Dr. Francis Collins, Former Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Faces Public Criticism Over Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries
"... you, Ralph Baric and Tony Fauci deserve to be in prison for the rest of your lives. You have so much blood on your hands..."
Dr. Francis Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s superior, faces public criticism over COVID-19 vaccine injuries.
Watch:
I hope that wrecked his dinner and his slumber - at least for that night.
And why is the woman next to him shaking her head yes when he mention Brianne’s name???!!!!
Sooner or later these murderers won’t be able to walk the streets.