Deaths From COVID Jab Occuring Years After Injection
COVID-19 mRNA 'vaccines' can cause serious adverse events and death years after injection says Nicolas Hulscher
COVID-19 mRNA 'vaccines' can cause serious adverse events and death years after injection says Nicolas Hulscher from the McCullough Foundation.
"Our study presents a case of delayed fatal pulmonary hemorrhage 555 days after Pfizer injection:"
“When people die years after, they almost, in every instance, are not going to end up on the VAERS system.
Because the medical journal "Cartel" Refused to Publish, many went and got the Covid shot anyway because they did not know.
