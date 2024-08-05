One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Axios reports that US Secretary of State told his counterparts from the G7 countries that an attack by Iran and Hezbollah against Israel could start as early as Monday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his counterparts from the G7 countries on Sunday that an attack by Iran and Hezbollah against Israel could start as early as Monday, three sources briefed on the call told Barak Ravid of Axios. Blinken convened the conference call to coordinate with close US allies and try to generate last-minute diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah to minimize their retaliation as much as possible. He stressed that limiting the impact of their strikes is the best chance to prevent all-out war, according to the Axios report.

US warns Iranian attack will hamper relations with West; Israel bracing for multi-day assault; Netanyahu consulting with defense chiefs, considering ‘preventative measures’

Iran has rejected attempts by the US and Arab nations to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, as Israel braces for an attack from the Islamic Republic and the Lebanese Iran-supported Hezbollah, saying they would strike the Jewish state even if it means war, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated since Wednesday, when Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran in an attack Iran blamed on Israel, vowing to retaliate. According to the Wall Street Journal report, foreign ministers from Jordan and Lebanon traveled to Iran in an attempt to diffuse the situation, but Iran told the Arab diplomats that it was set on striking back against Israel and “it didn’t care if the response triggered a war.”

In April Iran officially launched a massive drone attack against Israel, a development that could have sparked an all-out war and draw in more countries.

One U.S. official at the time reported that the number of drones was between 50 and 100. The attack was widely expected to occur after Israeli forces killed a senior officer in Iran’s embassy in Damascus a week earlier. U.S. military personnel later announced that they had successfully intercepted several unmanned Iranian drones that were purportedly heading towards Israeli territory in the attack, according to statements from three high-ranking U.S. officials.

In meeting with PM, defense officials weigh options, say preventative action only possible if there is absolute certainty that intelligence on Iran’s intentions is accurate

Israel would consider launching a preemptive strike to deter Iran if it uncovered airtight evidence that Tehran was preparing to mount an attack, Hebrew media reported after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened Israel’s security chiefs for a meeting on Sunday evening. The meeting, attended by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, Mossad head David Barnea and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, was held amid preparations for anticipated attacks on Israel by Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

The head of the IDF Strategy Division Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano told the ministers that the IDF has much more work to do in the area on the Egyptian border

.The head of the IDF Strategy Division Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano said in a closed meeting with the government that the military still has more work before it clears out the Philadelphi Corridor which runs along the Egyptian border, Kan Reshet Bet reported. This comes in contrast to reports that claim that the IDF supports a withdrawal from the corridor as part of a hostage deal. The report further stated that Toledano described the IDF's work in the corridor to the ministers and told them about what was found there and how vital control of the area would be to the clearing out of Hamas's underground system.

Support for the Palestinian militant group has plummeted in Gaza since the start of the war with Israel, according to The Economist

The October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas is viewed by many within the organization as a major “miscalculation” that has led to severe consequences for Gaza and undermined decades of Palestinian state-building efforts, according to The Economist. The publication cited Mohammed Daraghmeh, a Palestinian journalist with “good sources among Hamas’s leaders.” In an article published on Thursday, The Economist reported that, following the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, the Palestinian militant group is facing internal dissent and potential changes as they reassess their strategy and leadership. “Hamas’s leaders realize that October 7 was a miscalculation,” Daraghmeh said.

The attack marks the Houthis’ first attack on a ship since Israel struck the Port of Hudaydah in retaliation for the rebels’ UAV attack on Tel Aviv.

A missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck a Liberian-flagged container ship traveling through the Gulf of Aden, authorities said Sunday, according to The Associated Press. The attack marks the Houthis’ first attack on a ship since Israel struck the Port of Hudaydah, a strike which came in retaliation for the Houthi rebels’ UAV attack on Tel Aviv. The Houthis offered no explanation for the two-week pause in their attacks on shipping through the Red Sea corridor, but the resumption comes after the elimination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

Russian military intelligence officers are believed to have been deployed to Yemen to assist the Iran-backed Houthis with targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Middle East Eye can reveal.

Members of Russia’s GRU military intelligence are operating in the Houthi-controlled territory of Yemen in an advisory role, a senior US official told MEE, speaking on condition of anonymity and citing US intelligence. The exact nature of the Russians’ role is murky, but the US official said that GRU officers have been operating in Yemen for "several months" to assist the Houthis in their targeting of commercial shipping, which the Houthis say is in solidarity with besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

Less than a year after Judicial Watch reported that the Taliban has established fake nonprofits to steal millions of dollars in U.S. aid to Afghanistan, a new investigation reveals that the terrorist group has also received hundreds of millions in development assistance from Uncle Sam because the State Department fails to properly vet award recipients. At least $239 million have likely filled the coffers of the extremists running the Islamic republic since the 2021 U.S. military withdrawal, according to a report published this month by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR). The money was disbursed by State Department divisions known as Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) and International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) to implement development projects intended to help achieve American foreign policy and national security goals in Afghanistan.

"The effects of mass migration and open borders is what's going on."

European countries on the front lines, such as Greece and Italy, have been overwhelmed with migrants over the years due to failed open-border policies facilitated by radical leftist politicians. These unaccountable leaders (elected & unelected) have created the perfect storm of migrant crime and chaos across the continent. For readers, who are not caught up with the news cycle, anti-immigration demonstrations have erupted across the UK following the horrific stabbing of three children in Southport by the 17-year-old son of Rwandan immigrants.

Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the Biden-Harris government is continuing to replace native-born American workers with immigrant labor entering the country both legally and illegally.

Over the last year, native-born Americans have seen total job losses hit 1.2 million. Meanwhile, foreign-born employment has risen by 1.3 million jobs. The National Pulse reported in February that economic studies showed a bulk of the job creation in the Biden-Harris economy was fueled by immigrant labor. Reflecting the latest jobs data, a Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) analysis of employment numbers from 2023 found the figure of 2.7 million ‘additional’ individuals joining the workforce in the fourth quarter of last year came about because of an increase of 2.9 million legal or illegal immigrant jobs and a decline of 183,000 native-born American jobs.

Thirteen thousand unvetted aliens have entered the US illegally through Canada. They wound up in New York City. Canada is a faster way to get to the number one sanctuary city of new York.

They can fly to Canada without a visa, and the trek to New York is very doable. There is little protection on the northern border, not that there is any on the southern border. Coming through Canada is becoming more popular. That was inevitable. Canada recently loosened its visa rules, allowing this to happen. Cartels and smugglers are exploiting the opportunity, recruiting from countries like India.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has delivered a signal to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and the sides have managed to avoid another escalation cycle, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday.

Belousov and Austin held a phone conversation about the situation in Ukraine in mid-July. "I can say that by some indications, the signal that was sent from the Russian side to Washington and, I take it, not only to Washington but also to some other capitals controlled by Washington, has reached Washington. We have avoided a new escalation," Ryabkov told the Russian media.

Thuringia state governor Bodo Ramelow believes it is time to “think of Europe as a whole,” with Russia as part of it

The governor of the German state of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow, has proposed creating a new pan-European security “order” that would include Russia. In an interview with the Funke Media Group published on Sunday, the left-wing politician suggested that all European nations join such an alliance and help reorganize the security architecture in the region. “All participating states must conclude a non-aggression pact and form a defense community that focuses on resolving conflicts on the European continent,” Ramelow stated

Videos shared online purportedly show US-made F-16s flying over Odessa

US-made F-16 fighter jets have been spotted in Ukrainian airspace, according to videos shared online by local residents. They appear to show at least one plane conducting a surveillance flight over the city of Odessa. Kiev was promised the planes in 2023 by a number of NATO states, including the US, France, Bulgaria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Sweden. They formed the so-called ‘F-16 coalition’, pledging to provide Kiev with the fighter jets and train Ukrainian pilots to operate them. No delivery date was set, however, and Kiev has recently expressed its impatience.

The US got the short end of the stick in a recent prisoner exchange with Russia, the former president has claimed

Former US President Donald Trump has blasted President Joe Biden’s prisoner exchange deal with Moscow, suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin got the better end of the bargain. The US and Russia exchanged a total of 26 prisoners held in several countries earlier this week, in the largest such deal since the end of the Cold War. Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan – both of whom were convicted of espionage in Russia – were sent to the West, as were 14 other foreign agents, opposition activists, and criminals.

Japan stocks confirmed a bear market on Monday as Asia-Pacific markets continued the sell-off from last week, with the Nikkei 225 and Topix dropping over 12%.

