‘This victory, my brothers, is historic for the region,’ says HTS leader at mosque in Syrian capital; Biden says fall of Assad is ‘justice,’ but also ‘a moment of risk’ for region

Ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad fled to Moscow on Sunday, Russian state media confirmed, hours after a stunning rebel advance took over the capital of Damascus and ended the Assad family’s five decades of iron rule. Victorious rebel leader Abu Muhammad al-Golani greeted crowds in the freshly liberated capital city. A Kremlin source told Russian news agencies on Sunday that Assad was in Moscow with his family after Russia granted them asylum on humanitarian grounds and a deal was made to ensure the safety of Russian military bases.

Senior al-Qaeda commander, 42, whose real name is Ahmad al-Sharaa, split from terror group, now depicts himself as champion of pluralism; US offers $10m. for info enabling his capture

BEIRUT (AP) — Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the rebel leader whose stunning insurgency toppled Syria’s President Bashar Assad, has spent years working to remake his public image, renouncing longtime ties to al-Qaeda and depicting himself as a champion of pluralism and tolerance. In recent days, the insurgency even dropped his nom de guerre and began referring to him by his real name, Ahmad al-Sharaa. The extent of that transformation from jihadi extremist to would-be state builder is now put to the test.

Al-Fatah Al-Mubin, SNA, SDF, and southern operation command. Each encompasses numerous groups with diverse ideologies, showing the complex nature of Syrian alliances. The situation remains fluid with ongoing power struggles.

Israel has captured the buffer zone with Syria after rebel forces infiltrated and tried to capture a UN peacekeeping post as fears for border security remain high for the Jewish state.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he had ordered the Israeli military to "seize" the demilitarized zone that lies between the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, saying the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria “has collapsed”. ”We will not allow any hostile force to establish itself on our border,” the Israeli prime minister said after referring to the ousting of Iran-allied Bashar al-Assad as a “historic day”.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted widespread airstrikes across Syria on Sunday, targeting critical military sites and weaponry deemed a direct threat to Israel’s security.

Israel claimed that these strategic strikes aimed to neutralize the potential transfer of advanced weaponry into the hands of terrorist factions and hostile entities. According to reports from The Times of Israel, the Israeli strikes hit ammunition and weapons depots at the Khalkhalah airbase in Suwayda, military positions in the Daraa Governorate, and the Mezzeh airbase in Damascus. Later in the day, additional strikes targeted the Mezzeh airbase—a hub of Syria’s security infrastructure located in the Kafr Sousa suburb of Damascus—along with the Scientific Studies and Research Center, suspected of facilitating weapons development, and a central square in Damascus housing intelligence and customs offices.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a series of precision airstrikes against ISIS in central Syria this Sunday.

The operation, which allegedly targeted key ISIS camps and operatives, comes at a critical juncture as the embattled regime of Bashar Assad teeters on the brink of collapse. CENTCOM’s operation hit over 75 strategic targets using a formidable arsenal, including B-52 bombers, F-15 fighter jets, and A-10 close air support aircraft. In a statement, General Michael Erik Kurilla emphasized that the strikes were vital to preventing ISIS from reorganizing in Syria and launching external operations.

Looters ransack and damage offices, load up plundered items onto trucks outside; diplomatic staff are safe, evacuated before attack, Tehran says

DAMASCUS, Syria — Iran’s embassy in Syria was “attacked” on Sunday, Iranian state TV said, after Islamist-led rebels declared the fall of Tehran ally Bashar al-Assad following a sweeping offensive that culminated in Damascus. “Unknown individuals have attacked the Iranian embassy, as you can see in these images shared by various networks,” a state TV broadcaster said, showing footage from Al Arabiya, said to be from the diplomatic compound. An AFP photographer saw ransacked offices, with shattered glass on the floor and broken furniture in the building in Damascus’s upscale Mazzeh area, also home to other embassies and United Nations offices.

The fall of Syrian President Bashar al Assad will be an inspiration to Iranians to bring down the Islamic Republic, says Chris Doyle, the director of the the Council for Arab-British Understanding.

