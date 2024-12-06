One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

December 5, 2024

Billionaire globalist Bill Gates is facing a massive backlash after casually referring to India as a “kind of laboratory to try things out” during a podcast with Reid Hoffman. For many Indians, this statement exposed the arrogance of Gates and his belief that he could treat sovereign nations as mere testing grounds for his globalist experiments.

According to Gates, India is where “things are proven” before being unleashed on the rest of the world—a chilling revelation of his approach to using one of the world’s largest populations as a tool for his agenda.

Exploiting the Vulnerable

Gates also boasted that the Gates Foundation’s largest office outside the U.S. operates in India and that the majority of its pilot projects are being rolled out there. But are these projects about helping India—or exploiting its population under the guise of “philanthropy”?

Investigative journalist Vijay Patel minced no words: “India is a laboratory, and we Indians are guinea pigs for Bill Gates.” Patel’s sentiment is echoed by millions who see Gates’ actions as part of a larger globalist agenda to control food systems, healthcare, and even basic freedoms.

“Climate Vaccines” and Experimental Programs

In the same interview, Gates unveiled plans for “climate vaccines” for cows—an experiment to modify their microbiomes so they emit no greenhouse gases. This dystopian idea is just the tip of the iceberg. The Gates Foundation’s track record of “philanthropic experiments” in India is far from clean.

Filmmaker Mikki Willis, director of the Plandemic documentary, revealed horrifying details of Gates Foundation projects in India. He uncovered stories of children being subjected to experimental vaccines under the false pretense of receiving vitamins. Parents in impoverished villages were deceived, and girls were reportedly taken without consent to receive cervical cancer vaccines. Many returned paralyzed—some never returned at all.

Sterilization Scandals and Corruption

Willis wasn’t the only one to sound the alarm. Investigative journalist Ben Swann exposed claims that thousands—possibly half a million—girls were sterilized as a result of Gates Foundation vaccine trials. The fallout was so severe that the Indian Parliament launched an investigation, uncovering seven deaths directly linked to the project. Corruption ran rampant: politicians were bribed, and basic ethical standards were ignored.

Globalist Agenda Unmasked

Gates’ recent comments expose an elitist mindset behind his so-called philanthropy. For Gates, India isn’t a nation of people with rights and dignity—it’s a petri dish for testing globalist schemes before rolling them out worldwide.

This isn’t charity—it’s exploitation. And it’s another reminder of the dangers of unchecked power in the hands of billionaires pushing globalist agendas. For the people of India and beyond, the message is clear: resist the experiments and reclaim your sovereignty from those who see you as nothing more than a statistic in their grand designs.

