Edward Dowd: "COVID Was a Manufactured Crisis to Manage the Global Reset and Put in Control Systems"
"It didn't quite work out as well as they wanted it to, and here we are and they're gonna try to do it again in some sort of fashion."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Source: RogerHodkinson
"COVID, I now have come to believe, was a manufactured crisis to manage the global reset and put in control systems. Didn't quite work out as well as they wanted it to, and here we are and they're gonna try to do it again in some sort of fashion."
Former BlackRock fund manager and founding partner at Phinance Technologies Edward Dowd describes for Shannon Joy how he believes that COVID was a "manufactured crisis" used to "manage [a] global reset" and put "control systems" into place. Dowd says that he believes that while this reset did not "quite work" the first time, the perpetrators of the global mass-scale crime (my term) are going to try again.
"COVID, I now have come to believe, was a manufactured crisis to manage the global reset and put in control systems," Dowd says. "[It] didn't quite work out as well as they wanted it to, and here we are and they're gonna try to do it again in some sort of fashion. And we gotta just be very vigilant not to let it come in under Trump should he win and get in."
Related articles:
Vigilance is the word of the day. Jan 6th is still a ways away.
Have no doubt about Dowd's words echoing for the duration of the next four years.
Don't know if they have the audacity to pull anything in the next months since the COMMITTEE knows it's EXPOSED and for all to be watching.
The loss of so much of their usual voting demographics is now giving pause...And, do believe they will do all possible to hold their stolen ground from the PLANDEMIC. No doubt also about the Uniparty Nazi's raising the bribery, blackmail and threats on these of Capitol Hill towards continuing the THEFT in a more underhanded fashion to manipulate 'The People' to think they've disbanded and disappeared when in fact, the COWARDS ARE ONLY HIDING as they have for over 1000 yrs in the British Isles.