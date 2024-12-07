One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Aaron Siri: In our case against FDA, the Court just ordered FDA to produce an additional million pages of Pfizer C19 trial documents that FDA tried to hide from the public. Another giant win for transparency.

FDA wanted 75+ years to produce these documents and is has worked very hard to get there, this time by hiding a million pages from the Court and the plaintiff.

FDA clearly lacks confidence in the review it conducted to license Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine because it is doing everything possible to prevent independent scientists from conducting an independent review.

In his decision and order today, Judge Pittman quoted Patrick Henry: “The liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be, secure, when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them.” We should all be grateful to Judge Pittman for siding with transparency.

Decision

Share

Related articles: