"We are seeing teenage girls, or girls in their twenties, presenting with stage 4 breast cancer, and they have no family history...they needed to take the shots to continue attending university or college."

Radiologist, oncologist, and cancer researcher Dr. William Makis describes for Jason Olbourne of TNT Radio how "turbo cancers" are affecting COVID-injection recipients, highlighting here young women developing stage 4 breast cancer after taking the shot.

Makis also highlights an overall pattern of cancers that is "completely different' from historical norms. The radiologist notes these cancers "grow extremely rapidly," "metastasize very quickly," are largely resistant to conventional chemotherapy.

Transcription of the clip:

"You know, these were called turbo cancers because of the extremely aggressive nature of them. And you know what? We've had aggressive cancers in the past.

We know that glioblastomas can be quite aggressive. We know that pancreatic cancers, in many cases, can be aggressive.

Certain types of leukemias, for example. It's not that we never had aggressive cancers before. We did. But I'll tell you something. We knew how they behaved. We knew what type of populations they showed up in, what age ranges, and so on.

"What we are seeing since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines is a completely different picture in terms of who's presenting with these cancers, what these cancers are behaving like. And I'll give you a couple of very quick examples. We are seeing teenage girls or girls in their twenties presenting with stage 4 breast cancer, and they have no family history. That is something.

And they've been COVID vaccinated because they needed to take the shots to continue attending university or college. Or maybe they just got out of university and they got a job ...like a teacher.

And then they were mandated to take those vaccines. Or maybe they were a nurse and they were mandated in the health profession to take the COVID-19 vaccines.

"We have never seen so many young women presenting with stage 4 cancers. And the only thing that they have in common is there's no genetic anomalies. There's no family history. They all were forced to take the COVID-19 vaccines or they took them willingly, but they've had the shots. That is the only commonality.

Same thing with colon cancer. Young people presenting in their twenties and thirties. We have never seen so many stage 4 presentations of colon cancer in young people.

"Again, the only thing they have in common is that they've taken COVID-19 vaccines since the vaccines rolled out in 2021. So we have a completely different pattern of cancers that are presenting.

They grow extremely rapidly. They metastasize very quickly. And they're resistant in many cases, they are completely resistant to conventional chemotherapy or radiation therapy. That is also something that we simply haven't seen before."

