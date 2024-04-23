One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

This is disgusting.

German MEP Christine Anderson had her voice silenced after exposing the corruption of Ursula von der Leyen’s crony vaccine contracts with Pfizer.

Anderson’s microphone stayed on until the moment she declared that a “parliament that covers up this corruption is just as corrupt — and is robbing...”

(Microphone turns off)

One man yelled that he wanted to hear what MEP Anderson had to say, a request that was rejected.

Democracy is dead.

Source: RogerHodkinson

Share

Related articles: