Dr. Brian Hooker says that difference becomes “more stark” when comparing unvaccinated children to fully vaccinated ones.

A study by Mawson and colleagues found that unvaccinated kids have lower rates of chronic disease than even partially vaccinated ones.

“You see that ADHD and autism are 4.2 times higher [in the partially vaccinated]. Learning disabilities, 5.2 times higher. Neurodevelopmental disabilities, 3.7 times higher. And these were partially vaccinated children on the yellow bars.”

Source: RogerHodkinson

