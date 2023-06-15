Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Chelie
Jun 15, 2023

It is indeed 100% a terrorist organization. Tedros Adhamom Ghebreyesus is a terrorist. Former leader of a violent Ethiopian pollitical organization. The Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front. Linked to grotesque human rights violations in the ‘80s. Including famine. He is not a Dr. He has a PhD in philosophy and community health. Hardly the guy that should be overseeing world health. God help us!

Edwin
Jun 15, 2023

BRAVO

