By Sally Beck December 5, 2024

Last month we published Brianne Dressen’s story. Today, the mother of two, disabled in AstraZeneca’s US covid vaccine trial, recounts her personal experience of the American health system’s failure to help her despite promising they would. The book, Worth A Shot? Secrets of the Clinical Trial Participant Who Inspired a Global Movement – Brianne Dressen’s Story by Caroline Pover, has more details. All proceeds go UKCVFamily and React19, charities supporting the vaccine injured and bereaved.

When thousands of covid vaccine-injured US citizens reached out to their health system for help, they expected an urgent co-ordinated effort to support them. What happened was a double cover-up. While regulatory bodies hid damning trial data, they simultaneously played cat and mouse with victims, dismissing their disabling health issues as psychological.

Desperately unwell and in need of medical support, the injured sent individual pleas and a detailed science-based petition written by a Doctor of Chemistry headlined ‘PLEASE HELP US’. The White House and regulatory bodies got copies; all had publicly claimed they would address vaccination harm.

It was submitted shortly after Heidi Ferrer, a successful Californian screenwriter and mother to a disabled son, committed suicide in May 2021. Ms Ferrer, 50, best known for the TV series Dawson’s Creek, had long covid, recovered 75 per cent of her health, received the vaccine and crashed, left with 15 per cent function of her normal capacity. Her husband Nick Guthe, who described his wife as ‘sunshine in a dress’, left her alone for just five minutes. Not wanting to burden her family further, she took her own life. This was despite reassurances that the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) were about to start studying hundreds of vaccine victims. In a cruel irony, the NIH, the primary agency in the US for biomedical and public health analysis, took Ms Ferrer’s body parts for research.

The professional petition was based on hundreds of emails sent to Brianne Dressen, a vaccine-injured preschool teacher who set up React19, a charity for the vaccine-injured and bereaved which has 36,000 members. Her husband Dr Brian Dressen (chemistry PhD) wrote it, and Dr Danice Hertz, a retired vaccine injured gastroenterologist from Los Angeles, edited it.

Often in tears, Mrs Dressen read hundreds of emails as people who had ‘done the right thing’, described their myriad vaccine-induced health issues. They were scared and alone with no help. One said: ‘I feel as though my time is running out.’ Another said: ‘It has been six months with no end in sight.’

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) responsible for public health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who decide public health policies, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) who record adverse drug events submitted by healthcare professionals and the public, and the White House, received copies. Only the FDA responded but did nothing.

Dr Avindra Nath, director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) at the NIH, was co-ordinating a hands-on vaccine injured study. Mrs Dressen said he and his staff personally met hundreds of citizens with severe adverse reactions at their fortified headquarters in Maryland, flying them in at a rate of two people per week.

She was number one participant and trusted the NIH to take care of them. Dr Nath gave the impression that he and his colleagues were going way beyond their job descriptions. Mrs Dressen said: ‘Dr Nath was so kind and would make so much time for us, even making the effort to talk to us on Sundays. He was soft-spoken, and his voice felt like a rare source of comfort coming from someone who represented the government. He always signed his emails “Avi” rather than using his full name or title.’

She met him in June 2021, eight months after she developed debilitating paraesthesia in AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial. Keen to help, the NIH paid for Dr and Mrs Dressen to fly four-and-a-half hours to their facility. They provided them with accommodation in a nearby hotel for a week, and transport to and from the NIH where a different set of tests were conducted daily. Tests confirmed Mrs Dressen had nerve damage to her leg, memory loss, and issues with her autonomic nervous system that explained the problems affecting her digestive, urinary, circulatory and cardiovascular systems. The NIH diagnosed her with ‘post vaccine neuropathy’, not a psychological condition, and agreed that intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) was the best treatment. IVIG treats autoimmune and inflammatory conditions with antibodies derived from healthy plasma. It is almost impossible to access in the UK because of cost.

The NIH also spoke directly to doctors and specialists on behalf of the study participants and encouraged medics to take their patients’ concerns seriously. Mrs Dressen was amazed that an official was not only listening to her and the other vaccine-injured, but also taking action on their behalf.

Through Facebook, Mrs Dressen was in contact with thousands of victims, reassuring them that the NIH would ensure that trial clinics, vaccine manufacturers and medical professionals recognised their injuries and would work out treatment protocols. This was a cruel NIH ruse that stopped them speaking publicly to undermine the vaccine rollout.

While the NIH continued with their ‘study’, the Mayo Clinic, a US academic research centre, planned to publish case histories in a respected medical journal. When Mrs Dressen enthusiastically informed Dr Nath of this, he dismissed the paper saying case studies were not research and would not get published, adding: ‘It is best to leave it to the NIH to produce reports on vaccine adverse reactions.’

