DISGUSTING: Member of the European Parliament CENSORED on the Floor
German MEP Christine Anderson had her voice silenced after exposing the corruption of Ursula von der Leyen’s crony vaccine contracts with Pfizer.
This is disgusting.
German MEP Christine Anderson had her voice silenced after exposing the corruption of Ursula von der Leyen’s crony vaccine contracts with Pfizer.
Anderson’s microphone stayed on until the moment she declared that a “parliament that covers up this corruption is just as corrupt — and is robbing...”
(Microphone turns off)
One man yelled that he wanted to hear what MEP Anderson had to say, a request that was rejected.
Democracy is dead.
Source: RogerHodkinson
This is Europe now...tyrants....Despotism!!
Thank you Christine Anderson for fearlessly speaking up for the world to hear and see! Other's need to NOW do the same ... and build a strong stance against their evil plans.