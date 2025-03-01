One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Former BlackRock fund manager and founder of Phinance Technologies Edward Dowd describes on a recent episode of GBNews how the mRNA COVID injections are now responsible for more than 5,000,000 excess disabilities in the U.S. since their launch.

Dowd, who has authored a book on the horrific deaths caused by the COVID injections dubbed Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 & 2023, notes that he would love "to see [the Trump] administration act now and pull the mRNA vaccines." He adds, "There's enough evidence that, a) they don't work, and, b) there...[are] safety issues everywhere."

Partial transcription of Dowd's remarks in this clip:

"The Overton window is shifting, and it will continue to shift. The numbers continue to add up here in the U.S., and I suspect as well in the U.K. We haven't looked recently. But in the U.S....disabilities are much larger and significant and affect more people [than excess deaths]. And in the U.S., going into 2020, we had about 30 million US disabilities from our Bureau of Labor Statistics—people reporting themselves as disabled. That was steady for about four years. And then in February of 2021, it took off and started to grow. And by September of 2022, we had added 3 million people to the disability roles in the U.S.

"So from 30 to 33 [million], then we went sideways for a year, then we jumped up a million in June of '23, went sideways until November of last year, and then we went up another 800,000. So we're at about 5 million [excess disabilities] in the U.S. So this is something that, as time rolls on...the numbers are are continuing to grow. So this is a problem that is not going away, and I think it's a slow Overton window.

"But, you know, I think time, unfortunately, is on our side; but I would love to see—ethically—this administration act now and pull the mRNA vaccines. There's enough evidence that, a) they don't work, and, b) there's some safety issues everywhere."

"I was on Wall Street, and so I had experience with health care companies that we analyze. And when the pandemic happened and then there was talk of a vaccine, Moderna was floated as a potential company that eventually became a company that, you know, issued a vaccine. You know, this is a company that had had another product on the market before. It was what we call a speculative biotech company that was always raising capital for a product that they were gonna develop, and they were the mRNA guys. They had never had a product approved. [In] every one of their clinical trials...the rats died.

"And so here we are in 2021, and magically something's changed. It was never explained to me what changed. So we never tested it [the mRNA vaccines] in humans [prior to 2020], but the rats died, and here we are. I mean, that's the insanity of this."

