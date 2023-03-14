Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Fayanne's avatar
Fayanne
Mar 14, 2023

The satanic bastards are literally trying to create Moloch

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Rabbitgurl formerly SL's avatar
Rabbitgurl formerly SL
Mar 14, 2023

Spot on, Lioness, spot on. Precisely what's going on. Morphogenesis and intrabody in vivo nano-network, to turn us each into 24/7 surveilled / diagnostic'd living, breathing, walking batteries.

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