold and soulless robotic intelligence. Humanity gives itself over to a binary-brained overlord because they are tricked into believing a ruler devoid of emotion would be free from bias or corruption.

Health officials are warning about a drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl that has caused deaths in 37 states in recent years.

The drug, called carfentanil, is a derivative of fentanyl that was designed to tranquilize elephants, and is the most potent commercial opioid on the market. There were 513 overdoses from carfentanil between January 2021 and June 2024, hitting states like Florida and West Virginia the hardest, according to a CDC report published today. But while the overall numbers are low, officials are concerned because the total has increased increased seven-fold in the past year.

Police arrested a Florida teacher after he was allegedly found naked in an elementary school classroom on Thanksgiving Day.

Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) officers responded Nov. 28 to a call at Windmill Point Elementary School after an alarm was triggered, indicating a burglary, according to WPBF 25 News. Responders left the scene after finding no signs of a break-in but were later called back to the scene after the sheriff’s deputy, who lives on campus, called for help. Joe Urias, a teacher at Somerset College Preparatory Academy, was allegedly found naked inside the school, the outlet reported.

Long-Lost Walled Oasis of Khaybar

Dating back to the early Bronze Age, the remains of a long-lost fortified town were uncovered in a Saudi Arabian oasis by archeologists who say the stunning discovery offers evidence of the region’s shift from nomadic roaming to settled urbanization much earlier than researchers previously thought. This find also aligns with the description given in the Bible of this area as a place with a more hospitable climate than today. A French-Saudi research team unearthed the 4,000-year-old hidden town called al-Natah within the walled oasis of Khaybar, a fertile land surrounded by desert in the northwest of the Arabian Peninsula, according to the new study.

Over the past few weeks, hundreds of eyewitnesses have now reported seeing large size UFOs or drones. You can call them whatever you like. Hovering for hours, not minutes, over parts of the United States, from Arizona to New Jersey to North Carolina, all across the United States.