He told Iran International that Iran’s outpost in Syria has shattered, changing the whole nature of its regional military activities, in addition to inspiring those against the government at home, to oust the 45-year-long reign of the Islamic Republic. “The Iranians have taken a huge hit here,” he told Iran International. “It’s certainly ripped up that important [smuggling] corridor it relied on, from Iran to the Mediterranean. Syria now will be a country not in Iran’s control. Iran will lose a lot of assets they’ve invested in, properties they took over won’t remain Iranian.”

The stunning advances by Syrian rebel forces, which could ultimately unseat Bashar al-Assad, threaten to dismantle two decades of costly Iranian efforts to create dominance in the region.

Hardline Islamist-led opposition forces are just as much a threat to Iran as they are to Assad, a Syrian analyst told the Eye for Iran podcast. “Iran's real borders, from the Iranian regime's perspective, are not in Iran. Iran's borders are in Syria,” said Qutaiba Idlbi, a senior fellow with the Washington DC-based Atlantic Council covering Syria. Tehran has extended its influence to the Mediterranean through its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, using Syria, which has been under Assad family rule for decades, as a key conduit.

US Under Secretary of State John Bass is set to travel to Jordan, where he will meet with senior government officials to discuss efforts to de-escalate regional conflicts.

Bass will discuss the recent transfer of $845.1 million from the United States to Jordan, as well as promoting stability in Gaza and the West Bank. Regarding Syria, Bass will discuss the need for a Syrian-led political solution in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called on Sunday for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end "the madness", prompting Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy and the Kremlin to list their conditions.

Trump made his comments just hours after meeting Zelenskiy in Paris for their first face-to-face talks since Trump won last month's U.S. election. Trump has vowed to bring about a negotiated end to the conflict, but so far has not provided details. "Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, adding that Kyiv had lost some 400,000 soldiers. "There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin."

South Korea’s leadership crisis deepened on Sunday as prosecutors named President Yoon Suk Yeol as a subject of a criminal investigation over last week’s martial law attempt, a media report said, and his former defense minister was arrested.

Yoon survived an impeachment vote in the opposition-led parliament late on Saturday, prompted by his short-lived attempt to impose martial law on Tuesday, but the leader of his own party said the president would effectively be excluded from his duties before eventually stepping down.

MOGOSOAIA, Romania, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Romanian far-right presidential candidate at the centre of a Russian electoral meddling scandal turned up at the place he would have voted in on Sunday, saying the Constitutional Court's decision to cancel the ballot was fatal for democracy.

The court annulled the ongoing presidential election after accusations of Russian meddling and on Friday ruled the entire process, which had been due to conclude this weekend, would have to be re-run. Russia denies any interference in the process. Sunday's second round would have pitted Calin Georgescu, a far-right, pro-Russian candidate who was ahead in the first round, against pro-European Union centrist leader Elena Lasconi.

Progressives have had a taste of near total power, and though they claim to be the patron saints of Democracy they are openly adopting authoritarian ideals in order to keep that power...

In the past, progressive elites were not generally threatened by the campaigns of the old center and center-right parties because those groups have long been managed by fake conservatives with no intention of disturbing the deviation of the Overton Window to the radical left. But of course, times have changed. Legitimate opposition to the far-left is rising in the form of political parties fighting for secure borders and anti-wokeness initiatives, and the progressives are furious. They've had a taste of near total power, and though they claim to be the patron saints of Democracy they are openly adopting authoritarian ideals in order to keep that power.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Even before the French and German governments collapsed, Europe’s economy had enough difficulties.

Tepid growth and lagging competitiveness versus the U.S. and China. An auto industry that's struggling. Where to find billions for defense against Russia? And now Donald Trump threatening tariffs. Solutions will be harder to find while the two countries that make up almost half of the eurozone economy remain stuck in political paralysis well into 2025. Where once there was the so-called French-German axis to push Europe ahead, now there’s a vacuum. French Prime Minister Michel Barnier resigned Thursday after losing a vote of confidence, and while President Emmanuel Macron will appoint a successor, the new head of government will lack a majority. Elections are not constitutionally permitted until at least June.

American Women: Do Not Travel to Germany. Your Life May Depend on It.

