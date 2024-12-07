Edward Dowd: US Disability Data Hit a New All Time High in November
"Recall these poisonous therapeutics!"
Edward Dowd: US Disability Data hit a new all time high in November breaking out from the prior high in June 2023. November saw an increase of 787k over October.
I am fairly certain it’s not fruit loops causing a 4.8 million increase starting in 2021. Recall these poisonous therapeutics!
"We started inflecting in February of 2021...It was a rapid...3 to 4 standard deviation rate of change into September '22...we added 3 million [disabled Americans] in the Bureau of Labor Statistics...[and] half of the newly disabled came from the employed pool."
"There's nothing to see here. Move along."
It’s The Golden age of Fraudchi. So called “safety signals” are off the charts and being swept under the rug. The only real good news is that this week a federal judge in Texas ordered the FDA to give up more data that should expose even more of the criminal convid cabal. My guess is that the cabal will receive a blanket pardon by Sleepy Slow and the KamalaToe.