The benchmark indexes have fallen more than 20% from their all-time highs on July 11. The 12.4% loss on the Nikkei — which saw it close at 31,458.42 — was the worst day for the index since the “Black Monday” of 1987. The loss of 4,451.28 points on the index was also the largest in terms of points in its entire history. The Nikkei also erased all its gains so far this year, moving into a loss position year to date. The broad-based Topix also saw a rout as it tumbled 12.23% and closed at 2,227.15. Heavyweight trading houses such as Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Co, Sumitomo and Marubeni all plunged over 14%, with Mitsui seeing a wipeout of almost 20% of its market cap.

LONDON — European stocks fell sharply at the start of the Monday session, as global volatility continues amid concerns of a looming U.S. recession.

The regional Stoxx 600 index was 2.77% lower by 8:19 a.m. London time, with all sectors and major regional bourses trading in the red. Tech stocks led losses, shedding as much as 5% before paring losses slightly to trade down 4.7%, while banks were 3.7% lower. The lower start for major European markets comes amid wider global volatility; U.S. stock futures fell Sunday night following a turbulent last week for Wall Street, in which the Nasdaq Composite dropped into correction territory. Asia-Pacific markets also continued the selloff overnight.

If, as on Family Feud, you asked a hundred people who know me to identify one of my characteristics, most might say that I talk too much about the Scamdemic. But 53 months ago, the thing that—sadly—may have been at the top of the list is that I eat a lot of food, and that much of it is weird.

I won’t deny that I have a large appetite. But I don’t agree that Cheese Doodles and Dr. Pepper should be considered normal and collards and chia weird. I’ve never watched more than ten seconds of a cooking show; “That looks delicious!” doesn’t work for me. Yet, for several reasons, I was inordinately interested in food long before Michael Pollan and Barefoot Contessa burst onto the scene and America became a foodie culture. First, growing up, we didn’t always have enough food in the house. Second, sensible eating helps people to stay healthy. Third, I like tasty stuff.

On Thursday, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”) and the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) called on researchers and governments to strengthen and accelerate global research to prepare for the next pandemic.

They emphasised the importance of expanding research to encompass entire families of pathogens that can infect humans – regardless of their perceived pandemic risk – as well as focusing on individual pathogens. CEPI and WHO’s call was based on a report, which involved the collaboration of over 200 “scientists,” that further developed a strategy for searching for pathogens that can infect humans. The search for the next pandemic causing, or not, pathogen is prescience, or fortune-telling, from which only the vaccine industry can benefit

A parasite called Toxoplasma gondii lurks inside 1 in 3 people worldwide, hiding out in the brain and other organs.

Now, scientists have hijacked this microorganism to shuttle drugs into the brain — although they’ve yet to test the invention in humans. Many drugs are difficult to deliver into the brain because the delicate organ is protected by a tight membrane known as the blood-brain barrier, which allows only select substances to pass out of the bloodstream and into its tissues. The barrier is especially impervious to large, water-attracting molecules, including many proteins.

The Paris 2024 Olympics’ opening ceremony has ignited a firestorm of controversy, lambasted as a grotesque display of woke extremism, degeneracy, and satanic overtones.

Far from a celebration of athletic prowess and unity, this event has been widely criticized as a blasphemous, perverse spectacle that mocked Christianity and celebrated the macabre. It smacked of cannibalism, ritualistic Satanism, and all sorts of disgusting themes, epitomizing evil debauchery. Let’s dive into the sordid details, shall we? The most egregious offense was the ceremony’s grotesque and perverted depiction of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.” Imagine a 400-pound woman, greasy and mocking Christ, surrounded by a circus of sleazy freaks including several trans-weirdos and pedophilic groomers, all gathered around a weird blue Smurf figure (yes, we know this was a pathetic portrayal of Dionysus) with exposed genitalia.

A Massachusetts bill, which seeks to update state law to redefine who legally qualifies as a parent, passed in the state senate on Thursday and now awaits signature from Democratic Governor Maura Healey to become law.

The Massachusetts Parentage Act aims to ensure “legal parentage equality” for children born to parents “without regard to the marital status, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation of their parents or the circumstances of their birth, including whether they were born as a result of assisted reproduction or surrogacy,” the bill text explains.

Newly revealed footage of the 9/11 attacks confirms what we've already reported that planes did not bring down the twin towers. Ted Walter is the Executive Director of the \International Center for 9/11 Justice and he joins us to discuss these latest details.

Share