As Mrs Dressen was discharged, Dr Nath told her: ‘We know you and your friends are talking online, but we need you to be quiet until we know more and get this publicised appropriately.’ This surprised Mrs Dressen. How did he know about their social media groups and why was he bringing them up?

While at the NIH, Mrs Dressen met a female NIH employee called Casey who had also suffered a severe neurological reaction to her covid vaccine. Casey had heard about the study being run by her employer through one of the Facebook groups. She wanted to join. Casey had been begging her employers for help for months, while in August 2021, Dr Nath insisted in an interview with a medical journal that of 36,000 NIH employees, he knew none with serious vaccine injury. Casey then discovered the study was set up differently from other NIH studies and reported her concerns to their Internal Review Board (IRB). The IRB is responsible for ensuring the integrity of data and that studies followed ethical guidelines.

She asked Dr Nath why standard NIH protocols were not being followed and wondered why she, Casey, was excluded from the study. Mrs Dressen said: ‘Casey said Dr Nath looked her straight in the eye and flatly denied that there was any research going on. She kept pushing, and Dr Nath continued denying. In desperation, Casey named every single person participating in the study, and every single person that had physically been to NIH headquarters.’ He was shocked.

Toward the end of summer 2021, Mrs Dressen and Dr Hertz, the number two study participant, were getting mixed messages from the injured introduced to Dr Nath. Some were rejected from participating in the study, whereas before the NIH had welcomed everyone. Then some were being told no research was going on. Dr Nath stopped responding to emails and despite having reassured the injured their health problems were real he diminished them in the media.

Desperate to alert the unvaccinated of the hidden dangers, Mrs Dressen began speaking with the New York Times who planned a feature centred around Ms Ferrer’s suicide. She sent the journalist scientific articles about serious adverse reactions to vaccines and introduced her to Dr Nath saying he would corroborate all vaccine injury details. But the story was ‘spiked’ after the journalist was told not to write anything that would make the vaccines look bad. Had that come from Dr Nath or the journalist’s editor?

The Wall Street Journal needed a quote from Dr Nath, and their journalist spoke to Mrs Dressen regularly to clarify details. Then he suddenly stopped calling without explanation. Later he explained Dr Nath had said that covid was dangerous and it would be irresponsible to run a story dissuading people from having the vaccine.

The Los Angeles Times did run a story, but the quote attributed to the NIH minimised the issue stating that cases of injury were ‘extremely rare’. Dr Nath insisted he had been misquoted, but the journalist fiercely defended his professionalism. It seems Dr Nath was minimising vaccine harms in public while recognising their seriousness in private.

Mrs Dressen and the others were devastated when their study of just 23 patients, 92 per cent of whom were female with a median age of 40, and all of whom had reported neurological symptoms within a month of vaccination, came to nothing. This was despite the study’s conclusion that ‘a variety of neuropathic symptoms may manifest after SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations’. It also stated that after treatment with steroids and IVIG, patients’ symptoms had resolved, not an experience shared by Mrs Dressen or Dr Hertz who continue to suffer. Titled Neuropathic Symptoms with SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination, lead authors Dr Nath and Dr Farinaz Safavi, an assistant clinical investigator with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the study has languished in pre-print since 2022, with no journals keen to publish or peer-review it. Odd for an official study produced by the country’s official source of public health analysis.

In July 2021, the NIH did persuade Psychiatry Onlineto publish just two case studies (remember, Dr Nath had insisted case studies were not research) in response to videos circulating on social media showing harrowing pictures of the vaccine-injured shaking and with tremors. The case studies were a previously healthy 38-year-old female with no co-morbidities, who experienced ‘weakness’ in her face 20 minutes after her first Pfizer jab. The following day she was hospitalised and diagnosed with Bell’s palsy and stroke symptoms with left-sided weakness. The second woman, 36, again previously healthy, received two Moderna shots four weeks apart. After the second she developed severe fatigue, tremor, upper body and right-sided weakness which doctors said was likely due to anxiety. The study emphasised the vaccine’s safety and efficacy and said that Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) post-jab was responsible. They dismissed very real physical vaccine injuries as ‘all in the mind’.

Then the NIH shut their larger study down, cancelled Mrs Dressen’s proposed second visit, and left the vaccine-injured without a federal response to their conditions. ‘I had done everything the right way, without fuss,’ Mrs Dressen said. ‘People trusted me. I can never forgive myself for unintentionally leading them on.’

The NIH, Dr Nath, and Senator Ron Johnson, who supported the vaccine-injured, were contacted for comment, but none responded.

Footnote: Dr Brian Dressen read the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson covid vaccine clinical trial reports published on the European Medical Agency (EMA) website. They made him physically vomit. He told his wife: ‘They are all going to injure people the way you’ve been injured. They knew this before the jabs were rolled out to the public.’

