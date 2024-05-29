Dr. Brian Hooker: “You’re DOUBLING Your Risk of Having a Developmental Delay in Your Child by Vaccinating.”
A study by Mawson and colleagues found that unvaccinated kids have lower rates of chronic disease than even partially vaccinated ones.
Dr. Brian Hooker says that difference becomes “more stark” when comparing unvaccinated children to fully vaccinated ones.
“You see that ADHD and autism are 4.2 times higher [in the partially vaccinated]. Learning disabilities, 5.2 times higher. Neurodevelopmental disabilities, 3.7 times higher. And these were partially vaccinated children on the yellow bars.”
Source: RogerHodkinson
Thank you for publishing this.
Please pass this on. The disbelievers of vax harm need to hear something or see it written about 13 times before they can believe it.
🙏 To all those sweet innocent children injected directly with neurotoxin.
Tell Peds nurses to stop! injecting heavy metals, animal DNA and other poisons into beautiful innocent children. "Leave Those Kids Alone."