A deadly incident at a German train station exposes the brutal reality of Germany’s open-border policies and their twisted priorities: protecting dangerous foreign attackers over their victims. A 20-year-old American woman now faces prosecution after fatally defending herself from a 64-year-old Eritrean migrant who allegedly sexually assaulted her. This case should be a warning to all: not only are women’s lives at risk in Germany, but if they dare fight back, they will be vilified and persecuted by the very state that invited these threats.

For decades, Sweden’s left-wing leadership has driven the nation toward collapse with reckless open-border policies disguised as humanitarian compassion.

Under the pretense of fleeing war and persecution, hundreds of thousands of so-called “refugees” were granted asylum-related residence permits. Yet the truth has always been evident to anyone willing to look: these are not desperate victims of conflict but economic migrants, many of whom exploit Sweden’s welfare system while undermining the nation’s stability. Now, after years of political negligence and willful blindness, the government—under heavy pressure from the Sweden Democrats—has been forced to confront the fraud.

Police in have foiled yet another terrorist attack plot against a Christmas market, arresting a migrant from Iraq earlier this week.

Police in the German city of Augsburg arrested the 37-year-old Iraqi migrant on Wednesday, December 4, after Bavarian authorities were given a tip by a foreign intelligence agency that had monitored the suspect’s online activities. The Iraqi had allegedly posted online about his support for the terrorist Islamic State group and had posted photographs of the Christmas Market in Augsburg. He had also communicated his desire to drive a vehicle through the market, copying the 2016 Berlin Christmas market attack that saw a dozen killed by a rejected Tunisian asylum seeker.

Comfort Sakoma, a BC mom who recently made headlines for being ousted from her Vancouver Police Board position for expressing Christian, conservative, and pro-Canadian views, discusses the threats of harm and assassination she has been receiving since.

Protests based on the “California Values ​​Act” which limits state cooperation with federal immigration authorities are underway...

Hundreds of people demonstrated around the California Capitol on Monday to urge the Legislature to try to stop Trump’s mass deportation plans. They carried banners that said “Not one cent for mass deportation” and “MAGA out of California.” Gateway Hispanic reports States Resist Trump’s Mass Deportation Plans: California, New York, Maryland and Colorado Push Back. In response to former President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans, states like California and New York have been vocal in their opposition, asserting their authority to protect immigrant communities from federal enforcement.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he is looking to bypass the city’s sanctuary laws to allow Trump to deport illegal aliens.

Adams made the remarks during an appearance on CBS-TV’s “The Point With Marcia Kramer” on Sunday. Host Marcia Kramer asked Mayor Adams about his upcoming meeting with Trump’s incoming border czar Tom Homan. Adams said he wants criminal aliens deported first and is willing to bypass the sanctuary law to help assist the Trump Administration with deportations. “The City Council made it clear they don’t want to change that. They stated they’re not willing to change the sanctuary city law. I think they’re wrong. I have my teams looking at my power as executive orders,” Adams said.

"We're going to end that because it's ridiculous..."

President-elect Donald Trump said he's going to pardon Jan. 6 defendants on his first day in office, telling "Meet the Press" that "These people are living in hell." "I'm going to be acting very quickly ... First day," Trump told NBC's Kristen Welker. "They've been in there for years, and they're in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn't even be allowed to be open," Trump said, adding that he's going to look at "individual cases."

“It’s going to be something of a much bigger magnitude...”

Former Secret Service agent Richard Staropoli warned Thursday that Donald Trump could be targeted in an attack before he is inaugurated as president, and that the Secret Service may not be able to prevent it. During a FOX News interview, Staropoli suggested Trump could face a threat “of a much bigger magnitude” than the two assassination attempts earlier in the year. Staropoli said that he is “not highly confident at all,” that Trump can be kept safe, noting “The Secret Service that you see out there today is not the Secret Service of yesteryear.”

Project Veritas continues to expose how liberals are ruining the country with their excellent undercover investigative journalism – and this time they caught an EPA advisor bragging about how the agency is funneling billions of dollars to climate organizations before Trump takes office.

Their latest piece involved Brent Efron, a special advisor who works on implementing Biden’s climate agenda. Their undercover journalist secretly recorded him explaining in great detail how the agency’s employees are panicking over Trump’s win and working hard to pass out money to their pet climate change initiatives before the new administration takes the reins. He said their goal is to ensure Biden-era climate projects will continue even after Trump takes office, characterizing it as an “insurance policy.”

