One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Dr David Cartland: Yesterday's vaccine module at "Covid" inquiry

4 mins 22 - "the population were in a phase 4 trial"

How can there ever have been informed consent if people were not told they were in a trial?

She clearly states they were. Had people heard those words they may have thought twice about having the jab. And when many of us pointed out it was a trial at the time, we were removed from social media.

So much more could be said, but I can hear the lawyer speak throughout this. I've done it myself on many occasions in the past. However, it's no time for professional polite standards which really are nothing other than stopping lawyers from delivering hard truths.

This is the biggest crime against humanity worldwide.

The new LNP study is out and it's damning.

As an aside, youtube removed this and other segments from the inquiry channel, for "medical misinformation".

Government inquiry videos removed by a private corporation! It's a disgrace. Don't know if those removed have been reinstated yet.

Share

Related articles: