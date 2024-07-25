One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Derrick Broze July 24, 2024

In September the United Nations’ 79th General Assembly will host the highly-anticipated “Summit of the Future” where nations will sign the “Pact of the Future”, representing a major step towards the creation of a world government.

As the United Nations prepares for the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, the general public seems dangerously unaware of the UN’s plans for the “Summit of the Future”. It is at the Summit where member states are expected to declare a “planetary emergency” as part of the so-called “Pact for the Future”.

Although the UNGA is an annual meeting, this year’s gathering is unique because of the addition of the Summit of the Future, which will take place in New York City on the 22nd and 23rd of September. The summit has been in the making since at least 2022 after repeated calls by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to shift financial resources to rapidly complete the Agenda 2030 goals set by the UN in 2015.

In September 2021, the Secretary-General released his report, Our Common Agenda, which called for accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the commitments contained in the UN75 Declaration. Our Common Agenda also called for a Summit of the Future to “forge a new global consensus on readying ourselves for a future that is rife with risks but also opportunities”.

The Summit of the Future website says the outcome of the Pact for the Future will be “a world – and an international system – that is better prepared to manage the challenges we face now”. The Pact for the Future is likely to be another piece of the shift towards a world governed by unelected internationalist politicians.

During the Summit of the Future, UN member states are also likely to vote to radically alter the UN itself — what some are calling UN 2.0 — and the very nature of how nation-states make decisions regarding the future of the planet.

The UN has also recently announced their plan to sign a “Global Digital Compact” at the Summit of the Future. The stated purpose of the GDC is “to establish an inclusive global framework, essential for multi-stakeholder action required to overcome digital, data and innovation divides”. The UN claims the compact will help advance an “open, free, secure, and human-centered digital future for all” while helping complete the Sustainable Development Goals.

Although news of the Summit of the Future and Pact for the Future have begun to creep into the independent media space, the public at large is still completely unaware of this meeting and the implications of the agreements being discussed.

Jeffrey Sachs: Advocate of World Government

Despite the public’s ignorance, the Summit of the Future is catching on in academia. For example, economist Jeffrey Sachs recently published an op-ed on the Summit, extolling the virtues of the UN’s efforts. Sachs may be familiar to readers because of his chairing of the Lancet’s COVID-19 Commission between 2020 and 2022, a position which he used to question the source of the COVID-19 panic. In March 2023, Sachs also testified in front of the U.S. Congress regarding funding of gain-of-function research and the “lab leak theory”. He has been prominently featured on alternative media, including Jimmy Dore and Russell Brand.

However, Sachs has long been a proponent for the UN and their SDGs. Sachs is Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. It should also be noted that Columbia University is the home of the original Technocracy movement. Sachs is also the President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and served as Special Advisor to the UN Secretary General from 2001 to 2018. He also advised previous UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

So it should come as no surprise that on June 21st Sachs was advocating for the Summit of the Future and a world government system. Of course, the call for world government is couched in terms like “multilateralism”, but the end goal is the same — the end of nation-states and the implementation of a world governing body with power to affect national policies.

“The world’s geopolitical system is not delivering what we want or need. Sustainable development is our declared goal, meaning economic prosperity, social justice, environmental sustainability, and peace. Yet our reality is continued poverty amidst plenty, widening inequalities, deepening environmental crises, and war,” Sachs wrote.

Sachs continued by claiming that the Summit of the Future is focused on tackling “a set of unprecedented challenges that can only be solved through global cooperation”. According to Sachs and the Technocrats at the UN, the “polycrisis”, or multiple, simultaneous crises, cannot be “solved by any one country alone.”

In fact, Sachs makes it perfectly clear that from his position he is advocating for giving the UN more power to implement policies for the entire world.

“On the goal of reforming the UN system, the key is to give more power to UN institutions and to make them more representative,” he states. Sachs also echoes previous calls for new financial instruments to fund the transformation of the world, including with a “new system of international taxes” on CO2 emissions, shipping, aviation, and financial transactions.

This goal of reforming the international financial system to fund the SDGs and Agenda 2030 mimic recent statements made by Guterres where he called for a “new Bretton Woods moment”, referencing the infamous 1944 international agreement that established the IMF. The Breton Woods meeting also adopted rules for governing monetary relations among independent states, including requiring each nation to guarantee convertibility of their currencies into U.S. dollars.

Additionally, a UN document on the Summit of the Future titled, What Would it Deliver?, calls for “A Global Financial System That Works For All”.

“A transformed international financial architecture is fit for purpose, more inclusive, just, representative, effective, and resilient, responsive to the world today rather than as it looked following the Second World War. This architecture invests up-front in SDGs, climate action, and future generations.”

These calls mirror similar ones made during the “Summit for a New Global Financing Pact” held in Paris, France in June 2023. The Summit, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, welcomed 50 heads of state, representatives of NGOs and civil society organizations to discuss the effort to reset the international financial system as part of the continued push towards the 2030 Agenda and Net Zero goals.

The French government stated that the objective of the gathering was to “build a new contract between [the global] North and South” which will better equip the nations to fight poverty and climate change. The summit was attended by US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In addition to heads of state, the summit was organized with support from the Open Society Foundations, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation, among others.

The Stimson Center Connection



One of the U.S. based organizations helping push for the Summit of the Future propaganda is the Stimson Center, a think tank that describes itself as a “nonpartisan, nonprofit” organization focused on analyzing issues relating to international peace. The Stimson Center focuses on nuclear proliferation, water management, and responses to humanitarian crises, including the claimed climate crisis. The Center also advises US and international institutions.

The Stimson Center was founded in 1989 and is named after the American lawyer and politician Henry L. Stimson. He served as Secretary of War under U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1940, Secretary of War under President Taft, and Secretary of State under President Hoover. According to the National Park Service, Stimson also “had direct control of the Manhattan Project”, the covert effort by the U.S. government to develop nuclear weapons.

The Rockefeller Foundation has been supplying The Stimson Center with grants worth hundreds of thousands of dollars since 2020. Although unrelated to their work on climate change, the Gates Foundation donated nearly $1 million dollars to the Stimson Center in 2008.

The Stimson Center has been a consistent promoter of the Summit of the Future, including writing opinion pieces published in obscure websites, and hosting virtual conferences about the latest developments.

In mid-July, the Stimson Center held an event titled, “US Perspectives and Priorities for the UN Summit of the Future”. The outline of the gathering states that, “the need for innovative global governance is more urgent now than ever to better fulfill existing UN commitments, such as the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Climate Agreement, and the principles of the UN Charter.”

The discussion featured commentary from Stimson Center officials, as well as Michele Sison, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs and a longtime diplomat with the UN, and Dr. Esther Brimmer, Former Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs.

During the discussion, Sison emphasized the U.S. government’s support for the Summit of the Future and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“We also support the draft Pact of the Future’s recognition of the importance of UN efforts towards developing protocols for an Emergency Platform in the event of further complex global shocks,” Sison stated.



This call for an Emergency Platform and the declaration of a “Planetary Emergency” is one of the most potentially dangerous aspect of the Summit of the Future.



A Planetary Emergency

The zero-draft version of the Pact for the Future discusses the need for an “Emergency Platform” that would be activated in the event of “such a shock that has an impact on multiple regions of the world” and, according to the UN, requires a “coherent, coordinated and multidimensional response”.

The draft also claims that any Emergency Platform would “not be a standing institution or body”. The UN also claims the “decision to convene an Emergency Platform” would “fully respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of States”.

The UN is not the only organization promoting the idea of declaring a planetary emergency. UN-affiliated organizations like the Climate Governance Commission (CGC) are also getting in on the fun.

The Climate Governance Commission was convened by Maja Groff, a member of the Global Governance Forum, with extensive connections to the technocrats, including the Rockefeller Foundation, who have helped finance the work of the CGC. This makes perfect sense when you recall that in 2023 the Rockefeller Foundation made it clear that the climate agenda was their new focus. The Stimson Center is also a “close collaborator” of the Climate Governance Commission.

In late November 2023, just before the opening of the UN Climate Change Conference COP28, the Climate Governance Commission released a report titled Governing Our Planetary Emergency. In this report, the CGC continues their advocacy for updating our ideas on governance.

In the Governing Our Planetary Emergency document, under a section labeled “Near-Term International Governance Innovations”, the CGC again says the UN should declare a planetary emergency.

“We therefore urge the UN General Assembly, at the 2024 Summit of the Future, to declare a planetary emergency, recognizing that the triple planetary crisis poses a grave risk to global stability and security, among others, to be reinforced in similar statements by bodies and agencies of the UN system, regional bodies, and national and local governments.“

They also echo calls for the “Emergency Platform” referenced by the zero draft of the Pact of the Future. The report recommends convening a “Planetary Emergency Platform” to address the rapidly accelerating consequences of climate change.

We can trace the call for a Planetary Emergency back to the infamous but obscure group, the Club of Rome. The CGC’s November 2023 report even notes that the belief in a “polycrisis” is “recognized in the work of the Club of Rome Planetary Emergency Project“. This reference to the Club of Rome reveals yet another reason the public ought to be concerned with the push for a planetary emergency and claims of crossing planetary boundaries

The Club of Rome has been calling for declaring a Planetary Emergency since at least 2019 with the publication of their “Planetary Emergency Plan”. The report would be updated in August 2020, after the beginning of COVID1984. The Club of Rome’s Emergency Plan is described as a “roadmap for governments and other stakeholders to shift our societies and economies to bring back balance between people, planet and prosperity”.

As with the zero-draft of the Pact for the Future and the Climate Governance Commission’s 2023 report, the Club of Rome calls on nations to declare a Planetary Emergency and adopt a Planetary Emergency Plan. They say such a plan should be “founded on the urgent need to at least halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030“.

These extreme calls for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, especially carbon, have lead some researchers to conclude that the guiding philosophy of the Club of Rome is actually a belief in eugenics, masked by a faux environmental agenda. An understanding of the organization’s history may provide some clues.

The Club of Rome was founded in 1968 and played a major role in the development of the more well-known World Economic Forum (WEF). On the 50th anniversary of the WEF, the organization looked at their history, and noted that at the 1973 meeting, Aurelio Peccei, the Italian industrialist who co-founded the Club of Rome with Alexander King, presented a speech on his now-infamous book “The Limits to Growth”. Alexander King was also responsible for a follow-up report released in 1991 titled “The First Global Revolution”. This controversial report includes a section called “The Common Enemy of Humanity is Man”, which contains this often-quoted section:

“In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. In their totality and in their interactions these phenomena do constitute a common threat which demands the solidarity of all peoples. But in designating them as the enemy, we fall into the trap about which we have already warned, namely mistaking symptoms for causes. All these dangers are caused by human intervention and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The real enemy, then, is humanity itself.”

What Comes After The Summit of the Future?

As Michele Sison notes in her Stimson Center presentation, the globalist meetings build on top of each other, adding more pieces to the Technocratic State, bit by bit. As such, despite the importance of the Summit of the Future, it will not be the last effort to push humanity towards one world government.

“The Summit of the Future is a step, it is an important step, it is just one step along a continuum of efforts to close gaps and make the UN more effective in addressing these challenges,” Sison stated.

Sison also notes that the work on turning the UN into a world government will continue with future meetings, including the Second World Summit for Social Development.

The “Second World Summit for Social Development” is set to meet in 2025, almost 30 years after the first World Summit For Social Development in Copenhagen, Denmark. The UN says the 2025 summit “aims to reinvigorate support for the commitments made in Copenhagen” and advance the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

One thing is clear, the Summit of the Future, the Pact for the Future, and the Declaration of a Planetary Emergency need more attention. And fast. Otherwise, the freethinking people of the world will be in the same position we have often found ourselves — looking back to the past with the benefit of hindsight, wishing that we had paid attention before it was too late to stop the advancement of the Technocratic State.

If we want to meaningfully challenge the Stimson Center, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Gates Foundation, the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, and the many other tentacles of this Shadow Government Octopus, we must spread this knowledge as far and wide as possible, as quickly as we can.

With less than 60 days until the UN’s Summit of the Future and a potential declaration of a Planetary Emergency we must do what we can to educate the public about this meeting and the danger it poses to national sovereignty, and thus, individual sovereignty.

Beyond educating the masses, we must also prepare for the potential that “The Great Reset”, Agenda 2030, and the 4th Industrial Revolution proposed by the UN and WEF cabal will become a reality in some form or another. This is not to say we ought to “give up” and cede our liberties to the Technocrats. Rather, we should recognize that electoral politics and voting for presidential puppets will not lead to more liberty in our lifetime or for future generations.

Instead, we ought to put our energy into the creation of alternative, parallel systems which can compete with the Technocratic State directly. This is why I am helping produce The People’s Reset: UK, “Our Summit for Our Future”, taking place in Bath, UK the weekend after the UN’s Summit. For 3 days we will host 24 presenters from around the world with a focus on solutions for creating these much-needed parallel systems in the areas of health, finance, education, digital technology, and community building. Together we can create the more beautiful world we know is possible.

Source: thelastamericanvagabond

