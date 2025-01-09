One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: "The success of clinical approval study is story in itself of large-scale fraud and deception, you have already learned that today. This was the first prank, but the second followed immediately, the biggest scam of all time."

"Remember, a few billion artificially created DNA recipes to vaccinate only 20,000 people was feasible in the genetic laboratory. But to vaccinate billions of people, no, that wasn't possible. It was simply too much and far too expensive to make vaccines."

"To do this, manufacturers had to go back to nature. The trick, the billions and trillions of countless DNA recipes are no longer put together under computer control and machines, they came from bacteria. So two ways to production. First way artificial, computer controlled. Second way, mass production by bacteria, mini chromosomes, plasmids."

"These mini chromosomes, in this case this DNA is no longer human DNA, but that is now bacteria DNA, mind you. These mini chromosomes are easy to obtain and manipulate. Foreign recipes, for example the gene for corona spike protein or any other gene you want, can be inserted there."

"The bacteria are then cultivated and simply automatically multiplied en masse through cultivation. The plasmids are the extracted and used as a template for producing the mRNA copies. Now we have them again, but they come from bacteria, this knock-off. This is different from the officially approved procedure."

"Question from the interested audience. Has the use of bacterial chromosomes for vaccine production ever been reported, tested and approved for safety? The answer is in recently publishing by dr. Jürgen Kirchner, Elias, David Fischer and lawyer Brigitte Röhrig can be read. They have just been published."

"Answer, no, they have never been tested, neither for content nor for security. The regulatory authorities, including PEI, EMA and FDA, simply waved them through and approved them. They, the authorities, were accomplices and accomplices."

Share

Related articles: