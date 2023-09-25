One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Michael Yeadon September 17, 2023

I’m sharing this not because I can corroborate it in any way but because it’s just plausible.

Because of the possibility (if not the likelihood) that the perpetrators practice fear-inducing PsyOps, I invite you to consider this as merely a datapoint but one which might be as it’s portrayed but equally might be enemy action.

There are aspects of his story that I no longer believe are possible. Specifically, the gain of function pathogens claim I don’t believe.

Note, the perpetrators have complete control of the media. Anything they use the media to tell us is lies.

With the extent of media control they have, the placement of the Wuhan scary GOF viruses notion into the minds of the gullible can only be a deliberate act.

Recall I’ve long argued that release of a real pathogen would cause the perpetrators to cede control of events to chance from that moment. Consider whether they would do that. I submit that they would not.

A real pathogen would not act predictably. It might fade away without accomplishing their objectives. Or, it might be so devastating that it would collapse the current world order prematurely.

The one thing it would be most unlikely to do is serenely move across the world, imparting just the right amount of population illness to precipitate “emergency responses”.

Far more controllable is what I think they did, which was to tell us that they’ve released a GOF pathogen, by hanging out Fauci, Baric, Batwoman & Wuhan to dry.

If I had to guess, I think that’s the main rationale for this “deathbed confession”.

All that said, it’s entirely possible that, assuming technologies like Project Skybeam even exists (does anyone have knowledge of this field of projecting?), the broad plot Spencer describes may well be under way.

Most disturbing. But even if something along these lines is planned, potentially for next year, you’ll be a lot less frightened, having been forewarned than not.

It has never been more vital to renew your individual attempts to find ways to cause those not yet questioning what’s been happening these past almost four to finally realise that their own mental model of events since 2020 simply do not hang together.

Once a person acknowledges that to themselves, even if they have no idea what the truth is, they stop believing what proven liars are telling them. I’m seeing lots of evidence of this uncomfortable shift all around us.

For example, my daughter expected a tradesman the other morning. She’s spoken with him before and she found no evidence then that he had any insights into the PsyOp.

He was delayed because of deliberate acts of sabotage to the road network in & around Canterbury. When he called to apologise, my daughter asked him what he thought was going on. Like a flash, he responded “They’re trying to get us out of our vehicles”.

Other examples have happened when using cash to make a shop purchase, when I always say something along the lines that “Cash is freedom, cash is anonymity”. It’s growing more common that the cashier says, conspiratorially, “I only use cash these days” or “I have a feeling they’re trying to get rid of cash”.

Similarly, I have heard dozens of people say things like “I did get vaccinated but I’m never getting another one”.

Any movement you can help catalyse is a victory. I don’t see other options, so I keep going.

With best wishes,

Mike

Full video

