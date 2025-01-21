One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

COVID-19 mRNA 'vaccines' can cause serious adverse events and death years after injection says Nicolas Hulscher from the McCullough Foundation.

"Our study presents a case of delayed fatal pulmonary hemorrhage 555 days after Pfizer injection:"

“When people die years after, they almost, in every instance, are not going to end up on the VAERS system.

Because the medical journal "Cartel" Refused to Publish, many went and got the Covid shot anyway because they did not know.

Source: RogerHodkinson

Full Video

