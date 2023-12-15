Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
We The People's avatar
We The People
Dec 15, 2023

Millions of years of evolution to give us a perfectly balanced and tuned immune system to fight antigens. Now we are inhaling nanoparticles with multiple antigens, what could possibly go wrong...

Reply
Share
Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
Dec 15, 2023

What’s in those Chemtrails that criss cross our skies?

Reply
Share
8 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture