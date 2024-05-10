One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman May 10, 2024

Leading OBGYN physician Dr. James Thorp has issued a statement to warn about the alarming statistics that governments, health officials, pharmaceutical companies, doctors, and the corporate media are all trying to keep hidden from the public.

In an explosive new whistleblowing interview with Infowars founder Alex Jones, Dr. Thorp provides bombshell data proving that Covid mRNA shots have the “highest kill rate in history.”

“This is the most lethal and injurious drug ever rolled out,” Thorp asserted.

“And if you calculate the injured-to-kill ratio, it’s unprecedented in warfare and medicine.”

Thorp revealed that during the first ten weeks of the Covid shot rollout in early 2021, “there were 42,086 casualties.”

He noted that those casualties included 1,223 people who were killed by the injection.

However, the data was suppressed and the mass vaccination push continued.

“If you calculate the injure-to-kill ratio, it’s unprecedented in warfare and medicine,” Thorp notes.

He later notes that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates stated in 2010 that “this is going to be the decade of the vaccine.”

“This whole plandemic was actually rolled out for political purposes to disrupt the election, number one.

“And number two, the ultimate goal was to roll out this highly dangerous mRNA platform and this was the way to do it.

“By the way, [the mRNA platform] was shown to be lethal in all studies in the last 20 years.”

“They all knew this,” Jones said.

WATCH:

Last week, Thorp called on members of the public to fight back against those who pressure them to take the vaccines.

In a viral statement posted on X, Thorp urged attorneys to step up and take legal action against institutions that pushed the Covid mRNA injections onto pregnant women and babies.

He declared that the shots were “dangerous” and medical institutions should be held to account for the harm they caused.

In a lengthy thread on X, Thorp explained that many hospitals signed “secret, unethical, and likely illegal” cooperative agreements with Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration to push the shots onto “the most vulnerable patients.”

He argues that lawyers should bring lawsuits against Biden’s Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for forcing the Covid shots.

Such lawsuits “may result in extraordinarily large medical malpractice verdicts of $100 million or more,” Thorp asserts.

He continues by laying out a legal framework for attorneys to file lawsuits.

The warning from Thorp comes after Slay News recently reported on newly emerged official data exposing the devasting impact of the Covid injections on pregnant women and their unborn children.

Official government data has emerged that shows that a staggering number of pregnant women suffered miscarriages and other reproductive ailments after they received a Covid mRNA shot.

Two sets of data have revealed that both the Canadian and U.S. governments were aware of the harm caused to pregnant women but kept the information hidden from the public while pushing the “safe and effective” narrative.

A Canadian government database was exposed in a new report showing an explosion of horrific side effects among expectant mothers who received the mRNA injections.

Additionally, U.S. federal agencies were also aware of the dangers that the Covid injections posed to pregnant women since the shots were rolled out for public use in early 2021.

Pfizer had desperately attempted to cover up the adverse effects of its experimental Covid mRNA vaccines on fertility and newborns.

There’s a section in the Pfizer documents showing that 80 percent of pregnant women suffered miscarriages after receiving the mRNA shot.

Meanwhile, experts have been raising the alarm over a warning about the mRNA injections from a leading scientist.

As Slay News reported, Professor Dr. Dolores Cahill, a world-renowned immunology expert, issued an explosive warning to the public that everyone who has been vaccinated with Covid mRNA shots “will die within 3 to 5 years, even if they have had only one injection.”

Prof. Cahill has over 25 years of expertise in high-throughput protein array, antibody array, proteomics technology development, and automation.

Since the Covid mRNA shots were rolled out in early 2021, Cahill has been sounding the alarm about the devastating impact they will have on public health.

Not only does Cahill think the shots are dangerous, but she warns that they will eventually kill everybody who has received one or more doses.

During an interview, Cahill explains how mRNA in the injections harms all recipients and acts like a ticking time bomb in the Covid-vaccinated.

After explaining how the shots impact human health, Cahill made this following chilling prediction:

“Everybody who has an mRNA injection will die within 3 to 5 years, even if they have had only one injection.”

Source: slaynews.com

