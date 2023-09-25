Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Boudicca's avatar
Boudicca
Sep 25, 2023Edited

This looks to be a full length video of the assassin's friend reading his testimony: https://rumble.com/v2yipb4-confessions-of-a-former-cia-assassin.html

Reply
Share
6 replies by Lioness of Judah Ministry and others
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
Sep 25, 2023

The perpetrators of this genocide, or democide, don't want something they think is uncontrollable like nuclear war to do the depopulating. That's why they went the biowarfare route, but requiring victims to get injected, thus providing themselves an opt out. They didn't think so many proletarians would be able to avoid the jabs altogether because they didn't realize so many people would avoid their toxic media apparatus and seek news from other sources.

They are not some kind of perfect alien evil. They are very old oligarchs and their very pampered families, served by very unreliable minions, the destructive class.

Any nuclear war or genetic armageddon or samson option talk they engage in is just crazy eyes acting, because they love their own a$$e$ dearly and they know they are human and their bunkers are theater. But they also know as well as everybody else that such play acting can also lead to the real thing. They are just arrogant and stupid enough to believe that they are smarter than everyone else because they are richer than everyone else.

The so-called Great Reset is basically about the enclosure of what's left of the commons, which is our bodies and that of all other living things including genetic material.

The perpetrators of this crime are Malthusians that believe the universe only tends toward lifelessness, and their model is capitalism without debt forgiveness. They believe enclosure is necessary to save capitalism without forgiving debt. The history of debt jubilees goes back centuries, but they will have none of that.

It's Potato Famine 2.0, the global version.

Monopoly the board game is fun but its amazingly like real economics. One person ends up with all the properties and cash.

So they are trying to extend the game by calling nearby things properties, the furniture, the family dog, maybe your shoes, your glasses, maybe you.

But the game is over and its time to put it back on the shelf and get back to life as it has to be in order to be sustainable, that is, in a shared world.

The game is over, but there will be a lot of dead to bury.

If you planned to replace all the workers with robots, what would you do with the workers? Give them some UBI and a metaverse screen to strap to their faces? Wouldn't you be afraid that some of them would take off the metaverse mask and kill you? Of course you would. So you convince them that submitting to a bioweapon is not submitting to a bioweapon at all but is necessary to save them from a bioweapon, and keep the media quiet while the workers disappear. What could go wrong? Lots, I think.

The Covid operation was designed by the perpetrators so that the truth would literally be unbelievable to most. People who won’t listen to reason are right in there with the herd as the perpetrators knew most would be. Most people refuse to live in a world where authority can't be trusted, so they’re living in their own world, and the only connection their world has to others similarly duped is the mainstream narrative. So that narrative must be interfered with, interrupted, ridiculed, and then authority first-ers must make genuine connections with others. That will be a big step for them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture