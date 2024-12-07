One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Edward Dowd: US Disability Data hit a new all time high in November breaking out from the prior high in June 2023. November saw an increase of 787k over October.

I am fairly certain it’s not fruit loops causing a 4.8 million increase starting in 2021. Recall these poisonous therapeutics!

"We started inflecting in February of 2021...It was a rapid...3 to 4 standard deviation rate of change into September '22...we added 3 million [disabled Americans] in the Bureau of Labor Statistics...[and] half of the newly disabled came from the employed pool."

Full Interview

