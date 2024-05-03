One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Bob Unruh April 30, 2024

A new report is citing a Canadian government database showing an explosion of reproductive ailments as evidence of problems with side effects from the mRNA treatments mandated by governments and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is past time for the Canadian medical and government establishment, along with mainstream medical professionals and legacy media, to stop gaslighting suffering patients. It is time for them to explore the dramatic evidence of the relationship between COVID vaccination rollout and the reproductive damage that tens of if not thousands of patients suffered," explained a substack report at BehindTheFDACurtain.

The report documented that according to the database, "the average number of patients assigned the following reproduction-related diagnostic codes increased, on average, in every category for 2021 to 2022 over 2015 to 2019.

"This means that Canadian medical professionals found more Ontarians suffering from the following conditions after over eighty-five percent of the population had taken COVID vaccines."

The report said up significantly was "Infertility in both men and women," as well as low sperm count and absence of sperm in semen in men." Also, "Inflamed fallopian tubes and ovaries," as well as pelvic inflammatory disease, which can lead to ectopic pregnancy, infertility, chronic pelvic pain, and other related complications.

And "menopausal and post-menopausal bleeding" as well as "disorders of menstruation."

And, "miscarriages including missed abortions, incomplete abortions, and complete abortions."

The report said the statistics come from the Ontario Health Insurance Plan.

"This dataset includes about six million unique patients. Importantly, it contains four years of 'baseline' data from before COVID-19 or COVID-19 vaccines appeared in Canada, as well as data from the 2020, when only COVID-19 the disease was present, and the 'COVID vaccine years' of 2021 and 2022.

"This gives us a window into the health changes Ontarians experienced following the introduction COVID vaccines, of which over eighty-five percent of Ontario residents took two doses by March 30, 2022. About fifty percent of people in Ontario received a third 'booster' dose by that same date. Therefore, the data reflects a very highly vaccinated population and the fallout from those vaccinations," the report said.

Among the details from the government evidence was that "male infertility, oligospermia, azoospermia" cases rose from 24,608 during the pre-COVID years measured top 32,696 after.

Cases of acute or chronic salpingitis, oophoritis or abscess, pelvic inflammatory disease rose from 6,966 to 7,506, and menstruation disorders rose from 408,717 to 418,713.

"Menopause, post-menopausal bleeding" cases surged from 171,666 to 193,871, "infertility" was up from 94,039 to 112,450 and "other disorders of female genital organs" rose from 93,619 to 113,621.

The "missed abortions" rose from 13,323 to 15,215.

The evidence, the report said, "reveals a clear increase in diseases and disorders of human reproduction temporally following the deployment on the majority of a population of a novel and not yet completely tested medical intervention. A government database consisting of millions of Canadian citizens now corroborates claims and warnings -- e.g., women reporting significant menstrual changes post-COVID vaccination in 2021 and 2022 -- that until now many have dismissed as 'anecdotal.'"

Source: wnd.com

