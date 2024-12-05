One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

December 5, 2024

The former vice president of Pfizer has blown the whistle in an explosive testimony to warn the public that Covid “vaccines” were “designed intentionally to harm the people who received them.”

Dr. Mike Yeadon testified that the Covid mRNA shots are “masquerading as vaccines.”

Yeadon is a British retired pharmacologist.

After he left the pharmaceutical industry, Yeadon started raising concerns about mRNA “vaccines” during the pandemic.

Until 2011, he served as the chief scientist and vice president of the allergy and respiratory research division of the drug company Pfizer.

He is also the co-founder and former CEO of the biotechnology company Ziarco.

Dr. Yeadon issued his whistleblowing statement in a video testimony for the Northern Island Parliament.

However, rather than rely on lawmakers and government officials to convey his message to the public, Yeadon has just released his entire video statement online.

At the opening of his statement, Yeadon declares:

“In the next 15 minutes or so, I would like to address those of you who’ve been vaccines injured, or bereaved, and also those of you who are involved in the political process in Northern Ireland as well as anywhere else in the world who might hear me.

“At the end of this process, I hope you will believe what I’m going to tell you.

“Which, shockingly, is that the material masquerading as ‘vaccines’ were designed intentionally to harm the people who receive them.

“I’m probably the most qualified former pharmaceutical company researcher executive in the world speaking out on this matter.

“Since I spent my entire career in the business of working with teams designing molecules to be new potential medicines, I think I am qualified to comment on it.

“And that is my shocking judgment that has only been reinforced over the last almost four years since I first said it.

“I also have some suggestions for what we can do together to fight against the global crime which is ongoing.”

Yeadon continues by explaining how the vaccines are designed and detailed evidence to support the allegations that they are designed to harm and kill people.

He revealed that Big Pharma vaccine scientists discuss at length how they can “hit a particular molecular target” in order to do the most damage to a person.

Yeadon argues that scientists with no ties to the vaccines should be able to see that the harm they cause could not be an accident and could only ever be part of the design.

WATCH:

Yeadon bombshell statement comes after he made similar remarks during a seperate testimony last month.

The former top Pfizer executive provided a stunning video statement to the Impfopfer Resistance Conference held in Vienna, Austria in early November.

During his 15-minute statement, Dr. Yeadon made staggering allegations against Pfizer and the wider “vaccine” industry.

He asserted that the Covid mRNA injections were developed with the intention of depopulating the human race.

“The purported ‘vaccines’ against this alleged illness COVID-19 were, in my view, deliberately designed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility,” Yeadon warned.

WATCH:

The statement from Dr. Yeadon follows a chilling warning from another leading vaccine expert.

As Slay News reported, a world-renowned virologist, who served as Bill Gates’s lead vaccine advisor, has warned the public that the devastating true impact of the mass Covid mRNA vaccination campaign has yet to play out.

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, a former senior vaccine advisor at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is warning that “vaccinated people” are facing a wave of deadly disease.

Bossche is sounding the alarm over a looming collapse of immunity among those who received the Covid mRNA injections.

According to Bossche, the long-term results of the “vaccines” will be a widespread global wave of turbo cancer, heart attacks, strokes, and ultimately death.

He warns that countries with the highest vaccination rates will be most impacted by the looming wave of death and disease.

Bossche issued the warning during a recent interview where he argued that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are “truly an insult to science.”

He then continued to explain how “highly vaccinated countries” are a ticking time bomb for a looming mass death wave.

Source: slaynews.com

