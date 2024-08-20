One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Dr. Francis Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s superior, faces public criticism over COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

"... you, Ralph Baric and Tony Fauci deserve to be in prison for the rest of your lives. You have so much blood on your hands. I hope you sleep well at night…”

Watch:

Source

Share

Related articles: