Dr. Mike Yeadon Comments on "CIA Agent Confesses on Deathbed: ‘Billions Will Die in 2024"
"I’m sharing this not because I can corroborate it in any way but because it’s just plausible."
By Dr. Michael Yeadon September 17, 2023
I’m sharing this not because I can corroborate it in any way but because it’s just plausible.
Because of the possibility (if not the likelihood) that the perpetrators practice fear-inducing PsyOps, I invite you to consider this as merely a datapoint but one which might be as it’s portrayed but equally might be enemy action.
There are aspects of his story that I no longer believe are possible. Specifically, the gain of function pathogens claim I don’t believe.
Note, the perpetrators have complete control of the media. Anything they use the media to tell us is lies.
With the extent of media control they have, the placement of the Wuhan scary GOF viruses notion into the minds of the gullible can only be a deliberate act.
Recall I’ve long argued that release of a real pathogen would cause the perpetrators to cede control of events to chance from that moment. Consider whether they would do that. I submit that they would not.
A real pathogen would not act predictably. It might fade away without accomplishing their objectives. Or, it might be so devastating that it would collapse the current world order prematurely.
The one thing it would be most unlikely to do is serenely move across the world, imparting just the right amount of population illness to precipitate “emergency responses”.
Far more controllable is what I think they did, which was to tell us that they’ve released a GOF pathogen, by hanging out Fauci, Baric, Batwoman & Wuhan to dry.
If I had to guess, I think that’s the main rationale for this “deathbed confession”.
All that said, it’s entirely possible that, assuming technologies like Project Skybeam even exists (does anyone have knowledge of this field of projecting?), the broad plot Spencer describes may well be under way.
Most disturbing. But even if something along these lines is planned, potentially for next year, you’ll be a lot less frightened, having been forewarned than not.
It has never been more vital to renew your individual attempts to find ways to cause those not yet questioning what’s been happening these past almost four to finally realise that their own mental model of events since 2020 simply do not hang together.
Once a person acknowledges that to themselves, even if they have no idea what the truth is, they stop believing what proven liars are telling them. I’m seeing lots of evidence of this uncomfortable shift all around us.
For example, my daughter expected a tradesman the other morning. She’s spoken with him before and she found no evidence then that he had any insights into the PsyOp.
He was delayed because of deliberate acts of sabotage to the road network in & around Canterbury. When he called to apologise, my daughter asked him what he thought was going on. Like a flash, he responded “They’re trying to get us out of our vehicles”.
Other examples have happened when using cash to make a shop purchase, when I always say something along the lines that “Cash is freedom, cash is anonymity”. It’s growing more common that the cashier says, conspiratorially, “I only use cash these days” or “I have a feeling they’re trying to get rid of cash”.
Similarly, I have heard dozens of people say things like “I did get vaccinated but I’m never getting another one”.
Any movement you can help catalyse is a victory. I don’t see other options, so I keep going.
With best wishes,
Mike
CIA Agent Confesses on Deathbed: ‘Billions Will Die in 2024’
The perpetrators of this genocide, or democide, don't want something they think is uncontrollable like nuclear war to do the depopulating. That's why they went the biowarfare route, but requiring victims to get injected, thus providing themselves an opt out. They didn't think so many proletarians would be able to avoid the jabs altogether because they didn't realize so many people would avoid their toxic media apparatus and seek news from other sources.
They are not some kind of perfect alien evil. They are very old oligarchs and their very pampered families, served by very unreliable minions, the destructive class.
Any nuclear war or genetic armageddon or samson option talk they engage in is just crazy eyes acting, because they love their own a$$e$ dearly and they know they are human and their bunkers are theater. But they also know as well as everybody else that such play acting can also lead to the real thing. They are just arrogant and stupid enough to believe that they are smarter than everyone else because they are richer than everyone else.
The so-called Great Reset is basically about the enclosure of what's left of the commons, which is our bodies and that of all other living things including genetic material.
The perpetrators of this crime are Malthusians that believe the universe only tends toward lifelessness, and their model is capitalism without debt forgiveness. They believe enclosure is necessary to save capitalism without forgiving debt. The history of debt jubilees goes back centuries, but they will have none of that.
It's Potato Famine 2.0, the global version.
Monopoly the board game is fun but its amazingly like real economics. One person ends up with all the properties and cash.
So they are trying to extend the game by calling nearby things properties, the furniture, the family dog, maybe your shoes, your glasses, maybe you.
But the game is over and its time to put it back on the shelf and get back to life as it has to be in order to be sustainable, that is, in a shared world.
The game is over, but there will be a lot of dead to bury.
If you planned to replace all the workers with robots, what would you do with the workers? Give them some UBI and a metaverse screen to strap to their faces? Wouldn't you be afraid that some of them would take off the metaverse mask and kill you? Of course you would. So you convince them that submitting to a bioweapon is not submitting to a bioweapon at all but is necessary to save them from a bioweapon, and keep the media quiet while the workers disappear. What could go wrong? Lots, I think.
The Covid operation was designed by the perpetrators so that the truth would literally be unbelievable to most. People who won’t listen to reason are right in there with the herd as the perpetrators knew most would be. Most people refuse to live in a world where authority can't be trusted, so they’re living in their own world, and the only connection their world has to others similarly duped is the mainstream narrative. So that narrative must be interfered with, interrupted, ridiculed, and then authority first-ers must make genuine connections with others. That will be a big step for them.