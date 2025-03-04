One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Lance D Johnson March 3, 2025

• Patients in U.S. hospitals were given COVID-19 vaccines without their knowledge or consent while under sedation.

• Legal teams claim health care workers have confirmed the practice, calling it an "abominable covert act."

• A mother in the UK fights to stop a hospital from vaccinating her Down syndrome child under sedation against her will.

• Medical journals propose administering vaccines during perioperative periods to boost compliance, raising ethical concerns.

Hospitals discarding medical ethics to increase vaccine uptake

In a stunning revelation that has sent shockwaves through the medical and legal communities, hospitals across the United States are being accused of covertly administering COVID-19 vaccines to patients while they are under sedation. According to attorneys representing victims, this egregious practice bypasses informed consent and violates fundamental medical ethics. The allegations, brought forward by the Freedom Counsel, a legal group defending those affected by vaccine mandates, suggest that patients undergoing routine medical procedures were injected with experimental mRNA vaccines without their knowledge—a practice one lawyer described as an "abominable covert act."

Warner Mendenhall, founder of the Freedom Counsel, stated on social media platform X that his team has verified multiple accounts of patients being vaccinated while under anesthesia. "Were you or a family member COVID vaxxed while under sedation? We are hearing stories of this abominable covert act," Mendenhall wrote. He added that many patients would have no way of knowing they were jabbed, as the injections were likely not documented in their medical charts.

This disturbing trend is not isolated to the U.S. In the UK, a mother is battling the National Health Service (NHS) to prevent her Down syndrome child from being vaccinated against COVID-19 while under sedation. The mother described the hospital's plan as "tantamount to assault" and a blatant violation of human rights.

How hospitals exploit consent forms

One of the most alarming aspects of this scandal is the alleged use of hospital consent forms to justify these covert injections. Patients signing waivers for medical procedures often unknowingly agree to "preventative care," which hospitals interpret as a blanket authorization to administer vaccines, including COVID-19 jabs. One patient recounted their experience: "I had a hip surgery, found out later they gave me a flu shot. All in the IV and never said a word."

This practice raises serious questions about the erosion of patient autonomy and the lengths to which medical institutions will go to enforce compliance with the global vaccine agenda. Critics argue that such actions are not only unethical but also potentially criminal, with some calling the covert injections "attempted murder" given the well-documented risks associated with COVID-19 vaccines.

Medical journals advocate for perioperative vaccinations

Adding fuel to the fire, medical journals have begun advocating for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines during the perioperative period—the time surrounding surgery when patients are under the influence of anesthesia or sedatives. A November 2021 article published by Celeste Day and Edward Bittner suggests that the preoperative period is an "excellent opportunity" to improve vaccination rates, particularly among those who have avoided the jab due to needle phobia, distrust of the medical system, or other concerns.

The authors argue that patients may be more "receptive" to vaccination while under the influence of drugs, a claim that has drawn widespread condemnation from medical ethicists and patient advocates. "Vaccination administration during anesthetic care may be an effective way to improve vaccination compliance," the article states, ignoring the glaring ethical implications of administering medical treatments to individuals who cannot provide informed consent.

A chilling precedent: coercion and control

The implications of these revelations are chilling. If hospitals are willing to inject patients with experimental vaccines without their knowledge or consent, what other medical interventions might they justify under the guise of "preventative care"? The erosion of patient rights in the name of public health sets a dangerous precedent, one that could pave the way for further abuses of power by medical institutions.

As legal teams prepare to challenge these practices in court, the public is left to grapple with a disturbing reality: the medical system, once a trusted guardian of health, has become a tool of coercion and control. The fight for medical freedom and informed consent has never been more urgent.

