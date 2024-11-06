One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: RogerHodkinson

"COVID, I now have come to believe, was a manufactured crisis to manage the global reset and put in control systems. Didn't quite work out as well as they wanted it to, and here we are and they're gonna try to do it again in some sort of fashion."

Former BlackRock fund manager and founding partner at Phinance Technologies Edward Dowd describes for Shannon Joy how he believes that COVID was a "manufactured crisis" used to "manage [a] global reset" and put "control systems" into place. Dowd says that he believes that while this reset did not "quite work" the first time, the perpetrators of the global mass-scale crime (my term) are going to try again.

"COVID, I now have come to believe, was a manufactured crisis to manage the global reset and put in control systems," Dowd says. "[It] didn't quite work out as well as they wanted it to, and here we are and they're gonna try to do it again in some sort of fashion. And we gotta just be very vigilant not to let it come in under Trump should he win and get in."

Full Interview

Share

Related articles: