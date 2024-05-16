Dr. Larry Palevsky: The Vaccine War Has Been a Multi-Decade Attempt To Poison, Kill And Disable The Human Race
"...This is not about an attempt to protect you against an organism. This is an attempt to poison you."
In 2019 the flu shots contained graphene and hydrogels. Nanoparticles and emulsifiers such as polysorbate 80 were designed to target and damage brain tissue of young children. How do kids lose speech, eye contact, socialisation, self control? There has to be something so serious being absorbed into their brain.
Source: childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk
Depopulate the Depopulators first.