The drug Bovaer which is described as a feed additive for dairy cows to “reduce emissions” has been disclosed as consisting of three ingredients: silicon dioxide, propylene glycol and 3-nitrooxypropanol (“3-NOP”).

Writing for UK Column, Dr. Mike Williams takes a brief look at the studies done on 3-NOP to establish if it is “safe and effective.” The European Food Safety Authority’s (“EFSA’s”) Panel on Additives and Products or Substances used in Animal Feed (“FEEDAP”) concludes that the genotoxicity potential of 3-NOP cannot be ruled out, indicating a potential to cause cancer, he writes. 3-NOP’s impact on humans is unknown as it remains untested.

As of Dec. 5, some 522 tech companies have laid off 149,416 employees in 2024, according to layoffs.fyi.

Tech companies have been consistently laying off employees since late 2022. As of Dec. 5, some 522 tech companies have laid off 149,416 employees in 2024, according to layoffs.fyi., which tracks job cuts in the tech industry. A total of 262,682 workers in tech lost their jobs in 2023 compared with 164,969 in 2022. The volume of layoffs in 2023 — a total of 1,186 companies — also surpassed 2022, when 1,061 companies in tech laid off workers — and that total was more than in 2020 and 2021 combined. Amazon saw the most workers laid off in 2023 (27,410 workers) followed by Meta (21,000), Google (12,115) and Microsoft (11,158). These layoffs are an outlier in an otherwise strong job market: The unemployment rate hovered between 3.4% and 3.9% Dec. 2021 to April 2024, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows. Since then, unemployment has ticked up, hitting 4.3% for July.

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) division, the armed enforcement wing of the IRS tasked with combating financial crimes, has expanded its workforce by nearly 11 percent, bringing staffing levels to their highest in nearly a decade and boosting the division’s conviction rate to 90 percent, according to the IRS-CI’s latest annual report.

As Tom Ozimek reports, via The Epoch Times, the fiscal year 2024 report, released on Dec. 5, outlines a year of intensified enforcement for the IRS-CI, which serves as the tax agency’s law enforcement branch that focuses on tax violations that cross into criminal territory. The report shows that the division achieved several firsts over the past year, including the first sentencing for syndicated conservation easement schemes, the first cryptocurrency tax fraud indictment, and a record-setting financial settlement with Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, for anti-money laundering violations.

Did you know that AI has hallucinations? Like, drug trips? That is what they call it when AI says something totally nonsense.

This year, geologists have been paying attention to the increase in the number of earthquakes under a volcano near Alaska’s largest city.

Mount Spurr, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage, last erupted in 1992, spewing an ash cloud nearly 12 miles (19 kilometers) into the air, prompting flights to be canceled and people to don masks. Another eruption at the 11,100-foot (3,383-meter) stratovolcano could be severely disruptive to the city, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory. The observatory raised its alert status for Mount Spurr in October — from green to yellow — when the increase in seismic activity became pronounced and a ground deformation was spotted in satellite data.

A swarm of mysterious drone sightings near President-Elect Donald Trump’s New Jersey Bedminster golf club continue to baffle local residents, with some now reporting strange changes to their clocks.

As reported by Fox News, one family in Morris County, who followed a drone in their car, said that as the drone hovered above them, their car’s clock changed time and only returned to normal as they drove off. Other eyewitnesses described the drones as being as big as small cars and incredibly loud, likening the cluster of drones to a “parade.” “The drones just keep coming, one after another,” one eyewitness told Fox News. Both the FBI and local police are investigating the sightings, which authorities say have been reported in several areas along the Raritan River since November 18.

For millions of Christians around the world, the celebration of Christmas has a deeper significance than presents, tinsel, and turkey.

According to their beliefs, December 25 this year will be the 2,023rd birthday of Jesus Christ. However, the surprising reality is that Jesus almost certainly wasn’t born in the winter of 1 AD. Experts say Jesus may be significantly older than most people would expect, dating his birth back to the first century BC. And, in bad news for anyone planning their festive celebrations, historians say there is no reason to believe that Jesus’ birthday is really December 25.

